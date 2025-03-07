 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Travel

Here’s the most Insta-worthy university library, according to a new study

Pay a visit to one of these gorgeous libraries

By
Geisel Library
12019 / Pixabay

Universities across the U.S. aren’t just home to academic excellence, they also boast some of the most beautiful libraries in the world. To determine which is the most visually stunning, Teachers of Tomorrow conducted a study using Instagram data. They compiled a list of U.S. university libraries known for their beauty and architectural uniqueness, then tracked the hashtags associated with each library to see which ones generated the most social media buzz.

Taking the top spot as the most insta-worthy library is The Geisel Library at the University of California, San Diego. Designed by architect William Pereira, this iconic structure’s striking geometric design and panoramic campus views have earned it over 9,000 Instagram hashtags.

Recommended Videos

In second place is the Suzzallo Library at the University of Washington, which captivated over 7,500 Instagram posts with its Gothic Revival architecture and majestic Reading Room, often referred to as a “cathedral for books.”

Related

Yale University claims the third spot with the Beinecke Rare Book and Manuscript Library, which has garnered more than 6,000 Instagram hashtags. Its beautiful translucent marble façade and dramatic glass tower make it an easy favorite for photography enthusiasts.

The most Insta-worthy libraries: The full list

Suzzallo Library
UW Libraries - University of Washington
  1. The Geisel Library, University of California: San Diego
  2. Suzzallo Library, University of Washington
  3. Beinecke Rare Book and Manuscript Library, Yale
  4. Butler Library, Columbia University
  5. George Peabody Library, Johns Hopkins University
  6. Widener Library, Harvard University
  7. UCLA, Powell Library
  8. Sterling Memorial Library, Yale
  9. Uris Library, Cornell, University
  10. McLure Education Library, University of Alabama

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Amanda Teague
Amanda Teague
Contributor
Amanda, an accomplished freelance writer featured in several online publications, is a dedicated explorer of both the world…
It’s official: These are the most dangerous national parks in the United States
Be careful when visiting these parks
Lake Mead

America’s national parks may be stunning, but they can also be deadly. Every year, millions of visitors flock to these protected landscapes for adventure, but hidden dangers lurk beneath the beauty – from treacherous cliffs to unpredictable waters and wildlife encounters.

To shed light on the risks, Malloy Law Offices analyzed data from the National Park Service (NPS), reviewing fatal incidents from 2014 to 2023. Their findings reveal which national parks pose the greatest dangers and why.

Read more
What’s the safest place to sit on a plane? Here’s the truth
Spoiler: It’s probably not where you think
Inside of a plane with screens on

I still remember my first real panic moment on a flight. Somewhere over the Midwest, we hit turbulence so rough that the flight attendants had to strap in. A few passengers yelped, and I gripped the armrests like my life depended on it. After we landed (safely, of course), I found myself Googling, What is the safest place to sit on a plane? It turns out I wasn’t the only one wondering. Even frequent fliers, those who swear turbulence during a flight is just "a bumpy road in the sky," have thought about it. So, what do the stats and experts actually say? Let’s break it down.
Is there really a safest place to sit on a plane?

The short answer? Yes, but it depends on the type of crash.

Read more
These Florida beach towns are some of the best spring break destinations, according to Vrbo
Clearwater, Rosemary Beach, and Miramar Beach all made the list
Clearwater Beach, Florida

Ready to plan your spring break getaway? According to Vrbo’s 2025 Vacation Guide, Florida’s Gulf Coast is the ultimate hotspot this year. 

From charming seaside escapes to cozy coastal towns, Vrbo has revealed some of the most in-demand destinations for March and April. These Florida beach towns are topping travelers’ must-visit lists this spring.
Clearwater

Read more