7 Presidents Day Home and Kitchen Deals You Can’t Afford to Miss Today

Today’s Presidents Day sales include home and kitchen deals you don’t want to miss. Every year the Presidents Day sales event focuses on a wide spectrum of deals for the home. This year, more than ever since we’re spending more time in our homes, we found an abundance of Presidents Day deals with excellent discounts. We listed some of the best Presidents Day home and kitchen deals below in increasing price order.

Best Choice Products 5.5-quart 7-in-1 Air Fryer – $70, was $178



If you’re looking for a family-sized air fryer multicooker with digital controls for ease of use, Walmart’s Presidents Day deal on Best Choice Product’s 5.5-quart 7-in-1 Air Fryer is competitively-priced. Cook healthy and tasty meals without too much oil that can make food greasy and unhealthy. Cooking with superheated rapidly moving air is fast. Digital controls with presets for popular snacks and meals make cooking with this air fryer easy to set the air frying time and temperature just right. Walmart is taking a 61% discount or $108 off the Best Choice Product’s 5.5-quart 7-in-1 Air Fryer $178 list price for a Presidents Day sales price of $70.

Keurig K-Slim Coffee Maker – $79, was $110



Keurig single-serve coffee makers are deservedly popular. You can choose from hundreds of brands of coffee, tea, espresso, hot chocolate, and more in readily available K-cup modules. The Keurig K-Slim brewer doesn’t take up much counter space, but it’s just the thing for a fast, no-fuss, single cup to start your day or for an afternoon pick-me-up. Typically priced at $110, Amazon’s Presidents Day sale price for the Keurig K-Slim Coffee Maker is just $79, a 28% discount and a $31 savings.

Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker – $79, was $100



The 6-quart Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 electric pressure cooker is the most popular model and size. Six quarts is the right size for most families or when cooking for up to 5 people. Instant Pots take the hassle out of many styles of cooking. Convenience and cooking speed are the two biggest reasons Instant Pots are so successful. You can use the Duo 7-in-1 as a pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, steamer, yogurt maker, sauté pan, or food warmer. There are 14 one-touch buttons for pre-programmed settings for common dishes. Amazon discounted the $100 Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 6-quart cooker by 21%, or $21, for Presidents Day 2021 so you can buy it today for $79.

AeroGarden – Harvest Elite Slim – Indoor Garden – $120, was $180



Are you tired of having to run out to the market and search for healthy, organic vegetables and herbs? Grow your own instead right on your counter with the AeroGarden Harvest Elite Slim in-home garden system. Just 15 inches by 4 inches of counter or table space is all you need for this compact stainless steel unit with six grow pods and a 20-watt LED grow light source. Six Heirloom Salad seed pods are included to help you get started growing your own fresh and healthy food. Best Buy’s Presidents Day deals include the AeroGarden Harvest Elite Slim model for just $120, a 33%, $60 discount from its usual $180 price.

Ninja Foodi 8qt 9-in-1 Deluxe XL Digital Multi Cooker – $220, was $250



You can cook for 8 to t0 people with the 8-quart Ninja Foodi 9-in-1 Deluxe XL Digital Multicooker. With this single countertop appliance you can pressure cook, air fry including air crisping for a crisp outer surface, slow cook, steam, sauté, sear, bake, roast, broil, and dehydrate food. Digital controls make it easy to select the proper settings for different types of cooking. Best Buy’s Presidents Day sale reduces the Ninja Foodi 8-quart Deluxe XL from $250 to $220, a 12% discount and a $30 savings.

Dyson HP01 Pure Hot + Cool Air Purifier, Heater and Fan – $400, was $500



Breathing healthy air is more important than ever, plus every house or apartment has cold or hot spots, depending on the season. Dyson’s HP01 Pure Hot + Cool Air Purifier addresses all three issues in a single floor or tabletop appliance. The HP01 uses Dyson’s unique technology to filter and move air with no external blades for extra safety if you have kids or pets. Internal HEPA 360-degree filtering captures up to 99.97% of dust, mold, pet dander, pollen, allergens, and other particles as small as 0.3 microns. The HP01 is rated for use in areas of up to 800 square feet. Instead of its usual $500 price, the Dyson HP01 Pure Hot + Cool Air Purifier is on sale for just $400 at Best Buy, a $100, 20% savings for Presidents Day.

Dyson V11 Torque Drive Cord-Free Vacuum – $600, was $700



Are you looking for a cordless stick vacuum with the power to clean carpeting and the versatility to reach and clean walls and ceilings? How about one that converts quickly to a handheld configuration for cleaning furniture, cars, boats, and more? The Dyson V11 Torque Drive Cord-Free Vacuum fills the bill with Dyson’s most powerful cordless stick model. The V11 Torque Drive stick vac runs up to 60 minutes on extra-powerful 7-cell lithium-ion batteries and has three different cleaning modes to conserve battery power but add more powerful cleaning in trouble spots: Eco, Auto, and Boost. The Dyson V11 Torque Drive model is just $600 during Best Buy’s Presidents Day sale. This price is a 14%, $100 discount from the $700 list price.

