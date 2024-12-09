Driving in NYC is about to get pricier with new congestion fees

Starting Sunday, January 5, 2025, driving into Manhattan’s busiest areas will come with a new cost. The Metropolitan Transit Authority (MTA) is officially launching congestion pricing, a long-discussed plan aimed at easing traffic gridlock and improving air quality. Vehicles entering the Congestion Relief Zone, defined as streets and avenues below 60th Street, will be charged congestion fees starting at $9.

The move comes as New York City faces mounting traffic issues. According to the MTA, New Yorkers lose an average of 117 hours each year stuck in traffic, translating to nearly $2,000 in lost productivity and wasted time. Over 700,000 vehicles flood the Central Business District daily, and since 2010, average travel speeds in the area have fallen 23%, dropping from 9.1 mph to just 7.1 mph.

Recommended Videos

First proposed by former Gov. Andrew Cuomo in 2019, the congestion pricing plan is designed to discourage unnecessary car trips into Midtown and Lower Manhattan while generating revenue for the city’s transit system. As drivers prepare for the rollout, debate continues over whether the toll will strike the right balance between reducing traffic and placing added financial burdens on commuters.

Congestion fees: The details

New York City’s congestion pricing plan is set to take effect at midnight on Sunday, January 5, 2025, with an initial $9 toll for vehicles entering the Congestion Relief Zone during peak hours. The fee will increase over time, rising to $12 by 2028-2030 and reaching $15 by 2031 for most drivers.

The toll amount varies depending on vehicle type, time of day, and payment method. SUVs, pickup trucks, and small vans will pay $9 if they enter the zone between 5 a.m. and 9 p.m. on weekdays, and between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m. on weekends. During overnight hours, these vehicles will pay a reduced fee of $2.25. Motorcycles will face a $4.50 charge during peak times and $1.05 overnight. Small trucks and some buses will be charged $14.40 during peak hours and $3.60 overnight, while large trucks will pay $21.60 during peak periods and $5.40 overnight.

Discounts and exemptions are available. Drivers enrolled in the Low-Income Discount Plan (LIDP) can receive a 50% discount. Some vehicles, such as emergency vehicles and those transporting individuals with disabilities, may be exempt from the toll.

The MTA estimates that the new toll will reduce daily traffic by at least 80,000 vehicles in Manhattan’s Central Business District, which is currently the most congested area in the U.S. The revenue from these fees will fund vital transit upgrades, including new electric buses, modernized signal systems for subway lines serving over 1.5 million daily riders, and accessibility improvements. In addition to easing traffic and enhancing transit, the plan is expected to support 23,000 jobs across New York State.