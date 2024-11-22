 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Travel

Spain fined these budget airlines $187 million over baggage fees

Spain fines airlines for baggage fees

By
Luggage in airport
Pick Pik

Today, Spain’s Ministry of Consumer Rights fined five low-cost airlines $179 million Euros ($186 million). The fines resulted from reported “abusive practices” such as extra fees for cabin luggage. The fines could test budget airlines’ business model, which offers lower ticket prices but charges extra for things like larger carry-on bags, which are typically free. 

Industry group and airlines dispute the fines

Travelers and luggage
Allen Sheffield

Irish Airline Ryanair received the largest fine at 107.78 million euros. Next was Spanish budget carrier Vuelta, at 39.2 million euros. Easyjet was charged 29 million Euros, while Scandinavian airline Norwegian and Spanish carrier Volotea were each fined over one million Euros. While the Ministry of Consumer Rights defended its decision, industry groups challenged it.

Recommended Videos

The ministry said the airlines should stop charging for cabin luggage or reserving a seat near a dependent traveler. It also reprimanded the airlines for “disproportionate and abusive” fees for printing tickets, reportedly not denoting clear pricing on their websites, and disallowing cash payments at Spanish airports.

Related

However, the airlines and industry groups opposed the fines. Ryanair CEO Michael O’Leary said the punishments “have been invented by Spain’s Consumer Affairs Ministry for political reasons, are clearly in breach of EU law.” He added, “The success of Ryanair and other low fare airlines in Spain and across Europe in recent years is entirely due to Europe’s Open Skies regime and the freedom of airlines to set prices and policies without interference from national Governments which is what today’s illegal Spanish fines are.”

Spain’s Association of Airlines (ALA) planned to appeal the luggage fee fines in court. It’s President Javier Gandara said “If implemented, the resolution of the Ministry of Consumer Rights would imply irreparable damage to [the] passenger, an attempt against their freedom to tailor their voyage depending on their needs, and an obligation to pay for services that they might not need.”

Editors’ Recommendations

Mark Reif
Mark Reif
Mark Reif is a writer from Stowe, Vermont. During the winter, he works as a snowboard coach and rides more than 100 days. The…
Alaska Airlines introduces premium West Coast perks
Alaska Airlines introducing perks inspired by the West Coast
Alaska Airlines Filson Blanket

This fall, Alaska Airlines is introducing several West Coast-inspired perks for flavor and comfort at 35,000 feet. By collaborating with local brands, the airline brings the West Coast lifestyle to the skies, and gives passengers something unique on their journey. From curated drinks to cozy amenities, the offerings make for a fun, comfortable flight.
Alaska Airlines’ West Coast-themed offerings
Lagunitas Hoppy Water Alaska Airlines

The perks include products from noted West Coast brands, such as hoppy water, an espresso martini, a cozy blanket, and premium soap and lotion. Each has a distinct, quality feel and make air travel an upscale experience. Here are the details.

Read more
Alaska Airlines offers fall movie and menu pairings for a cozy holiday flight
Alaska Airlines introduces movie and food combos this fall
Alaska Airlines Birria Bowl

Alaska Airlines makes holiday trips a flavorful, fun experience this fall with food and movie pairings. The pairings debuted November 6, with curated menus and films to match. Also, Alaska offers more than 800 free in-flight movies and TV shows, and most flights over 1,100 miles have food for purchase (hot meals can be pre-ordered up to 20 hours prior). 
Alaska Airlines’ food and movie pairings
Alaska Airlines' Maple Chicken Alaska Airlines

The new pairings suit varying tastes and moods, from Cubano sliders and Birria bowls, to holiday comedies and action favorites. Some are available in the Main Cabin, while others are exclusive to First Class. Here are some selected pairings. 
Meal: Spice is Right Salad, Movie: The Holiday
A light yet tasty salad paired with the romantic comedy The Holiday. Ingredients include 

Read more
Emirates rated Best Airline in the World at ULTRAs 2024 awards
Emirates awarded as the world's best airline
emirates best airline award widebody airplanes

At the recent 2024 ULTRAs Awards, Emirates was recognized as the Best Airline in the World. Ultratravel — a luxury travel media brand — has held the awards since 2007, highlighting industry leaders across numerous categories. This year’s invite-only awards show took place at Kensington Palace in London, with luxury travel company managers and well-known travelers in attendance.
How Emirates earned the top spot at the 2024 ULTRAs
Emirates first-class dining Emirates

The Ultratravel publication reaches about 1.2 million readers. The ULTRAs awards consider the opinions of active and affluent travelers across the globe, who vote across many categories. This year, Emirates continued its recent run of awards, like Telegraph Travel’s “World’s Best Airline” and The Times and Sunday Times Travel Awards “Best Airline”.

Read more