JetBlue receives hefty fine for delayed flights

DOT fines JetBlue $2 million for delayed flights

JetBlue

In an airline industry first, the Department of Transportation (DOT) fined JetBlue for canceled and delayed flights. Not long ago, the airline was placed under investigation for flights that were “chronically delayed” at least 145 times from June 2022 to November 2023. The financial penalty is in the millions and will be split among interested parties.

The fine follows repeated warnings from the DOT

JetBlue

During the DOT’s investigation, JetBlue ran four chronically delayed flights at least 145 times between June 2022 and November 2023. Every flight experienced delays for five months in a row, and in some cases, longer. As the DOT warned JetBlue about its chronically delayed flight between John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) and Raleigh-Durham, N.C, the carrier kept scheduling three other chronically delayed flights, consisting of Fort Lauderdale to Orlando and JFK airport, and from Fort Lauderdale to Windsor Locks, CT.

The DOT’s penalty orders JetBlue to pay $1 million cash to the U.S. Treasury. The other $1 million goes to JetBlue passengers affected by the chronically delayed flights covered by the DOT’s order, and also for future flight cancellations or any JetBlue flights delayed by three hours or more in the next year. In the future, each affected passenger is entitled to at least $75.

U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said: “Illegal chronic flight delays make flying unreliable for travelers. Today’s action puts the airline industry on notice that we expect their flight schedules to reflect reality. The department will enforce the law against airlines with chronic delays or unrealistic scheduling practices in order to protect healthy competition and ensure passengers are treated fairly.”

Fiji Airways debuts longest-ever flight from this US city
Fiji Airways debuts long-haul flight from the U.S.
This week, Fiji Airways launched its longest-ever route, with direct service between Dallas Fort Worth, Texas, and Nadi, Fiji. For the moment, the flight will operate three times weekly: Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays. The flight is aboard a state-of-the-art Airbus A350-900 XWB, with premium accommodations for 334 passengers, including 33 lie-flat, aisle-access seats in business class.
The new route expands Fiji Airways’ global reach
The route goes between Dallas Forth Worth International Airport (DFW) and Nadi International Airport (NAN). It’s part of the airline’s strategy to expand globally and improve connectivity. The flight is the carrier’s 26th international direct route and strengthens its North American footprint, joining flights from Los Angeles, Honolulu, San Francisco, and Vancouver. 

JetBlue announces flights to these European cities
JetBlue will offer direct routes to these European cities
JetBlue will expand its transatlantic flights from Boston Logan International Airport (BOS) with seasonal direct routes to Madrid, Spain’s Adolfo Suárez Madrid-Barajas Airport (MAD), and Edinburgh, Scotland’s Edinburgh Airport (EDI). Both flights debut on May 22, 2025, and offer daily service. Together, they’ll help position JetBlue as the East Coast’s finest leisure airline.
JetBlue’s “JetForward” strategy is building its East Coast network
JetBlue said the Madrid and Edinburgh flights are part of its “JetForward” strategy to “build the best East Coast leisure network and return to sustained profitability.” The two routes are in addition to seasonal flights from Boston to Dublin, Amsterdam, and London-Gatwick, and year-round service to Paris and London-Heathrow. The Madrid and Edinburgh flights will run between May 22 and October 24. 

Delayed baggage compensation: What you need to know to get reimbursed
Make sure you know your rights
We’ve all experienced the anxiety of waiting at the baggage claim, watching the carousel spin endlessly while our belongings seem to have embarked on a separate journey of their own. Delayed baggage is an all-too-common occurrence in the realm of air travel, disrupting plans and leaving travelers stranded without their essential belongings. However, what many passengers don’t realize is that they may be entitled to delayed baggage compensation. Whether you have found yourself in this frustrating situation or are just looking to arm yourself with knowledge before your next flight, understanding the ins and outs of delayed baggage compensation is essential.
Understanding airline policies on delayed baggage

According to the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) regulations, airlines are required to compensate passengers for “reasonable, verifiable, and actual incidental expenses” incurred due to delayed baggage. This compensation includes the cost of essential items such as clothing, toiletries, and other necessities that you may need to purchase while waiting for your bags to arrive. 

