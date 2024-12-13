 Skip to main content
JetBlue just received an award for this cabin class

JetBlue awarded for its economy class

This week, The Points Guy awarded JetBlue a TPG Award for Best Economy Class across U.S. airlines, including transatlantic flights. It marks the fifth occasion the airline has received the award and its eighth award from TPG since 2018. JetBlue’s economy class offers more for less, giving everyone a comfortable, entertaining flight.

What makes Jet Blue’s economy class stand out

Brian Kelly, Founder of The Points Guy, said: “With travel hitting a record high this year, consumers are eager to find the companies making every stage of the travel journey easier and more enjoyable. The companies we’re celebrating this year are not only meeting these heightened expectations, but far exceeding them, with programs and offerings around the world that make planning, booking, flying and unwinding easier than ever.”

Jayne O’Brien, JetBlue’s Head of Marketing and Customer Support, commented: “Competitors have tried time and again to replicate the JetBlue experience, but customers know that our exceptional onboard product, paired with the outstanding service of our crewmembers, is truly hard to match. Being recognized by The Points Guy—a trusted name in travel—reinforces our commitment to delivering great service at low fares and proves the experience we provide to customers searching for travel, including to Europe, surpasses other carriers. Moving forward, we’re excited to keep introducing new products and perks that our customers love.”

JetBlue’s economy class, Core, provides free Fly-Fi internet; seatback entertainment at each seat; brand-name drinks and snacks; and award-winning service. Not only that, but the airline keeps offering more, with Blue Basic customers now allowed a free carry-on bag, and Even More Space seats evolving into EvenMore, a comprehensive product with multiple amenities (additional info soon to be released). 

Emirates rated Best Airline in the World at ULTRAs 2024 awards
Emirates awarded as the world's best airline
emirates best airline award widebody airplanes

At the recent 2024 ULTRAs Awards, Emirates was recognized as the Best Airline in the World. Ultratravel — a luxury travel media brand — has held the awards since 2007, highlighting industry leaders across numerous categories. This year’s invite-only awards show took place at Kensington Palace in London, with luxury travel company managers and well-known travelers in attendance.
How Emirates earned the top spot at the 2024 ULTRAs
Emirates first-class dining Emirates

The Ultratravel publication reaches about 1.2 million readers. The ULTRAs awards consider the opinions of active and affluent travelers across the globe, who vote across many categories. This year, Emirates continued its recent run of awards, like Telegraph Travel’s “World’s Best Airline” and The Times and Sunday Times Travel Awards “Best Airline”.

Delta earns numerous accolades in the Forbes Travel Guide’s Luxury Air Travel Awards
Delta Air Lines awarded "Best U.S. Airline" by Forbes Travel Guide
Delta 767-400 ER

Delta Air Lines earned five accolades in Forbes Travel Guide’s new Luxury Air Travel Awards. Among the wins was the “Best U.S. Airline” due to the carrier’s “strong reputation for its consistency, loyalty program and customer service.” The awards came after detailed research by Forbes Travel Guide, including survey results from 5,000 well-traveled people.
The categories Delta won in the Luxury Travel Awards
Delta One JFK Lounge Delta Air Lines

Besides receiving “Best U.S. Airline”, Delta also topped several other categories, demonstrating its market-leading offerings. Here’s where it won, along with commentary from Forbes Travel Guide.
Best Domestic Class
Forbes noted that flying Delta One “gives you access to the new Delta One lounges, Missoni amenity kits with Grown Alchemist products … and a 180-degree flatbed seat.” 
Best U.S. Airline Lounge: JFK Delta One lounge
“The first lounge dedicated to Delta One passengers debuted in June with an expansive 39,707-square-foot space that includes a year-round terrace, nine relaxation pods, eight shower suites and a full-service brasserie.”
Best Loyalty Program
“The complimentary SkyMiles program gives members free Wi-Fi on most domestic flights (and soon international ones), miles without expiration dates and the ability to earn miles with more than 20 partners.”
Best Airline App
“The user-friendly app allows you to upgrade your seat, receive the latest gate and flight changes, track your bags, navigate airports, locate Sky Club lounges and more.”

Jet Blue begins flying from New York to Bonaire
Jet Blue begins flying from JFK Airport to Bonaire
Sunrise in Bonaire

Yesterday, Jet Blue began flying from New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) to the island of Bonaire’s Flamingo International Airport (BON). The airline announced the route in May, and with its addition, Jet Blue now serves all the “ABC” islands — an abbreviation for the Dutch Caribbean islands of Aruba, Bonaire, and Curacao in the Leeward Antilles.
More details on the JFK to BON flight
Bonaire, Caribbean Netherlands Mitchel Wijt via Unsplash

The New York to Bonaire flight occurs twice weekly, on Tuesdays and Saturdays. Flight 1643 from JFK to BON departs at 7:00 a.m. and arrives at 12:46 p.m. Flight 1644 from BON to JFK takes off at 2:10 p.m. and lands at 6:30 p.m. Jet Blue is the only airline offering direct service between the two destinations. 

