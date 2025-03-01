This Asian country was just named the top honeymoon spot for 2025

If you’re planning a honeymoon in 2025, The Maldives should be at the top of your list. According to Travelbag’s newly released rankings, this gorgeous island nation in South Asia has been crowned the best honeymoon destination for the upcoming year.

With over 1,200 islands, The Maldives is synonymous with luxury and romance. Couples can indulge in private pool villas, fine dining with their toes in the sand, and world-class spa experiences, all set against the backdrop of crystal-clear turquoise waters. Whether you’re snorkeling with marine life, taking a sunset cruise, or simply relaxing on a secluded beach, there’s no better place to celebrate love.

Coming in second on Travelbag’s list is Sri Lanka, a dream destination for honeymooners who crave both adventure and relaxation. From exploring Colombo’s bustling markets to summiting the Sigiriya Rock Fortress and wandering through ancient temples, the country offers a mix of history, culture, and natural beauty. After a day of exploration, couples can unwind on Sri Lanka’s pristine beaches.

For those looking to stay closer to home, Puerto Rico secured the third spot on the list. With white-sand beaches, peaceful rainforests, and fun activities like zip-lining and hiking, this Caribbean destination is both adventurous and easily accessible with direct flights from hotspots like New York and Miami.

Zanzibar and Bali round out the top five, offering honeymooners everything from safari adventures in Tanzania to stunning rice terraces and volcanic landscapes in Indonesia.

2025’s top honeymoon destinations: The full list