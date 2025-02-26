 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Travel

New study reveals the top 100 coffee shops in the world

Did your favorite make the list?

By
Onyx Coffee Lab
Onyx Coffee Lab / onyxcoffeelab.com

The World’s 100 Best Coffee Shops has just released its highly anticipated 2025 ranking, naming the top spots for a perfect cup across the globe. Topping the list is Toby’s Estate Coffee Roasters in Australia, a well-known specialty coffee roaster known for its commitment to sustainability and ethical sourcing. Founded in 1997, Toby’s has built a reputation for high-quality beans and a fair-trade supply chain that supports its growers. Its flagship café in Chippendale, Sydney, is a must-visit for those in the area.

Coming in second is Onyx Coffee Lab, a U.S. favorite with multiple locations across Arkansas. Known for its seasonal flavors and expertly sourced beans from Colombia, Peru, and Ecuador, Onyx has gained a cult following for its innovative approach to specialty coffee.

Recommended Videos

Rounding out the top three is Gota Coffee Experts in Austria. Situated in the heart of Vienna, Gota is recognized not only for its award-winning coffee, but also for its hands-on workshops, where visitors can learn the art of coffee processing, roasting, and brewing.

Related

The top 20 coffee shops in the world

Toby's Estate
Toby's Estate
  1. Toby’s Estate Coffee Roasters, Australia
  2. Onyx Coffee Lab, USA
  3. Gota Coffee Experts, Austria
  4. Proud Mary Coffee, Australia
  5. Tim Wendelboe, Norway
  6. Apartment Coffee, Singapore
  7. Kawa, France
  8. Coffee Anthology, Austria
  9. Story of Ono, Malaysia
  10. Tropicalia Coffee, Colombia
  11. Espressolab, South Africa
  12. Hola Coffee Lagasca, Spain
  13. Casa Canela, Venezuela
  14. Alquimia Coffee, El Salvador
  15. Kross Coffee Roasters, Greece
  16. MOK Coffee, Belgium
  17. Prevail Coffee, USA
  18. Yardstick, The Philippines
  19. Veneziano Coffee Roasters, Australia
  20. Puku Puku, Peru

You can view the full list on The World’s 100 Best Coffee Shops website.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Amanda Teague
Amanda Teague
Contributor
Amanda, an accomplished freelance writer featured in several online publications, is a dedicated explorer of both the world…
The must-visit hiking trails Europe has to offer — our top picks
See some of the most gorgeous hiking trails in Europe
Berchtesgaden National Park

Europe has some of the most gorgeous hiking trails around, so I want to highlight five of my all-time favorites. These trails range from easy to challenging, and may require some extra gear along the way. That said, you'll be rewarded with stunning mountain views, alpine scenery, lakes, waterfalls, and even volcanoes. Here are some of the best hiking trails Europe has to offer.
Pieni Karhunkierros Trail in Oulanka, Finland

As a proud Finnish-American, I'm always looking for ways to go to and from my beloved Finland. A trail that's on my bucket list for the next time I visit is Pieni Karhunkierros Trail at Oulanka National Park. This is a beautiful 7.3 mile loop near Rukatunturi, North Ostrobothnia. Here, visitors can experience the unparalleled beauty of the Finnish forests, cliffs, and rapids. You'll come across several suspension bridges, campsites, bathrooms, and wilderness huts. Just make sure that you wear sturdy hiking shoes because the trail can get muddy. Winter visitors can even enjoy snowshoeing this route.
Malerwinkel in Bavaria, Germany

Read more
New study uncovers the must-visit beach destinations for 2025
Check out these beaches before everyone else does
Albania

A recent study by Planet Cruise has revealed the top up-and-coming beach destinations for 2025, using data from Google Trends and TikTok to pinpoint where travelers are flocking to next. These lesser-known spots are gaining popularity for their beauty, affordability, and unique experiences.

In first place is Ksamil, a small coastal village located off the shores of southern Albania. According to the study, searches for “Albania beach” have skyrocketed by 430 percent since December, making it one of the hottest destinations for 2025. Known for its affordable prices and stunning beaches, Ksamil is also home to a lively nightlife scene with trendy nightclubs to enjoy after a day spent on its sandy shores. It’s also situated just a short 30-minute ferry ride from Corfu, Greece.

Read more
New study reveals the top budget-friendly spring break spots for families
Take the family on a great spring break getaway without breaking the bank
A view of a resort in Cancun, Mexico.

Spring break doesn’t have to break the bank, especially when you know where to go. A new study by Dollar Flight Club has just unveiled the most affordable spring break destinations for families, offering a mix of fun, relaxation, and budget-friendly options. To create their list, Dollar Flight Club analyzed key factors like airfare trends, family-friendly activities, and seasonal considerations such as hotel rates and the best weather conditions for travel.

If you’re looking for a family getaway that doesn’t cost a fortune, these destinations might just be the perfect choice for your next spring break adventure. 
The most affordable international destinations

Read more