American Airlines has bargain flights and global routes for Travel Tuesday

While Black Friday and Cyber Monday offer tantalizing deals on gifts and gear, Travel Tuesday does the same for airfare, hotels, and more. This year, it falls on December 3, and American Airlines has bargain fares and worldwide routes, whether visiting friends and family, or going on a remote adventure.

American Airlines’ Travel Tuesday offerings

With Travel Tuesday on the horizon, American Airlines is offering domestic round-trip fares under $200 to cities, mountains, and beaches, to name a few. These tickets are currently available for booking on aa.com. Beyond that, AAdvantage travel rewards program members can save up to 50% when purchasing miles for friends and family from Nov. 29 to Dec. 2. There are plenty of destinations to choose from, with American adding 50 routes in 2024, and another 20 set to debut in 2025.

Caroline Clayton, American’s Vice President of Communications and Marketing, commented: “Travel Tuesday has grown in popularity, and American is happy to provide customers more ways to celebrate the holidays by unlocking new escapes in the new year. Whether customers want to relax on a beach in South Caicos, spend time with a koala in Brisbane or take a golf trip with friends and family in Edinburgh, American’s expansive network is ready to indulge our travelers’ desires in 2025.”

Notable American Airlines routes include: