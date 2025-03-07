 Skip to main content
This European city was just named the top summer destination by HomeToGo

London, England is this year's frontrunner

By
london street during the day
Bruno Martins / Unsplash

According to HomeToGo’s latest travel predictions for summer 2025, London, England has claimed the title of the top summer destination for U.S. travelers. Drawing on exclusive search data, the vacation rental platform has pinpointed the most sought-after locations, with London leading the way.

Famous landmarks like Buckingham Palace and Big Ben continue to attract visitors, reinforcing the city’s status as a classic favorite for European vacations. Following London in second place is Sardinia, Italy, known for its beautiful beaches and crystal-clear waters, perfect for a relaxing getaway. Rounding out the top three is Bali, Indonesia, a hotspot for solo travelers seeking both affordability and cultural exploration.

The study also reveals a significant surge in travel interest, with searches up 11% year-over-year, reflecting a growing trend in international travel, which now accounts for 35% of all queries. Additionally, U.S. travelers are opting for longer vacations, with the average length of stay increasing by 9%, now reaching an average of 10 days.

The top 10 international destinations

Sardinia
sweetlouise / Pixabay

Here’s the full list of the most searched for international destinations.

  1. London, England
  2. Sardinia, Italy
  3. Bali, Indonesia
  4. Majorca, Spain
  5. Paris, France
  6. Tuscany, Italy
  7. Algarve, Portugal
  8. Sicily, Italy
  9. Lake Garda, Italy
  10. Vancouver, Canada

The top 10 domestic destinations

A view of the pier in Nags Head, North Carolina (Outer Banks).
James Willamor / Flickr

HomeToGo also took a look at trending destinations stateside. Here are the places that came out on top.

  1. Outer Banks, North Carolina
  2. Destin, Florida
  3. Cape Cod, Massachusetts
  4. Hilton head Island, South Carolina
  5. Myrtle Beach, South Carolina
  6. Gulf Shores, Alabama
  7. Ocean City, Maryland
  8. Lake Michigan, Michigan
  9. Panama City Beach, Florida
  10. Anna Maria Island, Florida

