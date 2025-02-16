This Patagonia hotel is giving volunteers a free trip to Chile

Table of Contents Table of Contents 10 Volunteers for 10 Days How to apply

A luxury hotel in the heart of Chilean Patagonia is offering adventurers the ultimate opportunity: a free trip in exchange for helping to protect one of the region’s most famous trails. Las Torres Patagonia, a high-end eco-lodge inside Torres del Paine National Park, is selecting 10 volunteers for an all-expenses-paid stay while they assist in building a sustainable path to Base Torres, the stunning viewpoint of the park’s iconic granite peaks.

10 Volunteers for 10 Days

The social media campaign, 10 Volunteers for 10 Days, marks the second time Las Torres Patagonia has invited travelers to exchange their time and effort for a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

In 2024, the hotel received more than 500 applications for the initiative. The selected volunteers were split into two groups, each staying five days at the lodge while helping to restore over 1,570 feet of the Base Torres trail, an essential route for both hikers and the park’s delicate ecosystem.

This year, the chosen volunteers will continue trail restoration efforts while also participating in conservation workshops and cultural experiences. The program will take place in two sessions: April 7-12 and April 15-20.

Winners will receive a fully covered trip, including round-trip flights, ground transportation, five nights of lodging, all meals at Las Torres Patagonia, and an itinerary filled with immersive cultural activities alongside their trail-building mission.

How to apply

Las Torres Patagonia is now accepting applications. Applicants must be 21 or older and can enter via Instagram by midnight PT on February 19.

To apply, participants should post a 45-second (or shorter) video explaining what sustainability and ecotourism mean to them. The post must tag @lastorres.patagonia and include the hashtag #PatagoniaVoluntourism2025.

The hotel will announce the 10 selected volunteers on Instagram and notify them via email. Those chosen will have until February 25 to confirm their participation in this unique conservation experience.