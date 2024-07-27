 Skip to main content
7 incredible Italian dishes you need to try when you visit Italy

Top Italian dishes

By

Italian cuisine is the work of the gods. From iconic pasta dishes to refreshing summertime drinks, the Mediterranean nation seems to have it all. The Italians could have stopped at pizza but they went on and gifted the culinary world so, so much more.

Now, exactly what you eat should depend on where in Italy you are. Up north, you’re likely to run into heartier fare with a greater emphasis on dairy. Down south, olive oil and lighter pasta dishes are king. Really, you can’t go wrong, and the best possible thing to do as a mindful tourist is to ask about the local dishes. After all, you want what’s in season, as fresh is best.

But if you need a little inspiration as to what to look for on the menu, we’ve assembled a solid list of things you’re likely to find in most of Italy (obviously, if you’re along the coast, look for great seafood and wine pairings).

Here are the seven essential Italian dishes to try if you find yourself lucky enough to be walking the streets of Milan, Naples, or Rome.

Affogato

Affogato
Ross Parmly/Unsplash / Unsplash

The beautiful mashup of coffee and gelato is an ideal way to cap off a meal. Traditionally, the affogato involves a small scoop of vanilla gelato drowned in hot espresso. You get that bittersweet goodness, some richness, and a little pick me up as well. There are any number of booze renditions too, incorporating local liqueurs like amaretto or nocino.

Cacio e Pepe

Cacio e pepe.
Flickr/cyclonebill / Flickr

A classic pasta dish that’s all about great essential ingredients, cacio e pepe is a must-try while in Italy. The staple proves that when you have excellent from-scratch pasta, you don’t need much else, just some oil, salt, and pepper, and pecorino Romano. Born in Lazio long ago, this is Italian eating 101. This primo course is usually made with spaghetti or tonarelli pasta, although we love it with bucatini and similar styles as well.

Florentine Steak

Sirloin steak
amirali mirhashemian/Unsplash / Unsplash

Known locally as bistecca alla Fiorentina, this meaty dish is a must when in or near Florence. A True Tuscan star, this tasty number revolves around an aged sirloin cut grilled over coals and often served with cannellini beans and a beautiful Chianti wine. The meat is expertly cooked, almost like brisket, in that the steak is dark on the outside while perfectly red and tender at the core.

Ossobuco

Ossobuco.
Wikimedia Commons / Wikimedia Commons

Not just a fun thing to say, ossobuco is a joy to eat. A stew from the north of Italy, this dish includes veal shanks (with marrow you can see and taste) treated to broth, veggies, and some white wine. A one pot wonder, osssobuco is often served over polenta or with a pasta like risotto.

Pizza Margherita

Margherita pizza
Louis Hansel / Unsplash

Pizza at its best is all about core ingredients like cheese, herbs, and tomatoes and perfectly-cooked crust. Naples is where it all started back in the 19th Century but since pizza has gone on to achieve star status all over the nation and beyond. While we adore great toppings, from caramelized veggies to fresh mushrooms, the Margherita is a model pizza in that it does so much with so little. Everything must be dialed in, from the tomato sauce to the cheese type and basil additions, not to mention that dough and cooking method (wood fire, people). A good pizza in Italy is about as good as it’s going to get anywhere on planet earth.

Risotto alla Milanese

risotto at home
Sergio Amiti/Getty Images / Getty

You can’t go wrong with a good risotto dish and this one from Milan is a favorite. The creamy dish is made with saffron and has quite the following, especially in the north of Italy. There’s so much to like in a deftly-made batch, from the perfectly-cooked pasta to the layered broth made usually of wine, stock, shallots, butter, and more.

Tortellini

Tortellini.
Flickr/Gerwin Sturm / Flickr

A great batch of tortellini can leave you speechless. And while you can find great versions is great restaurants in Italy, you can also just find it at the neighbor’s flat on Sunday evening. The ultimate in comfort food, tortellini is great swimming in broth (en brodo) and covered in fresh Parmesan. The pasta itself is usually stuffed with chicken, pork, or even some prosciutto. Best, take a pasta-making class while there and learn how to craft your own.

Italian food is truly special. Be sure to check out our guide on the best Italian cocktails and feature on classic pasta recipes to cook up at home. You may not be able to get yourself to Italy, but you can certainly eat and drink like you’re there.

