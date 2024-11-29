Save 25% on winter getaways with Marriott Bonvoy’s Cyber Week sale

Looking to make your winter travel dreams a reality? Marriott Bonvoy’s Cyber Week sale is here to help, offering members an exclusive 25% discount on stays booked through the Marriott Bonvoy app. This limited-time deal runs until Travel Tuesday, December 3, and applies to trips between December 1, 2024, and January 20, 2025, at participating hotels worldwide.

Not yet a Marriott Bonvoy member? Signing up is free, and members who book online instead of through the app can still enjoy a 20% discount. Beyond the savings, members gain access to perks like exclusive rates and room upgrades.

“At Marriott Bonvoy, we know how impactful travel can be in creating connections and memories, and bridging distances between loved ones and friends. Our Cyber Week Sale is the perfect time of year to explore the world’s most compelling destinations through our unparalleled portfolio of brands,” said Mandy Gill, Vice President of Continent Marketing at Marriott International.

Marriott’s Cyber Week destinations

With nearly 7,000 participating properties around the globe, Marriott Bonvoy’s Cyber Week sale offers great options for every type of traveler. Some standout destinations include:

Atlanta Marriott Marquis : Soar above the skyline at this iconic 52-story hotel, featuring 1,663 guestrooms with floor-to-ceiling views of Atlanta’s stunning architecture.

JW Marriott Orlando, Grande Lakes : Perfect for families, this property boasts the brand-new Grande Lakes Water Park, complete with a lazy river, waterslides, lagoons, and private cabanas for ultimate relaxation.

Sheraton Maui Resort & Spa : Escape to paradise at this Hawaiian retreat, home to a 142-yard lagoon-style pool, breathtaking ocean views, and a menu of fresh island cuisine.

While Marriott Bonvoy members enjoy the steepest discounts, non-members can still take advantage of the Cyber Week Sale with a 15% discount on bookings made between November 26 and December 3, 2024.