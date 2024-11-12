It's a once-in a life time experience coupled with an intense core workout

Most of us will never get behind the wheel of a race car, let alone nab a seat in F1. But Pirelli’s Hot Laps, which are held on occasional Grand Prix weekends, can give you a taste of the experience.

The premise for Hot Laps is simple. You get a fast car, stick a very good driver behind the wheel, and put a lucky individual in the passenger seat, and let them rip around a race track at high speed. I got to experience a lap at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas, right before the U.S. Grand Prix. Currently, Hot Laps happen at around 10 races per year, though this could always vary. Here’s how to experience Pirelli Hot Laps and what to expect if you get a seat.

You may see a famous face next to you

All of the drivers running the Hot Laps are highly qualified. We’re talking Le Mans winners, heads of driving schools, and even former Formula One world champions. When I experienced a Hot Lap, Mick Schumacher (a former F1 driver and the son of the legendary Michael Schumacher) took a couple of people on laps right before my turn came up. Former world champions Jenson Button and Mika Hakkinen have driven the laps in the past, and drivers from the current F1 roster even show up occasionally.

Similarly, VIPs tend to get a Hot Lap at some point over the weekend. Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay took a lap a few places away from me on race day. Many other famous faces have laps posted on their social media accounts.

Can you pick your car and driver?

If you’re debating what car to go with and who you want behind the wheel, you should probably take a step back. That’s all assigned for you, and it’s the luck of the draw for the most part. Strings may be pulled if you have a particularly influential friend and give some advance notice. I’m not ruling anything out. But for most people, you’re given a session, an area to line up in, and the order in which you are in the line.

What vehicle you ultimately step into and who’s driving it are seemingly random. Former F1, Formula E, IndyCar, and LeMans 24-Hour driver Esteban Gutiérrez took the wheel on my lap.

There are no real bad options, though. The McLaren 750s are about providing fast, sporty joy, while something like the Ford Mustang Dark Horse would provide a more sideways and more visceral experience.

How do you get a Hot Lap?

This is the tricky part: Hot Laps are pretty exclusive, and there are only a couple of ways to get on the list for one. The easiest way is to be invited. If a race team or sponsor has you in their hospitality suite, then there’s a chance a Hot Lap will be included on one of the race days.

Of course, if you have enough money, anything can happen. However, paying for a Hot Lap won’t be cheap. You’ll probably have to be in the Paddock Club, which can push towards five figures. When purchasing your “F1 Experience,” some of the pricier packages may come with a Hot Lap thrown in. Articles from a few years ago are throwing around price points like $15,000–though what you’ll pay depends on the Grand Prix you’re attending and what package you’re ultimately going for. Still, this is one of the more exclusive parts of an F1 weekend, so it’s definitely something to consider if it’s within your budget.

What is it like?

Gutiérrez is a fantastic driver, and it was a fun few minutes. It’s also one of those moments where you realize professional racing drivers are a lot better than you are. While you do experience plenty of speed, what you’ll really remember are the G-forces. It’s very hard to stay centered in your seat during the corners, and you’ll get a good core workout on your hot lap.

It’s definitely one of the highlights of an F1 weekend and maybe a once-in-a-lifetime experience for many participants. Hot Laps follows up with a video of your experience, showing the view from the vehicle and a shot of both you and the driver during the lap (as seen above).