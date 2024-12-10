 Skip to main content
Seabourn’s ‘Sail of the Year’ promises luxury cruises at unbeatable rates

The promotion runs until February 18, 2025.

Seabourn Cruise Line
Seabourn Cruise Line

Seabourn, one of the best luxury cruise lines, has just launched its highly anticipated “Sail of the Year” event, offering exceptional savings and perks for travelers. Available now through February 18, 2025, the event includes savings of up to 15% on select 2025 and 2026 ocean and expedition voyages, along with 15% reduced deposits and up to $1,000 in shipboard credit per suite.

“The ‘Sail of the Year’ event is the perfect opportunity for our guests to plan their next unforgettable journey to destinations they’ve always wanted to visit,” said Mike Fulkerson, Chief Marketing Officer at Seabourn. “We invite them to book now for the best selection of suites and voyages so that they can secure their spot on an extraordinary ultra-luxury Seabourn experience.”

‘Sail of the Year’ will take you all around the world

Seabourn Cruise Line
Seabourn Cruise Line

Seabourn’s “Sail of the Year” event offers exclusive savings on over 400 itineraries, providing travelers with the chance to explore some of the most sought-after destinations around the world. 

For those seeking adventure in Asia, the 14-day Thailand, Cambodia & Vietnam Holiday aboard the Seabourn Encore is a standout. Departing from Hong Kong, China, this voyage takes guests through the stunning Halong Bay, the bustling streets of Ho Chi Minh City, and the gorgeous beaches of Koh Kood, Thailand. Meanwhile, those craving a Caribbean escape can enjoy the 7-Day Classic Caribbean Yacht Harbors on the Seabourn Ovation, which stops at the popular Rodney Bay in Saint Lucia, St. Johns in Antigua and Barbuda, and Philipsburg in Sint Maarten.

For those with a taste for longer journeys, Seabourn even offers an incredible 63-day cruise that takes guests on an adventure around Africa.

Guests will also enjoy up to $1,000 in shipboard credit, which can be used toward a variety of experiences. This includes shore excursions, spa treatments, and onboard boutique shopping, as well as premium wine packages and the Stream Wi-Fi Package powered by Starlink. For a truly special dining experience, the credit can be used to reserve exclusive events such as Dinner Under the Stars, where guests dine in an extraordinary outdoor setting, or indulge in culinary tastings with world-renowned chefs.

