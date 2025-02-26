New study reveals the top 100 coffee shops in the world

The World’s 100 Best Coffee Shops has just released its highly anticipated 2025 ranking, naming the top spots for a perfect cup across the globe. Topping the list is Toby’s Estate Coffee Roasters in Australia, a well-known specialty coffee roaster known for its commitment to sustainability and ethical sourcing. Founded in 1997, Toby’s has built a reputation for high-quality beans and a fair-trade supply chain that supports its growers. Its flagship café in Chippendale, Sydney, is a must-visit for those in the area.

Coming in second is Onyx Coffee Lab, a U.S. favorite with multiple locations across Arkansas. Known for its seasonal flavors and expertly sourced beans from Colombia, Peru, and Ecuador, Onyx has gained a cult following for its innovative approach to specialty coffee.

Rounding out the top three is Gota Coffee Experts in Austria. Situated in the heart of Vienna, Gota is recognized not only for its award-winning coffee, but also for its hands-on workshops, where visitors can learn the art of coffee processing, roasting, and brewing.

The top 20 coffee shops in the world

Toby’s Estate Coffee Roasters, Australia Onyx Coffee Lab, USA Gota Coffee Experts, Austria Proud Mary Coffee, Australia Tim Wendelboe, Norway Apartment Coffee, Singapore Kawa, France Coffee Anthology, Austria Story of Ono, Malaysia Tropicalia Coffee, Colombia Espressolab, South Africa Hola Coffee Lagasca, Spain Casa Canela, Venezuela Alquimia Coffee, El Salvador Kross Coffee Roasters, Greece MOK Coffee, Belgium Prevail Coffee, USA Yardstick, The Philippines Veneziano Coffee Roasters, Australia Puku Puku, Peru

You can view the full list on The World’s 100 Best Coffee Shops website.