Best Presidents Day Washer-Dryer Sales and Deals for 2021

If you’re looking for the best Presidents Day washer-dryer sales, we’ve got them. Besides rounding up all the best Presidents Day mattress sales, we figured you might also need a new washer-dryer. We’ve pinned down all the best deals and prices and even helped you out by offering insight into what to look for when buying a new appliance. After all, it’s a major purchase so you want to make sure you do things correctly. Read on as we explain all about the best Presidents Day washer-dryer deals this year.

Best Presidents Day Washer-Dryer Sales 2021

Should You Buy a Washer-Dryer on Presidents Day?

Besides being a time to enjoy a long weekend with friends and family, Presidents Day is also the first major sales of the year. That means it’s the perfect time to snag a bargain, especially if you just can’t wait for other sale seasons later in the year. That automatically means now is a good time to purchase a washer-dryer but obviously, it’s only a smart move if you genuinely need one.

We’re not expecting many people to be tempted into buying a washer or dryer just because it’s on sale but it’s worth thinking about. Do you really need to replace your existing setup? If not then no matter how good the deal, it’s not a good bargain for you. Don’t be afraid to step away from the Presidents Day washer-dryer sales if it’s not for you.

How to Choose a Washer-Dryer on Presidents Day

Let’s get the super practical things out the way — you really need to know your budget. It’s possible to spend a lot of money on a washer-dryer which is fine if you can afford it and want to do so. It doesn’t mean you have to though. Stick to your budget and don’t be tempted to spend more simply because it’s a good offer. It’s only a good offer if you’ll reap the benefits.

On a similar practical note — make sure your washer and dryer will fit in your current setup. Measure the space you plan on placing it and check that it will actually fit. You don’t want to have to deal with awkward returns or knowing that you missed out on a different great deal because you didn’t know the size of washer-dryer you needed. Related to size, consider if you need a small or larger washer-dryer. This mostly depends on how many people you need to wash for. A family of four is going to need a bigger washer-dryer than someone living alone.

Then consider energy efficiency. A more energy-efficient washer-dryer will save you money in the long run, as well as help the environment. It’s a win-win if you go energy efficient: Look for the Energy Star label as a good place to start.

Finally, consider what features you need. Some high-end washer-dryers have a ton of great features but they’re only great if you’ll actually benefit from them. If you just need a simple device that washes and dries your clothes, you really don’t need a smart washer-dryer that connects via Bluetooth and has complex set routines.

Editors' Recommendations