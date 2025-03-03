 Skip to main content
Inside WDW’s Swan Reserve, a deluxe hotel for adults

Modern, upscale, and sophisticated

By
WDW Swan Reserve
Emily Caldwell / The Manual

A Disney World vacation involves lots of planning, from selecting dining reservations to deciding on a park plan for every day. But the planning for a Walt Disney World (WDW) trip begins before you even step on the property. With over 30 resorts and hotels, travelers have lots of options when selecting a hotel to stay at on the property.

As a WDW Annual Passholder, I’ve had the opportunity to stay at many hotels in the WDW area over the years — both on and off Disney property. Recently, I stayed at the Walt Disney World Swan Reserve, the newest of the three hotels within the Swan and Dolphin Hotel collection. This Deluxe Disney World resort offers elegance that differs from many other Disney World resorts I’ve stayed at. Here’s what makes WDW’s Swan Reserve a unique Disney World resort for sophisticated travelers.

Proximity to Epcot and Hollywood Studios

WDW Swan Reserve
Emily Caldwell / The Manual

As much as I acknowledge that a hotel’s room features and amenities matter greatly, location is the most crucial factor when selecting where to stay at Disney World. Just like when buying real estate, the location of your hotel room matters a great deal.

For me, the location of my hotel can make or break my experience. Given the massive size of the Walt Disney World property, spanning nearly 43 square miles, staying near the parks helps eliminate time spent on transportation. (Which means more time spent relaxing and having fun — and that’s what vacation is all about.)

Walt Disney World Swan Reserve is in a perfect location, especially for those who want to visit Epcot and Hollywood Studios. My favorite part about this resort is its walkable location to these parks, which is ideal for adults visiting Disney without children. A pathway to Epcot’s World Showcase (approximately 15-minute walk) means you can safely “drink around the world” (and stumble on home) if you wish to. The pathway from Swan Reserve leads right to the back of Epcot, also known as the World Showcase entrance. World Showcase is where you’ll find delicious food and beverages from around the world and experience Epcot’s food festivals.

The walk to Hollywood Studios is slightly longer than the one to Epcot, which takes about 20 minutes. A water taxi is also available for those who don’t wish to make the walk. While you can visit all four parks while staying here, its location near the two best parks for adults (in my opinion) enhances its appeal. Since I love to walk, I’d much rather walk to parks than rely on the WDW bus transportation system.

Bar atmosphere

Tangerine Pool Bar, WDW Swan Reserve
Emily Caldwell / The Manual

If you want to pre-game your “drinking around the world” experience, there’s no better place to start than at your hotel. WDW Swan Reserve has several bars, including the lobby, throughout the property. I stopped at the Tangerine Bar near the pool to try its signature “Tangerine Whip” drink. Named after the bar, this blended, frozen orange juice drink, made with Don Q Cristal rum, tastes like summer in a cup. Of course, you can add a rum floater for stronger pre-game festivities. It’s as delicious as it looks.

In addition to a vibrant pool bar atmosphere, guests can also choose to lounge around at one of the many bar tables by the pool area. This bar also serves as a great place to grab lunch — with a great selection of appetizers, sandwiches, salads, and more. Unlike many mediocre hotel pool bars, this pool bar felt sophisticated and hit the spot.

Resort and lobby atmosphere

WDW Swan Reserve
Emily Caldwell / The Manual

The sophisticated atmosphere at WDW Swan Reserve is perfect for those who want to feel like they’re at Disney without the overpowering feel of many resorts. While there’s a mix of guests (families, couples, business travelers), this resort has a more “adult vibe” than other WDW area hotels I’ve stayed at.

I also noticed a variety of conferences and meetings taking place at the resort. With no Disney characters roaming around the resort or characters above my bed, I felt just enough of the Disney Magic without feeling too childish. With the centrally located lobby bar open, the resort seemed to stay more lively in the evening compared to other family-focused hotels that are often quiet after 10 p.m.

Other things to love about WDW Swan Reserve

WDW Swan Reserve
Emily Caldwell / The Manual

Beyond the location and atmosphere, there’s much more to love about staying at this modern Marriott hotel. This hotel is a part of the Marriott Autograph Collection. (although the hotel is located on Disney property, it’s run by Marriott). As a Marriott-run hotel, guests in the Marriott Bonvoy rewards program can earn and redeem points for stays at WDW Swan Reserve.

This is a perk you cannot take advantage of if staying at one of the hotels on-site that Disney operates. If you can stay in an Epcot-view room, I highly recommend it. I enjoyed watching Epcot’s nightly fireworks show from my room, with the Epcot ball lit up beautifully in the background. For families (or those who want a good challenge), the resort is directly next to Disney’s Fantasia’s Gardens mini golf course. In my book, you’re never too old for a mini golf match.

