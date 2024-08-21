 Skip to main content
A new Maui music and food festival boosts wildfire recovery efforts

The first annual Maui Music & Food Festival helps those in need

Sand ocean and mountains around Maui
Maui, Hawaii Samuel James via Unsplash

A year ago, wind-driven wildfires swept through Maui, destroying over 2,220 buildings and causing $5.5 billion in damages. In particular, the historic district of Lahaina suffered, where more than 100 lost their lives. Today, residents continue rebuilding, though there’s a long road ahead.

To help with these efforts and promote healing within, the Hua Momona Foundation is hosting the 1st Maui Music & Food Festival from Sept. 5-7, 2024. Over three days, noted musicians and chefs will perform and create, all while raising money for food, mental health, and housing for residents affected by the Lahaina wildfires. 

The 1st annual Maui Music & Food Experience: What to know

Overhead photo Hua Momona Farms
Hua Momona Farms, Maui, Hawaii Hua Momona Farms

Hua Momona Farms is a leading grower of organic microgreens, supplying Maui and Oahu since 2019. From elevated land in Kapalua, on Maui’s western reaches, the farm produces “Maui-Macro-Micros” for nutrition and well-being. Separately, the Hua Momona Foundation aids in Lahaina wildfire recovery efforts, and the Maui & Music Food Festival looks to give recovering locals a boost.

Beginning Sept. 5, attendees enjoy three nights of musical performances and culinary creations at varying venues. In particular, the event honors Jimi Hendrix’s 1970 Maui concert, with musicians performing their own material in tribute. In addition, celebrity chefs will man food stations, attend meet and greets, and serve their personal recipes.

However, the core purpose of the event is to assist those in need and continue funding for the current 5,000 free hot meals provided each month. The foundation offers varying levels of ticketing/attendance, including donating without attending, Music at the MACC ($150), Celebration at the Ritz-Carlton Maui ($450), $2,750 Gold Packages, and $15,000+ Platinum Packages.

Here’s the rundown of each night:

Thursday, Sept. 5: “Night at the Farm” at Hua Momona Farms, a small gathering for top donors, with chef stations, musicians, and world-class wines. Additionally, there’s a meet and greet with noted musicians and finalist contestants from Next Level Chef.

Friday, Sept. 6: “Celebration at the Ritz-Carlton Maui” includes a concert format gala with celebrity chefs, a live auction with a signed commemorative guitar, and more. 

Saturday, Sept. 7: “Music at the MACC” takes place at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center (MACC), with an outdoor courtyard concert followed by an indoor performance. Platinum & Gold ticketholders receive free transportation from the host resort. 

Musicians attending the event include original Band of Gypsies member Charlie Cox (who played with Jimi Hendrix at Maui and Woodstock), Mick Fleetwood, Ivan Neville, and many more. Celebrity chefs consist of many Maui chefs and contestants from Celebrity Chef Season 3. Examples include Christina Miros, Von Smith, and Zach Laidlaw. 

Tickets and further details on each night’s offerings are available on the Hua Momona Farms website. 

