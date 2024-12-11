Uber Notre-Dame: A free ride to rediscover Paris’s iconic cathedral

Notre-Dame de Paris has reopened its doors, and Uber is marking the occasion in style. With the launch of Uber Notre-Dame, the ride-sharing service is offering Parisians and visitors alike a unique opportunity to experience the legendary cathedral like never before. From now until Sunday, December 22, Uber users in Paris can book a free ride to celebrate the cathedral’s reopening.

But this isn’t your typical Uber trip. The vehicle itself pays tribute to the Notre-Dame’s structure, complete with intricate design touches inspired by the cathedral’s architecture. Two gargoyles, standing watch over the car’s roof, reference the gothic creatures perched high above the city streets.

This immersive experience unfolds in the heart of the Île de la Cité, transporting passengers all around the city before delivering them to the doorstep of the newly restored Notre-Dame.

An immersive experience

The experience begins at Place du Louvre, guiding passengers through the history of Paris, starting with the Seine River. The route continues to the Palais de la Cité, once the heart of medieval power, before coming to an end with an exploration of the newly reopened Notre-Dame de Paris.

This isn’t merely a visual tour. Uber has partnered with Lorànt Deutsch, a celebrated actor and historian known for his engaging storytelling, to produce a custom audio journey. Through an exclusive podcast, Deutsch brings the history of the Île de la Cité to life, sharing captivating tales of the area’s underground passages, catacombs, and, of course, the beautiful Notre-Dame itself. The podcast will accompany passengers during their trip. For those unable to hop aboard, the podcast will also be available on Spotify, Deezer, and Amazon Music.

The entire Uber Notre-Dame experience lasts around 20 minutes and is completely free to book through the Uber app. Rides are available daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. until Sunday, December 22, 2024.