JetBlue just received an award for this cabin class

This week, The Points Guy awarded JetBlue a TPG Award for Best Economy Class across U.S. airlines, including transatlantic flights. It marks the fifth occasion the airline has received the award and its eighth award from TPG since 2018. JetBlue’s economy class offers more for less, giving everyone a comfortable, entertaining flight.

What makes Jet Blue’s economy class stand out

Brian Kelly, Founder of The Points Guy, said: “With travel hitting a record high this year, consumers are eager to find the companies making every stage of the travel journey easier and more enjoyable. The companies we’re celebrating this year are not only meeting these heightened expectations, but far exceeding them, with programs and offerings around the world that make planning, booking, flying and unwinding easier than ever.”

Jayne O’Brien, JetBlue’s Head of Marketing and Customer Support, commented: “Competitors have tried time and again to replicate the JetBlue experience, but customers know that our exceptional onboard product, paired with the outstanding service of our crewmembers, is truly hard to match. Being recognized by The Points Guy—a trusted name in travel—reinforces our commitment to delivering great service at low fares and proves the experience we provide to customers searching for travel, including to Europe, surpasses other carriers. Moving forward, we’re excited to keep introducing new products and perks that our customers love.”

JetBlue’s economy class, Core, provides free Fly-Fi internet; seatback entertainment at each seat; brand-name drinks and snacks; and award-winning service. Not only that, but the airline keeps offering more, with Blue Basic customers now allowed a free carry-on bag, and Even More Space seats evolving into EvenMore, a comprehensive product with multiple amenities (additional info soon to be released).