Southwest adds nonstop flight from Rochester, NY to Las Vegas

On October 3, Southwest began nonstop flights between Rochester, NY, and Las Vegas. It’s the first direct flight between the cities since 2008, giving East Coast residents a quick trip to the vibrant city. The route flies between Frederick Douglass Greater Rochester International Airport (ROC) and Harry Reid International Airport (LAS).

The new flight caters to an underserved market

The ROC to LAS flight is available four days a week: Monday, Thursday, Friday, and Sunday. Southwest utilizes a Boeing 737 MAX 8, which can accommodate 175 passengers during the 5-hour journey. That’ll add 500 seats weekly between the two cities. Now, East Coast residents are a quick flight away from good times in the desert.

Southwest Airlines flies more than anyone from LAS, with 270 flights to 66 destinations. This new route streamlines Las Vegas travel and opens connections to San Diego, Los Angeles, Seattle, San Francisco, and Phoenix.

Additionally, ROC made USA Today’s “10 best small airports in the US that help you avoid stress and crowds”. Highlights included an iridescent canopy made from solar panels, glass, and fabric. There’s also the excellent Frederick Douglass Legacy Mural. Southwest also offers direct routes from ROC to Orlando, Baltimore, and Tampa.

Monroe, County, NY Executive Adam Bello commented: “The Entertainment Capital of the World, America’s Playground – however you refer to it, we are pleased to welcome nonstop service to Las Vegas on Southwest Airlines. Whether you enjoy fine dining and shopping or gaming, live shows, and entertainment, these nonstop flights will provide greater convenience to Las Vegas and all that it has to offer.”