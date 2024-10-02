Southwest promo code SAVEWOW offers up to 40% off base fares

As part of Southwest Airlines’ “Week of WOW,” it’s offering up to 40% off base fares. Using promo code SAVEWOW, customers can book travel through March 2025 to popular destinations. But the sale only lasts through October 3, so you’ll have to act fast.

SAVEWOW puts more adventures within reach

Southwest’s “Week of WOW” is a celebration of savings, with exclusive offers and deals on Rapid Rewards points, air travel, hotel bookings, car rentals, cruises, and vacation packages. Those looking to book a cheap flight have an excellent opportunity, with the SAVEWOW promo code. All they have to do is enter it at checkout, and score 40% off the base fare (select routes only). Some restrictions apply.

Recommended Videos

The SAVEWOW promo began Oct. 1 and runs through Oct. 3 at 11:59 p.m. PST. The savings are good for continental U.S. routes between Oct. 29, 2024 and Jan. 31, 2025. The code also works for international tickets, and Hawaii and Puerto Rico, from Oct. 29, 2024 through March 5, 2025. Besides entering the promo code, customers can also book using Cash + Points.

Southwest’s Vice President of Marketing, Jennifer Bridie, commented: “Our highly-anticipated Week of WOW provides Customers with some of our best travel deals for fall and winter travel, turning those ‘wanna getaways’ into ‘gonna get away’.”

Besides airfare deals, “Week of WOW” marks Southwest’s entry into the cruise space, with bookings available on Southwestcruises.com. To celebrate the occasion, Southwest will offer members double Rapid Rewards points on eligible bookings between now and Oct. 31, 2024.

Phil Gouel, Vice President of Product Development at Southwest Airlines, said: “We’ve heard from our Customers that cruises were of interest to them, and our new partnership with World Travel Holdings gives Customers access to all major cruise lines, such as Carnival, Norwegian Cruise Line, and Royal Caribbean, to complement their travel experience on Southwest. This partnership also gives our loyal Members new ways to earn points.”