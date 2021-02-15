Amazon Presidents Day Sale 2021: The Best Kitchen & Home Deals

Presidents Day sales started early this year, but the holiday is actually today. In addition to being the first major sales event of the year, Presidents Day 2021 emphasizes products for the home more than the event has in previous years. Amazon has some astounding sales for Presidents Day 2021 and we lined up eight of the best deals for you to check out.

Echo Show 5 — $60, was $90



Amazon’s Echo Show5 is the bestselling smart display in the world, primarily because the Show5 is the lowest priced smart display millions of people use to talk with the Amazon Alexa digital voice assistant. You may not want to use the 5.5-inch diagonal measure display to watch feature-length films, although you certainly can if you want to. The Echo Show5 is more appropriately sized to use as a smart clock that will also show the weather, news headlines and video clips, make voice or video calls, and display your digital images. The Show5 does everything an Echo Dot can do plus it can display live feeds and recorded video clips from your smart home security camera, control your lighting, play music, answer questions, present recipes, and tell jokes and stories on request. The list of Alexa and Show5 skills and capabilities grows every week. The Show5’s $90 list price is discounted $30 or 33% for Presidents Day with a deal price of just $60.

Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 — $79, was $100



The 6-quart Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 is the bestselling Instant Pot for good reasons, including more than just price. The Duo-7-in-1 is much more than a pressure cooker. You can also use this model as a slow cooker, sterilizer, rice cooker, steamer, sauté pan, yogurt maker, and warmer. Its six quart capacity is just right for a family or group of four or five people and it doesn’t need as much counter space as the 8-quart version. In addition to the Duo’s multiple cooking functions, there are also 14 one-touch, pre-configured programs with settings for cooking different types of food and dishes. Join the international Instant Pot family to make cooking fast, efficient, and easier than ever. Instead of the usual $100 price, Amazon discounts the Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 by $21 or 21%, to just $79.

Cuisinart CBK-200 Convection Bread Maker — $130, was $235



Cuisinart’s CBK-200 Convection Bread Maker cooks evenly and precisely. You can choose from 16 menu presets, three loaf sizes, and three crust colors to cook a vast variety of breads, cakes, dough, and more. Let the Cuisinart CBK-200 take the mystery and chance out of breadmaking with audible tones to alert you to various stages in the process, including when you need to add ingredients or take other action. The menu includes low carb and gluten-free options. Normally $235, the Cuisinart CBK-200 is on sale for $130, a 45% discount that saves you $105.

Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Sauteuse Oven, 3.5 quart — $180, was $300



Le Creuset cookware is treasured worldwide. This 3.5-quart Sauteuse Dutch oven or pan has sloping sides, adding extra surface area for simmering, reduction, searing, sauteing, braising, and frying. Le Creuset’s cast iron distributes heat evenly and the enamel coating looks amazing plus it makes the interior and exterior easy to clean. This oven is hefty and the knobs and handles make it easier to lift and move around. Marked down to $180 from its $300 list price, a 40% savings of $120, the 3.5-quart, licorice-color Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Sauteuse Oven is a rare bargain.

Ninja FD401 Foodi 8-Quart 9-in-1 — $220, was $270



Ninja fans rave about their Ninja Foodis, and the 8-quart cooking capacity Ninja Foodi FD401 9-in-1 Deluxe XL model is one of the most versatile in the multifunction cooker family. You can use the FD401 to pressure cook, slow cook, broil, dehydrate, air fry, bake, and roast. Ninja’s Tender Crisp technology adds a crispy crust or exterior to pressure-cooked or air-fried food. Amazon discounted the $270 Ninja Foodi FD401 by 19%, or $50, for the Presidents Day sale for a final selling price of just $220.

Cuisinart Stainless Steel 12-Piece Cookware Set — $240, was $670



If you’ve been considering upgrading your family’s cookware set, this deal is a must-see. The Cuisinart MCP-12N Multiclad Pro Stainless Steel 12-piece cookware set heats evenly with its pure aluminum core covered by premium stainless steel on the interior and brushed stainless steel on the outside. Cool grip handles make it easy to handle. You’ll get 1.5-quart and 3-quart covered saucepans, 8-inch and 10-inch open skillets, a 3.5-quart covered sauté pan, an 8-quart covered stock pot, and a steamer insert with a lid. The Cuisinart MCP-12N set has a $670 list price, but it’s on sale for $299, and when you click a coupon on the page you’ll save an additional $59. The final price is $240, a 64% discount and a savings of $430.

iRobot Roomba 675 Robot Vacuum — $250, was $280



Roombas are the bestselling robot vacuum cleaners in the world, in part because iRobot was the first company to sell robotic vacuums for residential use. The company continues as the leading brand because it leads by innovation and consistent quality. The Roomba 675 robot vacuum is a mid-line model that’s good for both carpeting and hard floors. The Roomba 675 connects with your home Wi-Fi and is Alexa compatible so you can use Alexa commands to start and stop the vacuum. This pet-hair-capable robot vacuum has a three-stage cleaning system that detects carpeting and dirtier areas and uses more power as needed. The Roomba 675 can run for up to 90 minutes before automatically returning to its dock to recharge. Ordinarily priced $280, Amazon cut the price of the Roomba 675 to $250 for the Presidents Day sale, an 11% or $30 savings.

New Apple iPad – 10.2-inch, Wi-Fi, 32 GB — $299, was $329



If it were ever a question, tablets proved their worth during the last year as they did double duty as work-from-home stalwarts and go-to entertainment devices. Apple’s new iPad is better than ever, and this 8th-generation, 10.2-inch Wi-Fi model with 32GB of storage is on sale for Presidents Day. Apple products are rarely sold at discount, so this is a chance to save on this Apple iPad with a 10-2-inch diagonal Retina Display, an A12 chip, and up to 10 hours of battery life per charge. Normally $329, the iPad 10.2 Wi-Fi model with 32GB is on sale for $299, a $30, or 9% savings.

