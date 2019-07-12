The Manual
Travel

Help Wanted: An Idyllic Scottish Island Is Looking for a Sheep Dike Repairman

Mike Richard
By

If you love sheep, idyllic islands, Scottish accents, and mending walls, there may be a job in Scotland with your name on it. If you have excellent people skills, a penchant for dike work, and a lack of any serious life commitments for the next three years, the Sheep Dyke Warden position in North Ronaldsay could be yours.

Scotland’s North Ronaldsay Island takes its native sheep population very seriously. The rare breed of seaweed-eating sheep is an essential part of the island’s economy with much of their wool and mutton being exported around the world. The future of the herd depends on ensuring it remains on the island’s foreshore. A 13-mile dike is all that corrals them there. Thanks to abnormally high tides and storm surges, however, the barrier has crumbled beyond critical levels. This leaves the herd open to cross-breeding which could threaten its gene pool. They also cannot feed on terrestrial plants from local farms as they’re hyper-sensitive to copper-poisoning when feeding on anything but seaweed. All of which is why the North Ronaldsay Trust put out the call for one hardworking, self-motivated Sheep Dyke Warden.

North Ronaldsay Orkney sheep
North Ronaldsay sheep (also known as Orkney sheep) is a unique breed that almost entirely lives off of seaweed. Ben Queenborough/Getty Images

On paper, the 35-hour-a-week job sounds like a ticket to early retirement with paid benefits to boot. In reality, the trust is clear that it promises to be both physically and mentally demanding. Daily responsibilities revolve around rebuilding and repairing the damaged dike. It’s sure to be taxing, tedious work that’s not for everyone. Much like Liam Neeson, candidates must possess a unique skill set. The job demands solid project management, communication skills, and a willingness to lead and foster local volunteer tourism. Dry stone dyking experience and the ability to work with and take constructive criticism from the local community are also essential. They’ll need to be in excellent physical shape as well.

On paper, the 35-hour-a-week job sounds like a ticket to early retirement with paid benefits to boot. In reality, the trust is clear that it promises to be both physically and mentally demanding.

In the last few decades, many of the world’s most rural and not-so-rural destinations have faced economically devastating depopulation. Young people are seeking the hustle and easy conveniences of urban living, and fewer and fewer people overall are content to work blue collar jobs. Many small towns, villages, and islands have taken to the Internet to woo potential residents to their corner of the world. Last month, for example, Arranmore Island announced that it’s part of an initiative by the Irish government to become the country’s first offshore digital hub.

The North Ronaldsay Trust is accepting applications until Friday, August 9, 2019, and expects to interview qualified candidates beginning at the end of August. By the pay scale of any mid-sized U.S. city, the salary is a mere pittance at just £21,840 (approximately USD $27,000). It does, however, include four weeks of paid vacation time. Plus, the life experience of spending three years as a Scottish shepherd will make for one hell of a chapter in your forthcoming autobiography.

If you’re looking for an idyllic, off-the-beaten-path island to slow down for a while — but can’t hack the shepherd and stone-dike-building lifestyle — Scotland’s Stronsay island is still looking for a few good expats.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The TSA Wants You to Adopt Unwanted Bomb-Sniffing Puppies (Seriously)
Up Next

5 Best Weekender Bags for Men to Take on Their Next Getaway
what to do when your friend comes out you friends hugging in support of eachother getty images
Culture

What to Do When Your Friend Comes Out to You

Whether it's about gender or sexuality, these are the most important things to keep in mind.
Posted By J. Fergus
Culture

10 Best Crime Documentaries on Netflix Right Now

If you're like the rest of the country, you're probably obsessed with true crime right now. Here are the best documentaries to get your fix.
Posted By Sam Slaughter
tan france mens wearhouse suit drive at highland men s salt lake city 1
Fashion & Style

Tan France Wants Everyone to Dress for the Job (and Life) They Want

Help others and get a discount to Men's Wearhouse? Sign us up.
Posted By John Jones
Harley Davison Low Rider Feature
Auto

What Kind of Motorcycle Should I Get? A Comprehensive Guide to Motorcycle Types

Been thinking about getting into motorcycling? One of the first questions you'll need to answer is what kind of motorcycle is right for you.
Posted By Bill Roberson
klm flying v airplane concept design jet
Travel

Radical V-Shape Plane Design Imagines Passengers Seated in the Wings

Gibson's iconic Flying V guitar is reincarnated as the world's most radical airplane concept.
Posted By Mike Richard
airbnb adventures around the world in 80 days hot air balloon california
Travel

Airbnb Announces Epic Around the World in 80 Days Adventure for Just $5,000

Including 18 countries, six continents, five seas, two oceans, and, of course, one hot air balloon ride. Tickets will sell out fast on Friday, July 28.
Posted By Mike Richard
Norway's Manshausen Island Resort
Travel

Norway’s Manshausen Island Resort is a Minimalist Retreat Founded by a Real-Life Explorer

Now that you're getting older, it's time to find a place where you can actually relax. Our choice? Manshausen Island resort in Norway. Yes, it takes 20 hours to get there, but it's so worth it.
Posted By Chelsea Batten
Outdoors

The Most Jaw-Dropping Natural Swimming Holes in the United States

You don't need to trek to Thailand or South America to find sparkling depths and crystal-clear waters.
Posted By Mike Richard
uncharted expedition mystery tour intrepid travel monastry mountain view
Travel

Travel 2,200 Miles on an Extreme, 18-Day Mystery Tour from Tehran to Istanbul

Make sure your travel vaccinations are up to date and get ready for one hell of a ride.
Posted By Mike Richard
Airstream Caravel
Travel

Airstream Brings Back 2 of Its Most Popular and Affordable Travel Trailers

These two Kennedy-era Airstream trailers are among the most popular of all time. Even better? They're price tags aren't too steep.
Posted By Mike Richard
hipcamp app camping booking at night
Travel

Find the Most Unique, Undiscovered Campsites in the U.S. With Hipcamp

Booking the perfect campsite doesn't have to suck anymore.
Posted By Mike Richard
best hotel pools
Travel

12 Most Over-the-Top Hotel Pools for Extravagant Views

From an infinity pool high above Santorini to a two-story waterhole in the rainforests of Bali, these are the best hotel pools across the globe.
Posted By Mike Richard
Naniboujou Lodge
Travel

You Need a Vacation: 5 Midwestern Camp-Style Lodges Where You Can Unplug

Believe it or not, rustic woodland getaways still exist. We've pulled together a shortlist of the finest hotels located within some of the country's most beautiful, largely overlooked natural settings.
Posted By Chelsea Batten
national parks adventure sunrise
Travel

The Best Travel and Adventure Documentaries on Netflix Right Now

If you're reading this, you're staring at a screen. Wouldn't you rather be exploring a different part of the world than the Internet?
Posted By Nicole Raney