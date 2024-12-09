 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Travel

Driving in NYC is about to get pricier with new congestion fees

The fees will start at $9 and will vary depending on the time of day, vehicle type, and payment method.

By
NYC traffic
thelegendreturn / Pixabay

Starting Sunday, January 5, 2025, driving into Manhattan’s busiest areas will come with a new cost. The Metropolitan Transit Authority (MTA) is officially launching congestion pricing, a long-discussed plan aimed at easing traffic gridlock and improving air quality. Vehicles entering the Congestion Relief Zone, defined as streets and avenues below 60th Street, will be charged congestion fees starting at $9.

The move comes as New York City faces mounting traffic issues. According to the MTA, New Yorkers lose an average of 117 hours each year stuck in traffic, translating to nearly $2,000 in lost productivity and wasted time. Over 700,000 vehicles flood the Central Business District daily, and since 2010, average travel speeds in the area have fallen 23%, dropping from 9.1 mph to just 7.1 mph.

Recommended Videos

First proposed by former Gov. Andrew Cuomo in 2019, the congestion pricing plan is designed to discourage unnecessary car trips into Midtown and Lower Manhattan while generating revenue for the city’s transit system. As drivers prepare for the rollout, debate continues over whether the toll will strike the right balance between reducing traffic and placing added financial burdens on commuters.

Related

Congestion fees: The details

New York City
BeansandSausages / Pixabay

New York City’s congestion pricing plan is set to take effect at midnight on Sunday, January 5, 2025, with an initial $9 toll for vehicles entering the Congestion Relief Zone during peak hours. The fee will increase over time, rising to $12 by 2028-2030 and reaching $15 by 2031 for most drivers.

The toll amount varies depending on vehicle type, time of day, and payment method. SUVs, pickup trucks, and small vans will pay $9 if they enter the zone between 5 a.m. and 9 p.m. on weekdays, and between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m. on weekends. During overnight hours, these vehicles will pay a reduced fee of $2.25. Motorcycles will face a $4.50 charge during peak times and $1.05 overnight. Small trucks and some buses will be charged $14.40 during peak hours and $3.60 overnight, while large trucks will pay $21.60 during peak periods and $5.40 overnight.

Discounts and exemptions are available. Drivers enrolled in the Low-Income Discount Plan (LIDP) can receive a 50% discount. Some vehicles, such as emergency vehicles and those transporting individuals with disabilities, may be exempt from the toll.

The MTA estimates that the new toll will reduce daily traffic by at least 80,000 vehicles in Manhattan’s Central Business District, which is currently the most congested area in the U.S. The revenue from these fees will fund vital transit upgrades, including new electric buses, modernized signal systems for subway lines serving over 1.5 million daily riders, and accessibility improvements. In addition to easing traffic and enhancing transit, the plan is expected to support 23,000 jobs across New York State.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Amanda Teague
Amanda Teague
Contributor
Amanda, an accomplished freelance writer with over five years of experience, is a dedicated explorer of both the world and…
Pompeii’s new visitor cap aims to protect history — how it affects your travel plans
Only 20,000 people will be allowed to access Pompeii each day.
Pompeii

In a move to safeguard its ancient ruins, the Roman archaeological site of Pompeii began limiting the number of daily visitors to 20,000 on November 15, 2024. This decision comes after a significant surge in tourism, with the site experiencing a record 36,000 visitors on the first Sunday of October, when entry was free. This growing influx of tourists has raised concerns about the preservation of the site, prompting the management to take action.

The park’s director, Gabriel Zuchtriegel, said that reducing the effects of visitors at Pompeii was important for both conservation and safety reasons.

Read more
These countries have the best hotels in the world, according to a new study
The Maldives secured the top spot.
Hotel room bed

A recent study by Onebed has identified the countries with the best hotels in the world, highlighting nations with outstanding hospitality offerings based on factors like star ratings, affordability, and hotel density. By analyzing data from Google Hotels, Onebed assigned each nation a composite score out of 100, balancing luxury with value for travelers of every budget.

According to Dylan Tollemache, Co-Founder & CEO of Onebed, the study reflects the varied nature of global travel experiences. "Traveling isn't a monolithic experience; it varies widely, with something unique for every budget and preference, whether someone seeks a high-value, budget-friendly stay or an unforgettable, premium experience.”
1. Maldives

Read more
A hidden live music speakeasy and cocktail bar is opening behind a new caviar spot at Caesars Palace
Caspian's Cocktails & Caviar is set to open just in time for the holiday season.
Caspian’s Cocktails & Caviar

Clique Hospitality is set to unveil its newest gem, Caspian’s Cocktails & Caviar, just in time to kick off the New Year’s Eve celebrations at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. This one-of-a-kind venue combines the elegance of a caviar bar with the excitement of live music, creating the perfect spot for music lovers and cocktail connoisseurs alike.

Tucked behind a sophisticated caviar bar lies the entrance to the speakeasy, where you can expect nightly performances from top touring musicians. Adding to the excitement, Thursdays will transform into a stage for fans to live out their rockstar dreams, giving them the opportunity to sing alongside a full band.
Caspian’s Cocktails & Caviar: The details

Read more