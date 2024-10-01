Plan the ultimate Spanish vacaction

As the capital and largest city of Spain, Madrid is a great place to spend a European vacation. With its world-class museums, mouth-watering tapas, and busy city streets, Madrid is unlike any other city. It isn’t just a political and economic powerhouse; it’s also a hub for art, fashion, and entertainment. So, whether you’re a first-time visitor or a seasoned traveler, these are the best things to do in Madrid.

Royal Palace of Madrid

You can’t visit Madrid without a visit to the Royal Palace. Although the Spanish royal family no longer lives here, it’s still used for grand state ceremonies and is the largest royal palace in Europe, with 3,418 rooms! You can wander through its lavish halls, filled with art and history, and even catch the Changing of the Guard on Wednesdays and Saturdays. For an extra special experience, don’t miss the Solemn Changing of the Guard, which happens on the first Wednesday of each month.

El Rastro flea market

El Rastro is Madrid’s biggest and most famous flea market, and it’s the perfect spot for treasure hunting! Held every Sunday and public holiday, El Rastro takes over Plaza de Cascorro and Ribera de Curtidores with over 1,000 merchants selling everything from handmade goods, clothing, and accessories to vintage records and kitchenware. The market kicks off around 9 a.m. and wraps up around 3 p.m., giving you plenty of time to explore its different sections and uncover some unique finds.

Casa Botín

Casa Botín, founded in 1725, holds the title of the oldest restaurant in the world, according to Guinness World Records. Known for its delicious suckling pig and roasted lamb, this iconic spot gets top-quality meats straight from Segovia several times a week. Casa Botín has not only fed countless locals and tourists but also served as inspiration for famous writers like Ernest Hemingway and Benito Pérez Galdós.

Museo Nacional del Prado

Visiting the Museo Nacional del Prado is one of the best things to do in Madrid if you’re an art lover. As Spain’s premier national art museum, it’s home to masterpieces like Francisco de Goya’s haunting Black Paintings and Velázquez’s iconic Las Meninas. Plus, here’s a pro tip: if you head over two hours before closing, you can get free entry to the permanent collection and enjoy a 50% discount on temporary exhibits.

Barrio de las Letras

Barrio de las Letras, or The Literary Quarter, is a charming neighborhood in Madrid that once housed legendary writers like Cervantes and Quevedo during the Spanish Golden Age. It’s also a cultural hotspot, with the Prado, Reina Sofía, and Thyssen-Bornemisza museums forming a must-see art triangle in the area. Besides its rich history, the neighborhood is filled with cozy bars and tapas spots like La Dolores and Casa Alberto.

Plaza Mayor

At the heart of Madrid sits Plaza Mayor, a stunning 400-year-old square that is famous for its impressive architecture. This spot has seen it all– from bullfights and fiestas to trials and even executions. Today, the area is filled with traditional shops, bars, and restaurants, making it the perfect place to soak up the atmosphere. Don’t miss Casa Revuelta, known for its delicious fried fish. For dessert, stop by one of the many cafes for some churros and hot chocolate– a Madrid staple!

El Retiro Park

El Retiro Park, also known as Buen Retiro Park, is one of Madrid’s largest and most beloved green spaces. Once a royal retreat, it became a public park in 1868 and has since become a favorite spot for both locals and tourists. You can wander through beautiful gardens like Jardín de Vivaces and Jardines de Cecilio Rodríguez or simply relax by the lake. Whether you’re rollerblading, jogging, or enjoying a picnic, El Retiro is the perfect oasis in the heart of the city, complete with playgrounds for little ones!

Salamanca

The Salamanca district is Madrid’s most upscale neighborhood, and it’s no surprise that the Recoletos area here has the highest property prices in Spain, according to a 2022 study by Fotocasa. Known for luxury, you’ll find top designer stores like Gucci, Chanel, and Louis Vuitton lining its streets, along with the stunning Rosewood Villa Magna, a former palace turned high-end hotel. Beyond shopping and accommodation, the area boasts elegant architecture, trending cafes, and plenty of fine dining options.

Museo Reina Sofía

Visiting the Museo Reina Sofía is one of the best things to do in Madrid! This incredible museum focuses on Spanish art and features masterpieces from the likes of Picasso and Dalí. The highlight is Picasso’s iconic Guernica, a powerful statement on war. Plus, if you’re looking to save some cash, you can enjoy free admission on Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. or Sunday from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Mercado de la Paz

Mercado de la Paz, nestled in the upscale Salamanca district, is one of Madrid’s oldest markets and a fantastic spot for a quick bite. You can’t miss Matteo Cucina Italiana, a charming trattoria where the Italian owners whip up fresh pasta. If you’re craving something more budget-friendly, grab a €3 slice of the incredible tortilla española from Casa Dani; it’s a must-try! If you’re staying in Madrid for a while, you can pick up some delicious local meats and cheeses to take back to your hotel.