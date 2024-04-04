These libraries are worth the trip

In a world where technology rules, there’s an undeniable allure to stepping into a calm, quiet library. Libraries beckon us with the promise of knowledge, adventure, and a glimpse into the past, all in one serene space. Beyond the incredible books, some libraries stand out as architectural marvels, captivating travelers all over the world with their breathtaking beauty. Here are just a few of the most beautiful libraries in the world that are worth planning a trip around.

Library of Trinity College, Dublin, Ireland

Situated within the historic walls of Trinity College in Dublin, Ireland, the Library of Trinity College dates all the way back to the 16th century. This iconic library is known for its stunning Long Room, which is a spacious hall lined with towering oak bookshelves that stretch from the floor to the ceiling. The library contains over six million printed volumes, making it the largest research library in Ireland.

George Peabody Library, Baltimore, Maryland

The George Peabody Library is located on Johns Hopkins University’s Peabody Institute campus and is one of the most famous libraries in the United States. This gorgeous library has a collection of over 300,000 books and is available for use by the general public, aligning with George Peabody’s goal to create a library “for the free use of all persons who desire to consult it.”

Royal Portuguese Cabinet of Reading, Rio De Janeiro, Brazil

Located in the heart of Rio De Janeiro, the Royal Portuguese Cabinet of Reading is beautiful both inside and out. The library’s exterior contains beautiful stained-glass windows, detailed wood carvings, and neo-Manueline facades, while the interior boasts floor-to-ceiling bookshelves containing some of the world’s most precious pieces of literature. Housing one of the most extensive collections of Portuguese literature outside of Portugal itself, the Royal Portuguese Cabinet of Reading is a sight to be seen.

The Royal Library, Copenhagen, Denmark

The Royal Library in Copenhagen, Denmark, also known as the “Black Diamond” for its striking modern architecture, is easily one of the most beautiful libraries in the world. Founded in 1648 by King Frederik III, The Royal Library is one of the largest libraries in the world and the largest in the Nordic countries. It is the national library of Denmark and contains nearly all known Danish printed works, some dating all the way back to 1482.

Stephen A. Schwarzman Building at the New York Public Library, New York, New York

Located in the Midtown Manhattan neighborhood of New York City, the Stephen A. Schwarzman Building is the flagship building in the New York Public Library system. When you step into the library’s beautiful Astor Hall, you will be greeted by soaring ceilings and grand marble staircases leading into the library’s expansive reading rooms and galleries. With over 2.5 million items in the library, you can surely spend an entire afternoon in this gorgeous building.

Biblioteca Vasconcelos, Mexico City, Mexico

Mexico City’s Biblioteca Vasconcelos is situated in downtown Mexico City and takes up 409,000 square feet of space. Designed by Mexican architect Alberto Kalach, this library truly embodies contemporary design. With its transparent walls, steel structures, and lush greenery, Biblioteca Vasconcelos is one of the most beautiful libraries in the world. The interior of the library is a labyrinth of walkways and bridges, and you’ll find rows and rows of bookshelves extending across several floors.

Central Library of Vancouver, Vancouver, Canada

Designed by architect Moshe Safdie and opened to the public in 1995, the Central Library of Vancouver houses over 2.6 million items within the circular building. The library’s interior spaces are thoughtfully designed, featuring cozy reading nooks, spacious study areas, and high-quality technology labs, making it a great place for students, children, and businessmen alike.

Admont Abbey Library, Admont, Austria

Located in Admont, Austria, the Admont Abbey Library is the largest monastic library in the world. This beautiful building is known for its Baroque architecture and stunning marble interior. Within the library, there are seven vaulted domes, each showcasing artwork painted by Bartolomeo Altomonte.

Rampur Raza Library, Rampur, India

Housed in the magnificent Rampur Palace complex, the Rampur Raza library is one of the most beautiful libraries in the world. Rampur Raza Library also contains some of the world’s most historical pieces of literature, including the original manuscript of the first translation of the Quran written on parchment paper in Kufic script.

These beautiful libraries are worth planning a trip around

From the historic halls of Trinity College in Dublin to the modern masterpieces like Biblioteca Vasconcelos in Mexico City, each one of these beautiful libraries offers a wonderful blend of beauty, history, and culture that is truly inspiring. So why not make your next trip an unforgettable literary adventure? Whether you are a book lover, an architecture enthusiast, or are simply seeking inspiration, these libraries are worth traveling for.

