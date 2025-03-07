Here’s the most Insta-worthy university library, according to a new study

Universities across the U.S. aren’t just home to academic excellence, they also boast some of the most beautiful libraries in the world. To determine which is the most visually stunning, Teachers of Tomorrow conducted a study using Instagram data. They compiled a list of U.S. university libraries known for their beauty and architectural uniqueness, then tracked the hashtags associated with each library to see which ones generated the most social media buzz.

Taking the top spot as the most insta-worthy library is The Geisel Library at the University of California, San Diego. Designed by architect William Pereira, this iconic structure’s striking geometric design and panoramic campus views have earned it over 9,000 Instagram hashtags.

In second place is the Suzzallo Library at the University of Washington, which captivated over 7,500 Instagram posts with its Gothic Revival architecture and majestic Reading Room, often referred to as a “cathedral for books.”

Yale University claims the third spot with the Beinecke Rare Book and Manuscript Library, which has garnered more than 6,000 Instagram hashtags. Its beautiful translucent marble façade and dramatic glass tower make it an easy favorite for photography enthusiasts.

The most Insta-worthy libraries: The full list