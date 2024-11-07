Iberia Airlines debuts new Airbus plane

Yesterday, Iberia Airlines — Spain’s flagship airline — became the first to fly the new Airbus A321XLR (Xtra-Long Range). The flight, which embarked from Madrid and arrived in Paris, took just over 90 minutes and landed around 10:00 a.m. The new aircraft is innovative, combining a single-aisle layout with long-haul capability. Compared to wide-body planes, the A321XLR offers up to 30 percent fuel savings.

The Airbus A321XLR will increase Iberia’s transoceanic capabilities

Airbus announced the A321XLR in June 2019 as the world’s longest-range single-aisle aircraft. Subsequently, airlines planes hundreds of orders, as they look to open new markets with low capacity, long-haul airplanes. Not only that, but the new jet costs about the same as twin-aisle long-haul aircraft, making it an appealing option for route expansion.

Recommended Videos

The A321XLR has a 4,700 nautical mile range and seats 182. There are 14 business class seats with lie-flat beds and 18-inch 4K screens. Economy seating offers a leather headrest, a four-inch recline, in-seat connectivity, and free messaging Wi-Fi.

In the near term, Iberia will fly the Madrid-Paris route to familiarize crews with the aircraft. Soon, the airline will add long-haul routes to Boston and Washington, D.C.

Regarding the A321XLR, Iberia CEO Marco Sansavini commented: “We are very proud to be the launch airline for this new Airbus aircraft. The A321XLR will allow us to reach new destinations, operating transoceanic routes and doing so in a more efficient way.”

Airbus Commercial Aircraft CEO Christian Scherer added: “Five years in the making, the newest member of the Airbus family is all set to join its first operator, Iberia. The A321XLR will enable countless new non-stop destinations; it truly opens a new chapter in air connectivity. It is another proud ‘first’ for all of us at Airbus in our constant quest to innovate and bring value to our customers. We are pleased to share this special moment with a special customer: gracias y felicidades Iberia.”