Singita Grumeti debuts a secluded five-suite villa in the Serengeti

Rates start at $27,300 per night for this luxurious retreat.

Singita Kilima
Singita

Looking for a luxury getaway? Singita Grumeti, renowned for its pristine wilderness and unparalleled exclusivity, has unveiled a breathtaking addition to its Private Villa Collection. Situated on a serene hillside in the heart of the Serengeti in northern Tanzania, Singita Kilima is a luxurious five-suite retreat designed to offer guests a profound connection to nature without compromising on elegance or comfort.

Sheltered beneath ancient trees and overlooking the sweeping Serengeti plains, this exclusive-use villa serves as a private sanctuary for families or groups of friends.

Connect with nature while enjoying luxury amenities 

Singita Grumeti
Singita Kilima

Singita Kilima seamlessly blends its wilderness setting with exceptional luxury, ensuring guests can fully immerse themselves in nature while enjoying every comfort. Designed with a contemporary African aesthetic, the villa showcases a warm, earthy palette and vibrant patterns that celebrate local art and craftsmanship.

Whether dining alfresco, lounging by the rim-flow pool, or gazing at wildlife from the terrace, the villa offers countless ways to experience the Serengeti’s natural wonders. Indoors, a cinema room, fitness center, and indulgent wellness treatments await for moments of relaxation. Dedicated housekeeping, a private chef, and an expert field guide ensure that every aspect of your stay is personalized.

For those looking to explore, Singita Kilima provides a gateway to unforgettable experiences. Guests can embark on exclusive daily game drives, guided walking safaris, or tailor-made community visits to learn about the impactful conservation work of the Grumeti Fund, Singita’s non-profit partner in Tanzania.

Rates start at $27,300 per night for up to 10 guests, promising an unparalleled Serengeti experience for everyone involved.

Amanda Teague
Amanda Teague
Contributor
Amanda, an accomplished freelance writer with over five years of experience, is a dedicated explorer of both the world and…
