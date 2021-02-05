Early Presidents Day Sales You Can Shop TODAY

  1. Culture

Gone are the days of having to wait until Presidents Day (February 15) to shop the Presidents Day sales. Some of the nation’s leading retailers — Amazon and Dell included — have already kicked off their discounts, slashing prices of everything from furniture and refrigerators to mattresses and washer-dryers. Here’s a look at all the early Presidents Day sales and deals you can shop today.

Best Presidents Day Sales 2021

  • Amazon: Savings across a variety of different categories, including laptops.
  • CasperSave up to $940 on select mattresses and up to 60% on bedding.
  • Dell: Massive discounts not only on laptops, monitors, and smart home.
  • DysonAs much as $200 off Dyson vacuum cleaners and fans.
  • HP: Up to 55% off laptops, monitors, and printers.
  • LeesaPrice cuts of up to $375 on best-selling mattresses.
  • Lowe’sUp to 40% off appliances like refrigerators and washer-dryers.
  • NectarDiscounts and $300 worth of free goodies with every mattress.
  • TargetUp to 25% off home decor, including furniture and lighting.
  • Tempur-PedicSave up to $500 on select mattress sets.
  • Tuft & Needle: 10% off sitewide and up to 15% off mattresses.

Best Presidents Day Deals 2021
Expires soon

Apple iPad 10.2 (32GB, Wi-Fi, 2020)

$299 $329
You can already score the new 8th-gen iPad at a nice discount. Even at its regular price, however, this tablet is a superb value and the one we recommend for most users.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Apple AirPods Pro

$200 $249
With active noise cancellation, these earbuds allow you to hear clearly and to have phone conversations even when you're in a noisy environment, plus they're sweat and water resistant.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Bowflex BXT6 Treadmill

$1,200 $1,800
The Bowflex BXT6 treadmill is a fantastic addition to any home gym, with nine exercise programs, performance tracking, a built-in fan, and a sound system to keep your heart racing non-stop.
Buy Now
Expires soon

Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker (6-Quart)

$79 $100
The Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 pressure cooker adds a yogurt maker function to the basic model plus 14 one-touch programs to create family meals easily.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Nectar Memory Foam Mattress

SAVE $400 + $399 OF FREE GIFTS
Nectar makes some of the most comfortable memory foam mattresses in the business, excelling at regulating temperature throughout the night. If you're upgrading your sleep station, look no further.
Buy at Nectar

If it’s the best Presidents Day deals you’re after as opposed to retailers holding entire sales, you’re in luck — we’ve rounded up a selection of must-have products at mind-bogglingly low prices. Here’s the catch: Demand is through the roof for these items, so you’ll need to act fast. There’s a good chance they won’t be in stock by the time Presidents Day swings around. This is a first come, first served affair.

Should You Shop the Early Presidents Day Sales?

Unlike one-day shopping events like Black Friday and Cyber Monday, Presidents Day sales tend to stretch over a week or two. Take mattress brand Nectar for example. Its Presidents Day sales bonanza kicked off on February 5 and will run through February 22, with the discounts remaining the same from start to finish, so there’s no harm in pulling the trigger on a great deal before the big day.

