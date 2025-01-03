JetBlue receives hefty fine for delayed flights

In an airline industry first, the Department of Transportation (DOT) fined JetBlue for canceled and delayed flights. Not long ago, the airline was placed under investigation for flights that were “chronically delayed” at least 145 times from June 2022 to November 2023. The financial penalty is in the millions and will be split among interested parties.

The fine follows repeated warnings from the DOT

During the DOT’s investigation, JetBlue ran four chronically delayed flights at least 145 times between June 2022 and November 2023. Every flight experienced delays for five months in a row, and in some cases, longer. As the DOT warned JetBlue about its chronically delayed flight between John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) and Raleigh-Durham, N.C, the carrier kept scheduling three other chronically delayed flights, consisting of Fort Lauderdale to Orlando and JFK airport, and from Fort Lauderdale to Windsor Locks, CT.

The DOT’s penalty orders JetBlue to pay $1 million cash to the U.S. Treasury. The other $1 million goes to JetBlue passengers affected by the chronically delayed flights covered by the DOT’s order, and also for future flight cancellations or any JetBlue flights delayed by three hours or more in the next year. In the future, each affected passenger is entitled to at least $75.

U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said: “Illegal chronic flight delays make flying unreliable for travelers. Today’s action puts the airline industry on notice that we expect their flight schedules to reflect reality. The department will enforce the law against airlines with chronic delays or unrealistic scheduling practices in order to protect healthy competition and ensure passengers are treated fairly.”