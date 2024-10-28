 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

Autumn vibes: Essential tequila cocktails you need to try this season

Tis the season for apple, pear, and pumpkin spice in your tequila cocktails

By
Couple walking in fall
Pexels

As the seasons change, drinking preferences change as well. While light and fruity might be the order for summer drinks, as fall rolls around, we tend to want to leave the lighter cocktails behind and start looking for warm, rich, cozy drinks with seasonal flavors like apple, pear, and the ubiquitous pumpkin spice.

But this doesn’t mean you have to put your tequila away until spring. Tequila is more than just a Margarita spirit; it can be so much more (though there are some great fall Margarita recipes out there).

Recommended Videos

So, if you’ve got a bottle of tequila and a hankering for a cocktail, here are some fall recipes to suit the changing weather.

Related

Tequila Sour

Whiskey sour
iStock

Ingredients:

  • 2 oz. tequila reposado
  • 1 oz. lemon juice
  • 0.5 oz. sugar syrup
  • One egg white
  • 3 drops of Angostura bitters
  • Garnish with a cocktail cherry and lemon peel

Method:

  1. Add all liquid ingredients to a cocktail shaker and shake hard without adding any ice. This fluffs up the egg white to create the foamy layer on top of the drink. T
  2. Then add ice and shake again to dilute and chill.
  3. Strain into a rocks glass and add garnish.

Inspired by the whiskey sour

This iconic drink is a take on the whiskey sour, simply subbing in tequila for the whiskey. Combining tequila with lemon juice is an obvious pairing, and the egg white adds a touch of froth to the head of the drink and gives it a lighter texture. You can also add your preferred type of bitters and garnishes to finish off the drink, so feel free to experiment with those. While this drink would work with any tequila, many recipes recommend reposado for its balanced qualities. But if you want a use for your añejo and you don’t mind mixing it, this would also be a great choice to show off its complex flavors.

Blackberry Margarita

A glass of Frozen Berry Margarita beside a bowl of berries on a circular tray.
Cointreau

Ingredients:

  • 1 oz. tequila blanco
  • 0.5 oz. triple sec
  • 0.5 oz. lime juice
  • 5-6 fresh blackberries

Method:

  1. Add the tequila and the blackberries to the bottom of a cocktail shaker, and muddle either using a muddler or the back of a spoon.
  2. Press down on the blackberries to crush them and release their flavors into the tequila.
  3. Now add the other ingredients with ice and shake well.
  4. Strain into a margarita glass and garnish with a lime wedge.

A perfect match

The margarita is the beloved tequila cocktail, and you can try a million variations using different fruits, syrups, and other flavors. But this variation keeps it simple to add fall flavors by incorporating fresh blackberries. Fall is just on the tail end of blackberry season, so you should be able to find some fresh and delicious berries. Their combination of sweetness and sharpness goes perfectly with the classic combination of tequila and triple sec.

There’s also a frozen version of this cocktail from orange liqueur company Cointreau which has you blend your ingredients with ice to form a slush. That could be fun for a margarita night on a milder fall evening!

Sweater Weather

Unsplash

Ingredients:

  • 2 oz. reposado tequila
  • 0.5 oz. Frangelico
  • 0.5 oz. pear syrup
  • Generous dash of Angostura bitters

Method:

  1. Add the tequila, Frangelico, and pear syrup to a mixing glass with ice and stir well.
  2. Strain into a cocktail glass over an ice cube, then dash the bitters on top and garnish with your choice of fruit.

Perfectly named for the season

This famous craft cocktail is perfect for the season, as its name suggests, feeling warm and cozy and being the perfect thing to sip by the fire when the nights get cold. It combines tequila with Frangelico, a hazelnut liqueur, which is an unusual choice but which matches up beautifully with the pear syrup to bring out the fruit and nut notes of the tequila. For that reason, reposado is the go-to tequila for mixing this drink.

Otońo

Milagro

Created by Luis Lopez, Milagro Tequila West Coast Brand Ambassador

Ingredients:

  • 1 ½ parts Milagro Reposado
  • 1 part pumpkin syrup
  • 1 ½ parts spiced chai black tea
  • ½ part almond milk

Method:

  1. Build in shaker add ice and shake for 5 seconds.
  2. Then pour over ice in a rocks glass.
  3. Finally, garnish with a sprinkle of cinnamon.

Well-balanced and smoky for fall

This rich, smoky drink combines the seasonal flavors of pumpkin and chai with almond milk to balance the flavors and add creaminess. If you want to get really fancy, you can also smoke the cocktail to add more flavor and drama.

Ofrenda

Milagro

Ingredients:

  • 2 parts Milagro Reposado
  • 1 part fresh mandarin juice
  • ½ part fresh lemon juice
  • ¼ part green cardamom (orange blossom) honey syrup
  • ½ part egg white
  • One edible marigold

Method:

  1. Pour all ingredients into a Boston shaker with ice.
  2. Shake vigorously and double strain into a chilled coupe glass.
  3. Garnish with edible marigold.

Edible flower

This attractive cocktail uses the unusual flavors of mandarin and cardamom to add some wow to the beloved combination of tequila and fruit. It also features an edible marigold garnish as a fancy flourish.

Cristalino Clear Old Fashioned

Milagro

Ingredients:

Method:

  1. Combine ingredients over ice and stir.
  2. Strain into a martini glass and garnish with grapefruit peel.

An updated classic

The Old Fashioned is an iconic cocktail, but it’s getting a new spin with the current trend for Cristalino tequilas. These tequilas are aged and then charcoal-filtered to leave a crystal clear appearance, which makes for an impressive look when used in simple and elegant classic cocktails.

Editors’ Recommendations

Georgina Torbet
Georgina Torbet
Georgina Torbet is a cocktail enthusiast based in Berlin, with an ever-growing gin collection and a love for trying out new…
Add some sparkle to your party with the glittering Goldfish Cocktail
Combine Goldwasser gold leaf liqueur with Cointreau, gin, and lemon juice for a delicious and celebratory drink
Goldfish Cocktail

When it comes to celebration drinks, we tend to go straight to one ingredient: Champagne. And while Champagne cocktails can indeed be delicious, they aren't the only way to celebrate. You can also find a variety of liqueurs which have a celebratory feeling, like Goldwasser, which is a herbal liqueur that has flakes of gold leaf floating in it. Don't worry -- the golf leaf is safe to consume -- but it does add a fun touch of sparkle to a drink.

The tricky part is finding a way to make a drink that still tastes great as well as looking good. This recipe, for a drink called a Goldfish, balances the herbal flavors of the Goldwasser with the robust orange peel flavor of Cointreau, and adds gin and lemon to give more botanical notes and citrus zing.

Read more
A clarified whole milk cocktail with fruits and coffee for National Mezcal Day
Using milk to clarify your cocktails gives them an elegant clear appearance and great mouthfeel
mezcalita cocktail recipe img 0353 1

Mezcal is one of the hottest spirits in cocktails right now, and it's great for making simple but delicious drinks like a mezcal margarita, Old Fashioned, or Paloma. But as today is National Mezcal Day, we're exploring some of the more ambitious uses for this complex and beloved spirit.

We've got a recipe from the Hilton Cancun Mar Caribe, a hotel in Cancun which has its own cocktail mixologists working on ways to make use of mezcal. They have come up with a highly unusual mezcal recipe which makes use of milk for clarification. This technique is mostly seen in clarified milk punch, but can be used with other ingredients too to both give your drinks a beautiful clear appearance and to add a rich and silky mouthfeel.

Read more
Warm fall cocktails are this season’s biggest trend
An expert explains how to elevate a Hot Toddy or Irish Coffee
Two glasses of hot toddies with cinnamon sticks on a wooden table.

Mulled wine is getting a makeover. From hot toddies to spiced ciders, this fall, bars, and mixologists are turning their interest to warming, cozy drinks that are elevated with small-batch spirits and fresh ingredients. Whether you're a cocktail connoisseur or you only indulge in the occasional glass of spiked hot chocolate, this trend has something to offer as it brings together high-quality ingredients and interesting flavors with the simple, easy-to-enjoy pleasures of a warm mug on a chilly night.

We spoke to an expert, Daniel de Oliveira, the Director of Mixology at Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits of Illinois, to learn about what's hot in the way of warm drinks this fall and how to incorporate the best of this trend into your own drinks making at home.
Warm craft cocktails are booming this fall

Read more