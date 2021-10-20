Looking for an affordable winter escape? Whether you’re dreaming of hitting the slopes this ski season or perfecting your après-ski skills, winter getaways can be expensive, and choosing a destination that checks all your boxes can be a hassle. We’ve rounded up five of our favorite, yet affordable, winter destinations across the country. So grab your ski gear and get ready!

Vail, Colorado

At Vail Resort everything you need can be found in one spot…the Grand Hyatt Vail. Primely nestled at the base of Vail Mountain along Gore Creek, Grand Hyatt Vail is ideal for skiers and non-skiers alike. Within this expansive ski-in/ski-out resort lies Vail’s only resort-side open-air chair lift. With 5,317 acres of skiable terrain and 195 runs, skiers and snowboarders can hit beginner, intermediate and expert terrain or even try Vail’s infamous Back Bowls. Grand Hyatt Vail guests also have access to a plethora of amenities and weekly activities within the resort’s vast campus. Other than a private chair lift and an on-site ski rental service, the resort offers outdoor experiences within its own Cascade Village Square; featuring an ice rink, yurt, an alfresco ice bar, food trucks, and outdoor fire pits.

Lodging: Grand Hyatt Vail

Nellysford, Virginia

Wintergreen Resort is just over 1.5 hours from the state’s capital and is one of the top ski resorts in Virginia. This resort has 26 runs for every level. A plus for snowboarders and freestylers is that the terrain park has over 40 features including boxes, jumps, and rails. Wintergreen is also home to Virginia’s largest tubing park. The hill is 100 feet high and tubers can hit speeds of 30 miles per hour. Additionally, the resort has seven dining options, including an upscale mountaintop restaurant called Devil’s Grill. For those who prefer to stay at sea level, a spa day at The Spa at Wintergreen is always a good alternative.

Lodging: Mountain Inn

Boyne Falls, Michigan

Boyne Mountain Resort is one of the Midwest’s premier destination ski resorts. With a wide variety of terrain, après, and nightlife, it’s an ideal resort for most travelers. The resort boasts 60 runs for all ski levels and plenty of non-skiing activities as well such as snowshoeing, sno-go biking, fat tire snow biking, and ziplining. With eleven venues to grab a quick bite, a full meal, or a drink there’s plenty to do in the area. Plus, the family-owned resort offers Michigan’s largest indoor waterpark and 19,500 square feet of spa relaxation!

Lodging: Boynehof

Lake Tahoe, California

Lake Tahoe consists of one lake and six resorts and is home to the highest concentration of ski resorts in the country within a 100-mile radius. Although storms typically lead to a couple of feet of snowfall, Tahoe still prides itself in having 300 days of sunshine. Northstar and Homewood are great for intermediate skiers, while Kirkwood and Mount Rose are the perfect challenges for advanced skiers. Squaw Valley and Heavenly offer a nice good mix of runs, from beginner to expert. Travelers must not forget, Tahoe is as fun on the mountain as it is off of it thanks to an array of dining options and aprés ski experiences.

Lodging: Forest Suites Resort at Heavenly Village

Stowe, Vermont

Stowe is home to 116 trails with 16% for beginners, 55% intermediate slopes, and 29% for experts skiers and snowboarders. Stowe’s terrain is shaped like a horseshoe bowl, with the parking lot in the center. Something that makes the resort so unique is its gondola that not only takes you to the summit, but also transports you from the mountains right into Stowe Village. In the village, you’ll find eight restaurants, an outdoor ice skating rink, and shops.

Lodging: Trapp Family Lodge

Fun fact: Trapp Family Lodge is an Austrian-inspired resort opened by the family who inspired the movie The Sound of Music, the von Trapp family.

