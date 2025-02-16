 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Travel

This Patagonia hotel is giving volunteers a free trip to Chile

Apply by February 19 for a chance to win

By
Reserva Las Torres Patagonia
Reserva Las Torres Patagonia

A luxury hotel in the heart of Chilean Patagonia is offering adventurers the ultimate opportunity: a free trip in exchange for helping to protect one of the region’s most famous trails. Las Torres Patagonia, a high-end eco-lodge inside Torres del Paine National Park, is selecting 10 volunteers for an all-expenses-paid stay while they assist in building a sustainable path to Base Torres, the stunning viewpoint of the park’s iconic granite peaks.

10 Volunteers for 10 Days

Las Torres Patagonia
Las Torres Patagonia

The social media campaign, 10 Volunteers for 10 Days, marks the second time Las Torres Patagonia has invited travelers to exchange their time and effort for a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

Recommended Videos

In 2024, the hotel received more than 500 applications for the initiative. The selected volunteers were split into two groups, each staying five days at the lodge while helping to restore over 1,570 feet of the Base Torres trail, an essential route for both hikers and the park’s delicate ecosystem.

Related

This year, the chosen volunteers will continue trail restoration efforts while also participating in conservation workshops and cultural experiences. The program will take place in two sessions: April 7-12 and April 15-20.

Winners will receive a fully covered trip, including round-trip flights, ground transportation, five nights of lodging, all meals at Las Torres Patagonia, and an itinerary filled with immersive cultural activities alongside their trail-building mission.

How to apply

Cerro Castillo National Reserve, Región de Aysén, Patagonia, Chile
Mono Andes / Getty Images

Las Torres Patagonia is now accepting applications. Applicants must be 21 or older and can enter via Instagram by midnight PT on February 19.

To apply, participants should post a 45-second (or shorter) video explaining what sustainability and ecotourism mean to them. The post must tag @lastorres.patagonia and include the hashtag #PatagoniaVoluntourism2025.

The hotel will announce the 10 selected volunteers on Instagram and notify them via email. Those chosen will have until February 25 to confirm their participation in this unique conservation experience.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Amanda Teague
Amanda Teague
Contributor
Amanda, an accomplished freelance writer featured in several online publications, is a dedicated explorer of both the world…
Forbes Travel Guide’s 2025 awards: Meet the newest five-star U.S. hotels
Arizona, California, and Montana properties all scored a spot on the list
The Canyon Suites at The Phoenician

Forbes Travel Guide has unveiled its highly anticipated 2025 Star Awards, recognizing the best in luxury hospitality worldwide. Now in its 67th year, the prestigious list spans over 2,100 properties across 90 countries, honoring excellence in hotels, restaurants, spas, and even cruise experiences.

This year, three new U.S. hotels have joined the elite ranks of five-star properties. The Canyon Suites at The Phoenician in Scottsdale, Arizona, stands out with its sprawling 250-acre setting at the foot of Camelback Mountain, offering guests a palatial retreat in the desert. In Los Angeles, The Maybourne Beverly Hills delivers classic elegance with stunning views of the Hollywood Hills and the iconic Hollywood sign. Rounding out the list is RiverView Ranch in Alberton, Montana, a secluded luxury escape set on more than 1,000 acres along the Clark Fork River, offering rustic Western charm with refined modern comforts.
Other key findings from this year’s awards

Read more
Hawaii getaway for less? Aqua-Aston’s Oahu hotel sale ends tomorrow
Act fast take advantage of 15% off the best available rates
Aqua Aston

If you’ve been dreaming of a trip to Oahu, now’s the time to book. Aqua-Aston Hospitality, which operates 13 properties across the island, is offering a limited-time deal, but it won’t last long. Travelers have until tomorrow, February 14, to take advantage of 15% off the best available rates on stays of three nights or more.

The promotion applies to stays through September 11, 2025, giving visitors plenty of time to plan their island escape. To claim the discount, bookings must be made on Aqua-Aston’s website using the promo code ESCAPE before the deal disappears.
Book your stay around Aqua-Aston’s events

Read more
3 game-changing food hacks for your next camping trip
Camp cooking made easier with these tips
A group of people cooking around a campfire at dusk

I don't know about you, but when I dream of a relaxing vacation in nature, I want to do as little chores as humanly possible. Camping isn't exactly the most convenient of activities, so I like to prepare in advance and do everything possible to make it easier, especially in the food department.

It's not always easy to cook over a fire or keep your food fresh, and if you don't bring disposable plates or dishes with you, it can be a huge hassle to clean up. It's by no means a reason to avoid nature altogether, but I have learned a few tricks here or there to make the process better. Here are some of my favorite food hacks for camping that will make your life easier and your trip more enjoyable.
Prepare as much as you can in advance

Read more