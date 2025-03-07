This European city was just named the top summer destination by HomeToGo

Table of Contents Table of Contents The top 10 international destinations The top 10 domestic destinations

According to HomeToGo’s latest travel predictions for summer 2025, London, England has claimed the title of the top summer destination for U.S. travelers. Drawing on exclusive search data, the vacation rental platform has pinpointed the most sought-after locations, with London leading the way.

Famous landmarks like Buckingham Palace and Big Ben continue to attract visitors, reinforcing the city’s status as a classic favorite for European vacations. Following London in second place is Sardinia, Italy, known for its beautiful beaches and crystal-clear waters, perfect for a relaxing getaway. Rounding out the top three is Bali, Indonesia, a hotspot for solo travelers seeking both affordability and cultural exploration.

Recommended Videos

The study also reveals a significant surge in travel interest, with searches up 11% year-over-year, reflecting a growing trend in international travel, which now accounts for 35% of all queries. Additionally, U.S. travelers are opting for longer vacations, with the average length of stay increasing by 9%, now reaching an average of 10 days.

The top 10 international destinations

Here’s the full list of the most searched for international destinations.

London, England Sardinia, Italy Bali, Indonesia Majorca, Spain Paris, France Tuscany, Italy Algarve, Portugal Sicily, Italy Lake Garda, Italy Vancouver, Canada

The top 10 domestic destinations

HomeToGo also took a look at trending destinations stateside. Here are the places that came out on top.