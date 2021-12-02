7 of the Most Amazing Winter Wonderland Hotels

Although it’s nice to be home for the holidays, these hotels are perfect for a winter getaway, with their festive décor and memorable holiday experiences will have you booking a holiday vacation for the entire family. From snowy winter wonderlands to extraordinaire light displays in the desert, hotels across the US are ensuring that everyone can have a cheerful holiday season. Here are some of our favorite hotels to get into the holiday spirit.

Halcyon Hotel Cherry Creek

Denver, Colorado

Learn how to Après in the Clouds in Denver this winter. On December 3rd, celebrate the joys of the holiday season on the rooftop with gorgeous views, live music, complimentary drinks, holiday treats, and a tree lighting ceremony. Throughout the winter season, Halcyon offers a few unique winter outdoor activities such as a winter cabana experience. Each cabana is decked out with plush blankets, chic winter décor, a vinyl record player, and a 4-course dinner (think fondue and hot toddies). Along with a fire pit, the rooftop also hosts open-air live concerts by local artists every Friday and Saturday and curling, also known as “The Roaring Game.” Groups or four to six, can push granite stones toward the target or “house” at the other end of the court. Just as a ski concierge would handle tasks like booking your lift tickets, Halcyon’s “Hot Handlers” are available to ensure that guests are prepared and ready for the cold condition.

Fairmont Scottsdale Princess

Scottsdale, Arizona

Fairmont Scottsdale Princess completely transforms into an enchanting holiday wonderland. More than six million sparkling lights add a touch of holiday cheer throughout the season. Guests can go ice skating (essentially in the desert), meet delightful holiday characters, roast marshmallows around a campfire in a Christmas tree forest, and send Christmas wishes off into the world with the resort’s whimsical Christmas wish paper. Groups can also opt to rent out fire pits by the rink or an igloo for a magical evening.

Sunriver Resort

Sunriver, Oregon

From horse-drawn sleigh rides and gingerbread cookie decorating to the nightly Holiday Light Show, there’s something for families of all ages and sizes during the Annual Traditions Celebration at Sunriver Resort. This kid-friendly resort offers dog sledding, stuffing your own Takoda Bear stuffed animal, family portraits, Nordic skiing, and several other winter wonderland activities and attractions that will keep guests entertained all holiday season.

Gaylord Opryland

Nashville, Tennessee

Holiday activity options at Gaylord Opryland in Nashville are endless! With classic holiday activities like photos with Santa, dinner shows like The Oak Ridge Boys Christmas in Tennessee, and experiences like ice bumper cars, a holiday horticulture trek, and Christmas fountain shows, the resort sparkles with holiday cheer. This year, guests can also join Mission: Save Christmas featuring Elf, a multi-sensory experience that takes guests through immersive environments—including the North Pole—as guests and Buddy the Elf help Santa’s sleigh fly.

Coeur d’Alene Resort

Coeur d’Alene, Idaho

Located on the shores of Lake Coeur d’Alene, this resort features 10 dining venues, a spa and salon, and golf courses. During this time of the year, the resort is decorated with over a million lights for their holiday lights show viewed via a nightly cruise on the lake. Guests can also watch a holiday performance by Ellen Travolta and her family this holiday season. Dickens Carolers will sing warm holiday melodies in and around the resort, adding charm and spirited tidings to the season. Children young and old are invited to join Santa’s elves for fireside storytime as classic holiday stories will be read aloud.

Tenaya Lodge

Yosemite, California

Situated in a forested mountain setting, this Yosemite resort brings a little bit of holiday cheer to guests to celebrate the holidays. Yuletide activities consist of stocking decorating workshops, creating keepsake ornaments, gingerbread house decorating, and more. Fun is also in store this year with guided snowshoe flashlight hikes, snow tubing, and ice skating.

Grand Hyatt Vail

Vail, Colorado

In the lobby of the Grand Hyatt Vail, guests can partake in a champagne sabering and toast and help themselves to hot cocoa and fresh-baked cookies. Giving off all the winter wonderland vibes, the resort features an ice rink, an alfresco ice bar, and outdoor fire pits for daily s’mores roasting. Groups can also opt to rent out the Moët Imperial Yurt, a cozy winter haven that includes two private fire pits, a champagne sabering, s’mores kit, and a house-made charcuterie spread.

