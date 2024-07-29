Holland America offers up to 40% off cruises for a limited time

From now through August 20, Holland America’s “Save on Sunshine” sale offers guests up to 40% off select cruises. The deal lets travelers escape to warmer destinations between September 2024 and April 2025, including Mexico, the Caribbean, Australia/New Zealand, and more.

The deal isn’t only about saving money—passengers can also combine it with a “Have It All” fare, with premium amenities to enhance their trip. Here are the details.

Holland America’s Save on Sunshine offer: Cruise further for less

The “Save on Sunshine” promotion includes up to 40% off fares, 50% reduced deposits, and free crew appreciation fees. From September 2025 through April 2025, guests can pick from trips from almost 300 cruises, ranging from four to 54 days long. However, the deal ends August 20, so travelers must take advantage while they can.

Guests can combine the deal with Holland America’s “Have It All” premium fare that brings specialty dining, shore excursions, a WiFi Surf package, and a Signature Beverage Package. Example destinations include:

21-day Panama Canal on Eurodam, Oct. 5, 2024.

7-day Eastern Caribbean on Nieuw Amsterdam, Nov. 10, 2024.

11-day Eastern Caribbean Wayfare on Eurodam, Nov. 27, 2024.

9-day Southern Caribbean on Rotterdam, Nov. 29, 2024.

7-day Western Caribbean Holiday on Nieuw Statendam, Dec. 21, 2024.

12-day Panama Canal Sunfarer Holiday on Rotterdam, Dec. 29, 2024.

10-day Western Caribbean on Eurodam, Jan. 8, 2025.

15-day Panama Canal on Zaandam, March 7, 2025.

Beth Bodensteiner, Chief Commercial Officer for Holland America Line, commented, “Soon enough, winter weather will have us all dreaming about cruising to warmer destinations, and with the Save on Sunshine offer, travelers can plan a tropical vacation now and take advantage of extra savings and amenities. Save on Sunshine includes warm weather destinations such as the Caribbean, Mexico, Australia, Asia, and South America, plus some of our longer Legendary Voyages.”