Delta Air Lines signs codeshare agreement with Saudia

Delta signs codeshare agreement with Saudia

By
Delta airplane flying
Delta Air Lines

This week, Delta Air Lines entered into a codeshare agreement with Saudia, the national carrier of Saudi Arabia. The deal expands the partnership between the two airlines, adding destinations for Delta passengers between North America and the Arabian peninsula, and vice versa for Saudia travelers. The two companies have applied for codesharing authority and will begin offering codeshare itineraries after approval. 

The Delta-Saudia agreement opens up more Middle Eastern destinations

Saudia 787 flying
Saudia

Both airlines benefit from the codeshare agreement, which enhances connectivity between their countries. Delta passengers will gain access to nine Middle Eastern destinations beyond the Saudi hubs of Riyadh and Jeddah. Saudia travelers get connections to 12 U.S. destinations beyond Delta hubs at JFK and LAX airports.

Perry Cantarutti, Senior Vice President Alliances, Delta Air Lines, said: “Saudia’s growing Jeddah hub and extensive network bring Delta customers closer to greater access to destinations across one of the world’s most important economic regions. Strengthening our partnership responds to customer demand for more travel choice between the Gulf and North America.”

Arved Von Zur Muehlen, Chief Commercial Officer at Saudia, stated: “Signing this codeshare agreement with Delta Air Lines reflects Saudia’s commitment to expanding its flight network, providing seamless travel experiences and enhancing its global connectivity. This provides Saudia’s guests with more travel options, promoting the local tourism sector and allowing international visitors to discover the diversity of the Kingdom’s attractions.”

“This partnership between two legacy airlines fosters greater collaboration between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the United States, opening up new possibilities for commercial and tourism relations. We look forward to furthering our cooperation and exploring additional opportunities with Delta.”

Mark Reif
Mark Reif
Mark Reif is a writer from Stowe, Vermont. During the winter, he works as a snowboard coach and rides more than 100 days. The…
