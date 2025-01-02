 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Travel

Saudia earned this award for inflight service

Saudia awarded for cabin crew service

By
Saudia aircraft
Saudia

Saudia, the national flag carrier of Saudi Arabia, was recently awarded for superb inflight service, winning the Cabin Crew of the Year at the 18th Aviation Middle East Business Awards 2024. The recognition highlights the airline’s commitment to an elevated travel experience.

Saudia focuses on genuine Saudi hospitality

Saudia cabin crew award
Saudia

The Cabin Crew of the Year award recognizes Saudia’s cabin crew, whose services goes beyond typical inflight standards. Crewmembers embody genuine Saudi hospitality, offering guests respect, warmth, and generosity. 

Recommended Videos

Rossen Dimitrov, Chief Guest Experience Officer at Saudia, said: “This recognition for our cabin crew is a testament to the passion, professionalism, and commitment of our team. At Saudia, enhancing the guest experience is our mission, and this award by one of the region’s most respected aviation publications highlights our leadership in delivering world-class service.

Related

Saudia’s cabin crew exemplify the essence of Saudi hospitality, combining warmth, generosity. We are honored to represent the Kingdom on the global stage and will continue striving to elevate the travel experience for our guests.”

The award is nothing new for the Saudia cabin crew, having received the Editorial Award for Best Airline Cabin Crew at the Business Traveler U.S. Awards 2024. Additionally, aviation analytics company Cirium ranked Saudi first in the world for on-time performance (OTP).

The airline just made its largest-ever investment to further improve the guest experience. That includes the leading technology of Saudia’s AI-powered Travel Companion, along with a thorough retrofit of existing and new aircraft. Inside, passengers can enjoy upgraded seatback screens and high-speed inflight Wi-Fi. Not only that, but 130 new aircraft are set to join the fleet in the coming years. 

Editors’ Recommendations

Mark Reif
Mark Reif
Mark Reif is a writer from Stowe, Vermont. During the winter, he works as a snowboard coach and rides more than 100 days. The…
Air New Zealand creates Christmas Day magic in the skies
Air New Zealand holds on board Christmas celebration
Air New Zealand widebody aircraft

On December 24, Air New Zealand flight N27 took off from San Francisco en route to Auckland, New Zealand. While that might seem like an ideal way to get home for the holidays, there was one problem: the 12-hour flight would cross the international date line, skipping December 25, and landing on the 26th. That meant passengers would miss Christmas Day. 

But Air New Zealand had other plans, transforming the aircraft’s interior into a Christmas Day refuge, bringing over 200 travelers a festival of holiday magic. Here’s what happened aboard the 787 Dreamliner.
A Christmas celebration aboard Flight N27

Read more
Lufthansa modernizes its fleet with these long-haul aircraft
Lufthansa Group orders more Airbus aircraft
lufthansa airbus order 1920 a350 1000 rr aib v11

Lufthansa Group announced the purchase of an additional five Airbus A350-1000 aircraft, increasing its firm orders to 15. The leading-edge long-haul plane will further modernize the airline’s fleet by lowering emissions, reducing costs, and enhancing comfort. The order makes Lufthansa one of the globe’s largest A350 operators, with 15 A350-1000s and 60 A350-900s.
Lufthansa Group is focused on reducing emissions

The airline currently has a fleet of about 740 aircraft, and has a long-term goal of emissions reduction, premium quality, and cost efficiency. With this order, the airline has around 250 of the latest fuel-efficient planes set for arrival, which includes 100 long-haul designs. In contrast to previous aircraft, the new models use up to 35% less fuel, with comparable emissions reductions. By 2030, Lufthansa Group seeks to halve its net CO2 emissions compared to 2019. By 2050, the airline aims to be carbon-neutral.

Read more
JetBlue loyalty members can earn points by contributing to this sustainability initiative
JetBlue gives loyalty members more ways to earn tiles
jetblue saf points a320 in flight 563f6d

Through the end of 2024, JetBlue TrueBlue and Mosaic members can earn tiles for perks and status by contributing to sustainable aviation fuel (SAF). SAF is a biofuel that’s safe for use in existing aircraft and infrastructure and reduces lifecycle emissions by about 80% compared to traditional fuels. Since 2020, JetBlue has doubled SAF use year-over-year, via three producers at San Francisco International Airport (SFO) and Los Angeles International Airport (LAX). Soon, the airline will bring a steady supply of SAF to New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK).
JetBlue loyalty members can earn these benefits

Through December 31, 2024, TrueBlue and Mosaic customers can earn 1 tile for every $100 spent toward SAF. They can also combine these contributions with other qualifying travel to reach their next tile. 

Read more