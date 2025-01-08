 Skip to main content
Hilton’s Curio Collection arrives in San Francisco with the debut of Timbri Hotel

The new 236-room property made its debut on January 3.

By
Timbri Hotel
Hilton / Hilton

Hilton’s Curio Collection has officially expanded into San Francisco with the grand opening of the Timbri Hotel on January 3. Located in the Mid-Market district, this new 236-room hotel is the best new spot in the city. The Timbri Hotel features 6,250 square feet of versatile event space, including a stunning rooftop solarium that offers skyline views. Guests can also enjoy a 2,000-square-foot hospitality suite with its own private terrace, perfect for both business and leisure gatherings.

Thoughtfully designed guest rooms showcase floor-to-ceiling windows, providing expansive views of the city, along with deep soaking tubs and double-panel windows for added comfort and quiet. Modern amenities such as high-speed Wi-Fi and minibars stocked with local favorites ensure a comfortable stay.

“City nature” design

Timbri Hotel
Hilton

Timbri Hotel San Francisco embraces the concept of “Sanctuary in the City,” where the vibrant energy of San Francisco meets the natural beauty of the surrounding Bay Area. The hotel’s “city nature” design blends lush, green elements with sleek, urban sophistication. From the carefully chosen color palette that promotes feelings of renewal and energy to the modern greenhouse-inspired architecture that invites light and life into every room, each detail is carefully crafted to reflect this theme. 

Diverse dining options

Timbri Hotel
Hilton

The hotel also offers a variety of dining options that showcase the city’s eclectic culinary scene. On the 12th floor, Rise Over Run, a rooftop bar, features a Saudade-inspired menu with flavors from regions such as the Levant, North Africa, and Southern Europe.

For a more intimate experience, Dark Bar in the hotel lobby offers cozy booths and a warm fireplace, serving small bites and drinks in a moody, relaxed setting.

Also on the lobby level, Spoke Coffee & Café provides a fast-casual spot for espresso-based drinks, brewed coffees from Equator Coffees, fresh juices, and pastries, as well as full breakfasts prepared by the hotel’s kitchen.

