Escape the cold in luxury: Inside the Grand Hyatt Vail experience

Table of Contents Table of Contents Inside the Grand Hyatt Vail The Grand Hyatt Vail has a staff eager to help Cuisine that offers flavor and ambiance The Grand Hyatt Vail: An elegant mountain hideaway

My typical snowboard day begins with drawn-out turns on groomed terrain. I’ll paint sweeping lines across the corduroy-like surface, building g-forces like a race car through corners. Then I’ll change gears. I’ll branch out into steeps and glades, take runs with friends, and maybe even hit the park. But as the day wears on, the cold wears me down. I need somewhere to warm up and recover.

That thaw after the freeze offers a satisfying solace, a time to reflect on the day and prepare for the next one. But the surroundings matter, with extra helpings of luxury and comfort going a long way.

I found that on my recent trip to Vail, Colorado, where I stayed at the Grand Hyatt Vail. Here’s what it’s like to stay there.

Inside the Grand Hyatt Vail

Upon walking in, a chandelier draped overhead, lighting up the white marble floor, and dark-toned walls provided contrast. A Christmas tree sat front and center, and behind two columns, guests warmed up by a fire in an open area. It was a warm respite from the Rocky Mountain cold.

The back of the building faced the mountains, and there, small cubbies let guests hide away and cozy up. Various shades of wood were akin to the surrounding forest, and large windows offered a porthole-like view of the surroundings.

My room continued the lobby’s black/white/gray theme, a comparable palette to the rock, snow, and ice prevalent in the surroundings. By the window, a nook had a small table, a velvet couch, and artwork of the Colorado winter. I could peek out the window for a view of the snow-covered hillside. Not only that, but when I arrived, there were exquisite s’mores in a glass, with layers of marshmallow and chocolate and graham crackers for dipping.

The bathroom used abundant glass and polished surfaces, offering an elegant space during a post-snowboard shower. After a day on Vail Mountain’s expanses, my body worn and chilled, I could meditate in the steam.

When it was time for rest, the mattress offered a pillow-like softness, and at daybreak, an espresso maker whipped up my favorite morning drink. The room was like a private cave in the mountains, a place to hunker down from the cold, live in luxury, and prepare for more.

The Grand Hyatt Vail has a staff eager to help

During my encounters with the staff — whether checking in, dining, or just exploring — they were always eager to assist. They treated me as though my stay mattered, and my experience mattered, and they always asked what else they could do.

One morning, I walked through the lobby, fully geared up to snowboard, and unsure where to catch a shuttle to Vail Mountain. Staff members by the door noticed, and even though the shuttle wasn’t scheduled for another half hour, they summoned a GMC Yukon to pick me up. I arrived early and was one of the first in line to ride up the gondola.

Besides that, there were multiple instances where staff could see I couldn’t find something or needed assistance and jumped in to help. When I asked for additional espresso pods, they were in my room instantly, neatly arranged.

Cuisine that offers flavor and ambiance

Prior to my snowboard day, I stopped in the Gessner Colorado Mountain Grill, where soft light and earth-toned surroundings warmed me up. Creek and mountain views offered inspiration, and a breakfast buffet provided hearty, flavorful fare. I went with scrambled eggs, cheese grits, potatoes, and sausage. On the side was a small bowl of oatmeal with raisins and almonds. Of course, there was black coffee to help me focus on the day ahead.

Each dish, while simple, had a homemade character with nuanced flavor, whether the potatoes’ saltiness or the grits’ satisfying bite. When finished, I felt fueled up for a long day in Vail’s Back Bowls.

That evening, I visited Makoto Vail, an in-house sushi restaurant founded by award-winning chef, Makoto Okuwa. He’s a master of Edomae-style sushi, and it was a meal I won’t forget.

Upon entering, the low light created a mysterious mood, and anticipation built as my friends and I awaited dish after dish. Each was an artistic creation, visual and culinary, and we all shared our enthusiasm as we sampled intricate recipes. Truffle salmon was salty, sweet, and everything in between. Koji butter dry-aged NY strip (aged for 30 days in butter) arrived raw before we cooked it on a hot stone. The flavor was deep, rich, and complex.

The Grand Hyatt Vail: An elegant mountain hideaway

On my trip, too, I was surrounded by 10,000-foot-plus peaks, icy air, and a beating sun. The Back Bowls let me run wild like a mustang and stack up thousands of vertical feet. The resort’s 5,300-plus acres provided a blank winter canvas where I could paint lines to my content. At day’s end, the Grand Hyatt Vail coddled me in elegance, comfort, and flavor, with a staff that attended to my every need.

Staying there offered the warmth and coziness of a mountain cabin, yet with its modern design and luxury, it was a refined place to thaw out and spend time with friends. If you go, try Makoto, where the food tastes as good as it looks.