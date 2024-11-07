These recipes incorporate truffle, artichoke amaro, shallot, and more

While many popular cocktails among regular drinkers lean toward the sweet and fruity, and the beloved favorites among cocktail enthusiasts are often bracing and bitter, the sweet – bitter continuum isn’t the only way to think of cocktail flavors. An underrated corner of the flavor world that’s having a trendy moment this season is savory cocktails, which make use of vegetal, umami, and salty notes to bring out different aspects of the drink ingredients.

Although everyone has probably tried a Bloody Mary at one time or another, it’s one of the few savory cocktails that has an established popularity — along with some Martini variations like the Gibson. So if you’re looking to get in on the savory cocktail trend, you might need to do some experimenting outside of the typical classic cocktail recipes.

It may seem surprising, but most spirits can be turned to savory flavors with some care. Gin, for example, can come in citrusy and fruity styles, but you’ll also find gins with more savory profiles like Gin Mare, which has notes of olives and rosemary, or Rutte Celery Gin, which has a bold green vegetal flavor. Sweeter spirits like bourbon can still work in savory drinks by mixing them with strong flavors like truffle, and even the classic Spritz can take on a savory note if you add ingredients like Cynar amaro, which is made use artichokes and has a strong herbal flavor.

Pizza Party

Created by: Meadowlark, Chicago and Gin Mare

Ingredients:

0.75 oz Gin Mare Mediterranean Gin

0.75 oz Saint Benevolence Clairin

0.75 oz Tomato-Parmesan Syrup

0.50 oz Lemon Juice

0.125 oz Ancho Verde

0.125 oz Acompani Flora Green

Bottom: 1.0 oz Cava

Method: Stir. Strain over cava. Garnish.

Glass: Coupe

Garnish: Skewered Tomolovie + Grape Tomato

Berry Oyster Shooter

Created by: Chambord Liqueur

Ingredients:

1 oz Chambord Liqueur

2 oz premium vodka

1 oz red wine vinegar

1 slice shallot

Pinch of white pepper

Method:

Finely chop a slice of shallot. Add shallot, Chambord, vodka, vinegar, and white pepper into a sealed container and marinate in the refrigerator overnight. Pour into glass and garnish.

Glass: Shooter Glass

Garnish: Fresh oyster

Savory Meyer Lemon Spritz

Created by: ABCV and Le Moné

Ingredients:

1.5oz Le Moné

0.5oz Cynar

Dash of Celery Bitters

1.5oz Soda Water

3oz Sparkling Brut

Method: Combine ingredients into a glass with ice.

Glass: Large wine glass

Garnish: Meyer Lemon Twist & Olive

Truffled Manhattan

Created by: Great Jones Distilling Co.

Ingredients:

2.5 oz Great Jones Four Grain Bourbon

0.75 oz dry vermouth

0.75 oz sweet vermouth (such as Carpano Antica Formula)

0.5 oz black truffle syrup*

Glass: Coupe

Garnish: Black Truffle Sliver

Method: Combine all ingredients over ice in a mixing glass and stir until well chilled. Serve up in a chilled cocktail coupe.

Truffle syrup: *In a medium sized saucepan, combine 1 liter distilled water and 4 cups white sugar (best to use organic unbleached) and set to boil for 7 to 10 minutes, or until the liquid has reduced by a ¼ (leaving approximately 1 liter of syrup). Lower the fire to achieve a slow soft simmer. Gently shave the 2 medium-sized truffles (120 g) using a very thin setting on a mandolin. Let simmer for an additional 5 minutes. Remove from fire. Transfer to a non-reactive lidded container, allow to cool, and refrigerate for a minimum of 5 days. Strain the truffle shavings using a fine strainer and reserve for later use. Keep truffle syrup refrigerated. Truffle syrup is best kept in a glass container.

Negroni

Created by: Fords Gin

Ingredients:

1 oz Fords Gin

1 oz Sweet Red Vermouth

1 oz Bitter Aperitif

Garnish: Orange Twist

Method: Stir all ingredients over ice, then strain into a double rocks glass over new ice.