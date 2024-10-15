 Skip to main content
Haas and Alpine F1 race cars have special liveries for the US Grand Prix

F1 race car liveries are attention-getters to promote teams and sponsors

BWT Alpine F1 team Xbox Indiana Jone race car livery for the United States Grand Prix.
BWT Alpine F1 Team

As all ten F1 teams prepare for the 2024 United States Grand Prix in Austin, Texas, on October 18-20, the Moneygram Haas and BWT Alpine teams will each sport special race car liveries for the event. BWT Alpine is collaborating with Xbox and Indiana Jones-theme livery. Moneygram Hass, the only American-based team, is adding US flag elements to its race car livery.

BWT Alpine’s Indiana Jones race car livery

BWT Alpine F1 team Xbox Indiana Jone race car USGP livery right rear three-quarter view.
BWT Alpine’s special edition livery promotes the upcoming return of Indiana Jones on Xbox with the new first-person cinematic action-adventure game Indiana Jones and the Great Circle. BWT Alpine F1 team drivers Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly will wear special edition racing suits, and the team’s race cars will also feature the special livery. The Alpine team also sported a special livery to promote the release of the Marvel film “Deadpool & Wolverine.”

In a news release on the Alpine F1 site, Oliver Oakes, BWT Alpine F1, Team Principal said, “Working with the Xbox team to bring alive the incredible Indiana Jones and the Great Circle livery for the United States Grand Prix has been fantastic. The new look will be right at home in the Austin setting this weekend. In the past year, our partnership with Xbox has reached new heights and this is our biggest activation yet. There’s even more to come and I’m looking forward to getting my hands on a copy of the game when it comes out.”

Moneygram Haas F1 team’s USGP livery

Moneygram Haas F1 team race car with special livery for the USGP.
Moneygram Haas

The Haas race car livery for the USGP adds white and black stars and blue highlights to the usual livery, strengthening the association with the United States flag. In addition to the new livery, Haas is also introducing some technical developments for the Austin race, specifically updates in the floor and bodywork.

The F1 2024 schedule includes three Grand Prix in the United States. The first is the Formula 1 Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix 2024 on May 3-5, and the third is the Formula 1 Heineken Silver Las Vegas Grand Prix on November 21-23. The next up is the Formula 1 Pirelli United States Grand Prix 2024 on October 18-20.

