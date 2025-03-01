 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Travel

This Asian country was just named the top honeymoon spot for 2025

The Maldives took the top spot

By
The Maldives
SuzyT / Pixabay

If you’re planning a honeymoon in 2025, The Maldives should be at the top of your list. According to Travelbag’s newly released rankings, this gorgeous island nation in South Asia has been crowned the best honeymoon destination for the upcoming year.

With over 1,200 islands, The Maldives is synonymous with luxury and romance. Couples can indulge in private pool villas, fine dining with their toes in the sand, and world-class spa experiences, all set against the backdrop of crystal-clear turquoise waters. Whether you’re snorkeling with marine life, taking a sunset cruise, or simply relaxing on a secluded beach, there’s no better place to celebrate love.

Recommended Videos

Coming in second on Travelbag’s list is Sri Lanka, a dream destination for honeymooners who crave both adventure and relaxation. From exploring Colombo’s bustling markets to summiting the Sigiriya Rock Fortress and wandering through ancient temples, the country offers a mix of history, culture, and natural beauty. After a day of exploration, couples can unwind on Sri Lanka’s pristine beaches.

Related

For those looking to stay closer to home, Puerto Rico secured the third spot on the list. With white-sand beaches, peaceful rainforests, and fun activities like zip-lining and hiking, this Caribbean destination is both adventurous and easily accessible with direct flights from hotspots like New York and Miami.

Zanzibar and Bali round out the top five, offering honeymooners everything from safari adventures in Tanzania to stunning rice terraces and volcanic landscapes in Indonesia.

2025’s top honeymoon destinations: The full list

Puerto Rico sea view
amyirizarry02 / Pixabay
  1. The Maldives
  2. Sri Lanka
  3. Puerto Rico
  4. Zanzibar
  5. Bali
  6. Banff
  7. Costa Rica
  8. Seychelles
  9. Queenstown, New Zealand
  10. St Lucia

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Amanda Teague
Amanda Teague
Contributor
Amanda, an accomplished freelance writer featured in several online publications, is a dedicated explorer of both the world…
The must-visit hiking trails Europe has to offer — our top picks
See some of the most gorgeous hiking trails in Europe
Berchtesgaden National Park

Europe has some of the most gorgeous hiking trails around, so I want to highlight five of my all-time favorites. These trails range from easy to challenging, and may require some extra gear along the way. That said, you'll be rewarded with stunning mountain views, alpine scenery, lakes, waterfalls, and even volcanoes. Here are some of the best hiking trails Europe has to offer.
Pieni Karhunkierros Trail in Oulanka, Finland

As a proud Finnish-American, I'm always looking for ways to go to and from my beloved Finland. A trail that's on my bucket list for the next time I visit is Pieni Karhunkierros Trail at Oulanka National Park. This is a beautiful 7.3 mile loop near Rukatunturi, North Ostrobothnia. Here, visitors can experience the unparalleled beauty of the Finnish forests, cliffs, and rapids. You'll come across several suspension bridges, campsites, bathrooms, and wilderness huts. Just make sure that you wear sturdy hiking shoes because the trail can get muddy. Winter visitors can even enjoy snowshoeing this route.
Malerwinkel in Bavaria, Germany

Read more
New study uncovers the must-visit beach destinations for 2025
Check out these beaches before everyone else does
Albania

A recent study by Planet Cruise has revealed the top up-and-coming beach destinations for 2025, using data from Google Trends and TikTok to pinpoint where travelers are flocking to next. These lesser-known spots are gaining popularity for their beauty, affordability, and unique experiences.

In first place is Ksamil, a small coastal village located off the shores of southern Albania. According to the study, searches for “Albania beach” have skyrocketed by 430 percent since December, making it one of the hottest destinations for 2025. Known for its affordable prices and stunning beaches, Ksamil is also home to a lively nightlife scene with trendy nightclubs to enjoy after a day spent on its sandy shores. It’s also situated just a short 30-minute ferry ride from Corfu, Greece.

Read more
Forbes Travel Guide’s 2025 awards: Meet the newest five-star U.S. hotels
Arizona, California, and Montana properties all scored a spot on the list
The Canyon Suites at The Phoenician

Forbes Travel Guide has unveiled its highly anticipated 2025 Star Awards, recognizing the best in luxury hospitality worldwide. Now in its 67th year, the prestigious list spans over 2,100 properties across 90 countries, honoring excellence in hotels, restaurants, spas, and even cruise experiences.

This year, three new U.S. hotels have joined the elite ranks of five-star properties. The Canyon Suites at The Phoenician in Scottsdale, Arizona, stands out with its sprawling 250-acre setting at the foot of Camelback Mountain, offering guests a palatial retreat in the desert. In Los Angeles, The Maybourne Beverly Hills delivers classic elegance with stunning views of the Hollywood Hills and the iconic Hollywood sign. Rounding out the list is RiverView Ranch in Alberton, Montana, a secluded luxury escape set on more than 1,000 acres along the Clark Fork River, offering rustic Western charm with refined modern comforts.
Other key findings from this year’s awards

Read more