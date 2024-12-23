Icelandair announces codeshare agreement with this European airline

Icelandair has announced a new codeshare agreement with ITA Airways of Italy. The partnership will allow seamless connections between the two airlines’ networks. Travel dates begin January 20, 2025, with fares currently available for sale.

A codeshare agreement that offers exciting possibilities

With the collaboration, the airlines’ let travelers go from Iceland to Rome, and then connect to historic cities like Bologna, Naples, Venice, and Florence. That allows customers of either airline to travel on a single ticket, instead of multiple bookings. The airlines will continue to expand their collaboration by codesharing other destinations, like Icelandair’s daily flights to Rome and Milan during the summer. Icelandair has also increased its winter flights to Rome to four times weekly, helping expand the partnership even more.

Recommended Videos

Bogi Nils Bogason, Icelandair President and CEO said: “We are very pleased to welcome ITA into our esteemed group of airline partners. The codeshare agreement with ITA will offer our customers very convenient connections between the two airlines’ networks. ITA has an extensive route network and is known for excellent customer experience. We look forward to welcoming ITA passengers on board and extending our comprehensive network throughout Italy and beyond.”

Andrea Benassi, General Manager ITA Airways: “We are pleased to sign this codeshare partnership with Icelandair. This agreement further enhances ITA Airways’ commercial strategy of growth and opens a privileged access route to all passengers who will benefit from the connectivity via Rome Fiumicino and Reykjavik. This agreement marks the Company’s 37th codeshare partnership, an excellent result we have achieved in just over three years”.