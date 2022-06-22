Sweepstakes Winner Stays in a Wander Resort and Gets CIA Training

One thing you’d think that spies would know about their fellow spies: They’re notoriously hard to track down and take out. In The Old Man, now streaming on FX, an assassin arrives to eliminate Dan Chase (Jeff Bridges), long living off the grid. When this mission fails, Chase has to go on the run with a rogue fugitive now on his tail.

Not only can you now stream the first two episodes of this already critically acclaimed series, FX is offering to take one grand prize winner and their favorite family or friends to host them in a stylish, remote resort, teaching them how to live off the grid like a rogue agent during their stay.

The Old Man Safe House sweepstakes winner and three guests will be provided first-class travel to a hideout tucked away near Joshua Tree National Park for four nights. Provided by the Wander travel club, the stylish three-bedroom, three-bathroom “safe house” is stocked with everything to help travelers go off the grid. This includes a range of amenities, such as a heated pool, a yoga deck, a fitness center with a sauna, telescopes for stargazing, a Tesla car, 24-hour concierge, a stocked refrigerator, and more.

This is one of eight properties for Wander’s expanding travel network. Its eight smart homes in inspiring outdoor locales aim to empower members to live and work where they want while managing the whole experience from smartphones. Wander owns all of the homes on its platform, enabling them to deliver smart tech, quality experiences, and high-end amenities with every guest visit, whether they are subscribers, remote employees, or contest winners.

Lucky grand prize entrants will also get the chance to participate in a live training session with a CIA expert who will show them what it takes to survive and thrive on the lam. Curated by the retired CIA operations officer, “Bug Out Bags” and filled with best-in-class gear, it will be shipped to the grand prize winner, their guests, and 10 additional winners.

The Old Man Safe House sweepstakes will be open through Tuesday, June 28. You can enter for free or choose to make any number of donations for dozens of extra entries. Funds will go toward K9s For Warriors, a nonprofit organization that provides trained service dogs to wounded military veterans. This collaboration with FX pays homage to Chase’s relationship with his two dogs as he goes on the run.

Based on Thomas Perry’s bestselling novel of the same name, The Old Man is not only running from his past enemies, but also his past employers. With Chase flushed out of hiding, the FBI’s Assistant Director for Counterintelligence, Harold Harper (John Lithgow), is called on to hunt the aged agent down to cover his complicated past. With the aid of his canine eyes and ears, Chase proves to be more difficult to apprehend than expected, and a special ops contractor, Julian Carson (Gbenga Akinnagbe), is hired to pursue the old man as well.

