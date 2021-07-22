Once considered a humdrum city best seen while zipping past on the interstate, Indianapolis has gone through a remarkable renaissance in the last decade. Craft beer bars, art galleries, record shops, and a revitalized Canal Walk set the stages for a memorable ramble in a city that’s much more than a mere “Crossroads of America.” These are the best destinations and things to do in Indianapolis.

Where to Stay

Best Budget Sleep: Stone Soup Inn

Set in the historic Northside neighborhood, the Stone Soup Inn offers excellent value for its eight spacious guest rooms. Each is handsomely furnished with Mission-style or Victorian antiques, and the top-floor loft rooms with small kitchens are reminiscent of overnighting in a Parisian garret. It’s a short hop to the restaurants of Massachusetts Ave and downtown Indy, and you can also stroll over to the Benjamin Harrison House, home to the 23rd president of the United States.

Best Base for Nightlife: Hotel Broad Ripple

In the heart of the Broad Ripple neighborhood some 7 miles north of downtown, this aptly named hotel puts you within walking distance of a burgeoning assortment of urban amusement — restaurants, bars, clubs, record shops, boutiques, and galleries. The 13-room inn has a lodge-like feel, and there’s a small lounge where you can linger over a cocktail. The individually designed rooms have unique details sprinkled throughout — exposed brick, rustic wood furniture, and propeller-like ceiling fans. The best rooms have balconies overlooking the Monon Trail.

Best Atmosphere: Ironworks Hotel Indy

Embracing Indy’s industrial heritage, the Ironworks Hotel sets the stage with red brick, distressed woods, and artfully exposed piping. Yet, while its masculine verve comes on strong, the boutique-style rooms do not lack creature comforts. King-size beds, oversize industrial windows, framed vintage prints, and spa-style bathrooms make for a relaxing stay. Although it’s 11 miles north of downtown, there’s much to do here, with half a dozen good restaurants, a brewery, and two fitness centers just steps from the front door of the hotel.

Best Luxury Stay: The Conrad

For downtown digs, the Conrad is an obvious choice. In addition to its luxurious, oversize rooms, the hotel is home to an art gallery and a wine-tasting bar with one of the best outdoor patios for downtown people-watching. Its location, adjacent to the glass-domed Artsgarden (which hosts public exhibitions and occasional performances), and easy walk to everything downtown make it an ideal home base for travelers.

Best Art-Filled Interiors: The Alexander

Another fine choice for its walkable, downtown location, the Alexander has a modern, steel-and-glass exterior with 209 plush rooms and outstanding amenities. The hotel works closely with the Indianapolis Museum of Art to curate a collection of fixed and rotating art exhibits, and every guest room contains a unique piece of art. Even for non-guests, it’s worth a visit, if only to grab one of the city’s best espressos or a bespoke cocktail from Plat 99.

What to Do

In downtown, Mass Ave is a great place to take the pulse of Indy. You’ll find plenty of intrigue in this arts and culture district, with icons like the Atheneum, a late 19th-century German-Renaissance revival building (it’s worth having a brew and/or a meal at the vintage Rathskeller restaurant and Biergarten). There are also chocolate shops, a former bank-turned gallery called Art Bank that was once robbed by John Dillinger, and curious hybrids like Books & Brews, which has food, craft beer, and secondhand books, plus live music and other events. For a bit of old-time nostalgia, check out Stout’s Footwear, America’s oldest operating shoe store — in business since 1886.

Canal Walk

If you head a half-mile or so west of Mass Ave, you can connect with the Canal Walk, a 1.5-mile-long waterway that runs from 11th Street down to the White River State Park. The waterside promenade is a great spot for a walk or a run, and you can hire kayaks and pedal boats for a glide across the water (Wheel Fun rentals off Ohio Street can hook you up). Monuments, memorials, and museums dot the Canal Walk, and if you need to bone up on your Hoosier lore, there’s no better place than the expansive collections of the Indiana State Museum.

Getting Behind the Wheel

If you’re not around for the Indy 500, you can still get a taste of the excitement. The aptly named Indy Racing Experience allows just about anyone with a driver’s license to get behind the wheel of a legit Formula One race car. Wanna-be drivers can lap the world-famous Indianapolis Motor Speedway at up to 130 miles per hour. If getting behind the wheel is too intimidating, opt for a Ride Along, hop into a purpose-built tandem racer with a professional driver, and rip up the straightaways at up to 180 miles per hour.

Shop

James Dant is Indy’s best nod to a modern haberdashery. The industrial storefront boasts every bit of clothing, accessory, and grooming essential a snappily dressed gentleman could want. Hemp chambray shirts, Selvedge jeans, elegantly rugged footwear, vintage Japanese canvas bags, organic shave oils, and solid colognes are all on offer.

Shave & Trim

If you’re looking a little rough around the edges, head to the 1930s-inspired Red’s Classic Barber Shop Co. It’s a local institution known, first and foremost, as a great place to get a haircut and a shave. But their solid selection of men’s accessories (gorgeous razors, skincare products, hats) is second to none. Their “who’s who” gallery wall of celebrity customers — including the likes of Tom Brokaw, Von Miller, and former Indiana governor Mitch Daniels — is a testament to the barbershop’s long-standing popularity.

Where to Eat & Drink

Best Food Hall: City Market

Going strong since 1886, Indy’s massive food hall is not to be missed. Get fully charged on a Turkish coffee at Cath Coffee & Tea House, then snack and shop your way around the cast-iron and red-brick market. Some 30 vendors hock everything from chicken and waffles to creative salads, barbecue, and Asian fare. Afterward, pay a visit to Tomlinson Tap Room, with 19 rotating taps of Indiana craft beer. There’s also a weekly outdoor farmers market (held on Wednesdays), showcasing the best of Indiana’s local produce, which runs from May through October. Below the market are Roman-looking catacombs, which you can explore on guided tours on the first and third Saturdays of the month.

Best Farm to Table: Bluebeard

The Kurt Vonnegut-inspired Bluebeard is situated in one of Indy’s oldest neighborhoods. The small but well-curated menu showcases high-quality ingredients sourced from local farms. Highlights include miso-glazed salmon, shaved fennel and beet salad, and pork chops with melted leeks.

Best Brunch: Milktooth

Set aside at least one morning to pay a visit to the auto-garage-turned-diner at Milktooth. The experimental brunch menu is unlike anything you’ll find within 500 miles of the city. Think Oaxacan ribeye with mole Verde, refried black beans, egg, and plantains; or grilled cheese on cranberry walnut bread with smoked gouda, a duck egg, and truffle honey. The specialty coffees are just as intriguing as the unusual cocktails.

Best Distillery: Hotel Tango

Tap into the city’s burgeoning craft cocktail scene at Hotel Tango, the first combat-disabled veteran-owned distillery in the country. The rustic but inviting design features a custom-built stone fireplace, a reclaimed wood bar, and a small outdoor patio. In short, it’s the perfect setting to sip rye whiskey, reserve bourbon, or wild rum — whether neat or in a well-made cocktail. Grab a bottle of Orangecello or gin to-go.

When to Go

Indianapolis experiences four distinct seasons. Summers are hot and humid, but bring lively festivals and other outdoor events to town. Winters are cold but less brutal than in Chicago. Crisp days and changing leaves mark autumn, while spring can be a mixed bag (icy drizzle one day, blue skies and sunny perfection the next).

It’s also worth keeping in mind a few major events, either for planning a trip around or for pure avoidance purposes depending on your motives. In late May (the Sunday before Memorial Day to be exact) hundreds of thousands of race fans descend on the city to watch the high-speed thrills of the Indy 500, one of America’s premier auto races. Independence Day is another big celebration, featuring parades, concerts, and loads of fireworks (typically launched from the Indiana War Memorial downtown) on the evening of July 4.

If you’ve never experienced a proper state fair, then you’ve been missing out on one of the great quirky pleasures of life in the Midwest and frankly never experienced a real state fair. For nearly 170 years, the Indiana State Fair has brought old-fashioned fun to Indy. The two-week event packs all the essentials: barnyard petting zoos, Midway rides, free concerts, and fried everything on a stick.

How to Save Money on Your Trip to Indianapolis

