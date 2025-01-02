Saudia earned this award for inflight service

Saudia, the national flag carrier of Saudi Arabia, was recently awarded for superb inflight service, winning the Cabin Crew of the Year at the 18th Aviation Middle East Business Awards 2024. The recognition highlights the airline’s commitment to an elevated travel experience.

Saudia focuses on genuine Saudi hospitality

The Cabin Crew of the Year award recognizes Saudia’s cabin crew, whose services goes beyond typical inflight standards. Crewmembers embody genuine Saudi hospitality, offering guests respect, warmth, and generosity.

Rossen Dimitrov, Chief Guest Experience Officer at Saudia, said: “This recognition for our cabin crew is a testament to the passion, professionalism, and commitment of our team. At Saudia, enhancing the guest experience is our mission, and this award by one of the region’s most respected aviation publications highlights our leadership in delivering world-class service.

Saudia’s cabin crew exemplify the essence of Saudi hospitality, combining warmth, generosity. We are honored to represent the Kingdom on the global stage and will continue striving to elevate the travel experience for our guests.”

The award is nothing new for the Saudia cabin crew, having received the Editorial Award for Best Airline Cabin Crew at the Business Traveler U.S. Awards 2024. Additionally, aviation analytics company Cirium ranked Saudi first in the world for on-time performance (OTP).

The airline just made its largest-ever investment to further improve the guest experience. That includes the leading technology of Saudia’s AI-powered Travel Companion, along with a thorough retrofit of existing and new aircraft. Inside, passengers can enjoy upgraded seatback screens and high-speed inflight Wi-Fi. Not only that, but 130 new aircraft are set to join the fleet in the coming years.