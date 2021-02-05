Early Presidents Day Sales You Can Shop TODAY

Gone are the days of having to wait until Presidents Day (February 15) to shop the Presidents Day sales. Some of the nation’s leading retailers — Amazon and Dell included — have already kicked off their discounts, slashing prices of everything from furniture and refrigerators to mattresses and washer-dryers. Here’s a look at all the early Presidents Day sales and deals you can shop today.

Best Presidents Day Sales 2021

Savings across a variety of different categories, including laptops. Casper : Save up to $940 on select mattresses and up to 60% on bedding.

Best Presidents Day Deals 2021

If it’s the best Presidents Day deals you’re after as opposed to retailers holding entire sales, you’re in luck — we’ve rounded up a selection of must-have products at mind-bogglingly low prices. Here’s the catch: Demand is through the roof for these items, so you’ll need to act fast. There’s a good chance they won’t be in stock by the time Presidents Day swings around. This is a first come, first served affair.

Should You Shop the Early Presidents Day Sales?

Unlike one-day shopping events like Black Friday and Cyber Monday, Presidents Day sales tend to stretch over a week or two. Take mattress brand Nectar for example. Its Presidents Day sales bonanza kicked off on February 5 and will run through February 22, with the discounts remaining the same from start to finish, so there’s no harm in pulling the trigger on a great deal before the big day.

