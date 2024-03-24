 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Outdoors

How Vail Resorts is hoping to improve your ski season using AI

Vail Resorts has a new AI assistant for its app

Mark Reif
By
Skier in Colorado powder
Vail Resorts

Visiting new mountains broadens your horizons as a skier or snowboarder. Towering peaks and diverse terrain let you stretch your legs and build your skills. Local culture and unique fare create a one-of-a-kind experience. Powder days are the icing on the cake, letting you float and glide through a winter wonderland.

When you’re at an unfamiliar ski resort — especially a big mountain environment with thousands of skiable acres — it can feel like being lost in a sprawling city. Whether finding the right chairlifts or locating on-mountain dining, time spent navigating takes away from your time on the hill. Unless you’re with a friend or family member with local knowledge, you might spend half the day getting acquainted with the surroundings.

Recommended Videos

But for winter 24/25, Vail Resorts has the answer. The new My Epic Assistant puts local knowledge at your fingertips, letting you navigate with ease, and make the most of your trip. By harnessing the power of AI, the assistant caters to your every need and helps you ski and ride like a seasoned pro. Here are the details.

Related

Why My Epic Assistant enhances the big mountain experience

Skiing open powder fields at Vail, CO
Vail Resorts

Visiting a resort like Vail, Colorado, is an awe-inspiring experience. Massive expanses of snow-covered peaks, vast powder fields, and ample snowfall provide skiing and riding you’ll never forget. On the other hand, with so much terrain, getting around can be confusing. That’s where My Epic Assistant comes in.

As part of the My Epic App, the Assistant answers any question you may have, from snow conditions to on-mountain dining options. When you wake up and eat breakfast, just open the app, check the latest info, and know before you go. 

Additionally, the Assistant has info on groomed terrain, rental locations, and Ski and Ride School drop-off. You can also talk to a live resort expert via chat or phone, ensuring you get what you need. 

My Epic Assistant follows Vail Resorts’ continual enhancement of the My Epic App, which includes the introduction of mobile lift passes for winter 23/24. That allows online pass purchase, and ticket scanning via Bluetooth. Not only that, but My Epic App provides lift line wait times, interactive trail maps, and personalized stats.

My Epic Assistant debuts at select resorts for winter 24/25

Using My Epic App on the mountain
Vail Resorts

Next winter, Vail Resorts will offer My Epic Assistant at four resorts: Vail Mountain, Beaver Creek, Breckenridge, and Keystone. The company plans to expand the Assistant to more locations in the future, and as next season approaches, more details on its functionality will become available. In the meantime, you can purchase next year’s Epic Pass and score an excellent deal. 

World-class ski resorts offer experiences to remember. From stunning vistas to challenging terrain, big mountains dazzle the senses and push your limits. That helps you grow as a skier or snowboarder, refining your skills and on-mountain acumen. But when you’re unfamiliar with a new resort, getting around can be a hassle. My Epic Assistant changes that, putting local knowledge at your fingertips for a seamless day on the hill. Next season, you can concentrate on what matters most — early morning turns and hidden powder stashes — and know right where to go.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Mark Reif
Mark Reif
Mark’s a lifelong snowboarder with a passion for the sport. He lives in Stowe, Vermont, where he also works as a snowboard…
A fan-favorite ski competition in Jackson Hole has been canceled, and you already know exactly why
Kings and Queens 2024 is no more
A professional skier makes a jump-drop from a high cliff against the blue sky leaving a trail of snow powder in the mountains. Caucasian ridge in the background. Photo from the slopes of Mount Elbrus. The concept of extreme sports and recreation in the mountains in winter. Copy the space

 

Jackson Hole Mountain Resort is a big-mountain playground with few peers. The stats speak for themselves: a 4,139 vertical drop, 2,500 inbound acreage, and a 458” average snowfall put it at the pinnacle of North American resorts. Not only that, but the famed Aerial Tram carries 100 people to the top in only nine minutes, with stunning 360-degree views.

Read more
How being stinky when hiking in the deep woods might actually save your life
Why being stinky when hiking may save your life
A man hiking in Yosemite

Imagine you're lost in the wilderness. The trails have blurred, the woods are dense, and the only thing you have in abundance is worry. However, in this scenario, your natural body odor could be your ticket to safety.

Yes, you heard that right. When lost in the great outdoors, the unique scent produced by your body can play a crucial role in your rescue. Let's dive into the science and strategy behind this intriguing survival tip.

Read more
The 6 best hotels for IKON pass holders this ski and snowboarding season
IKON pass holders, check out these awesome hotels
A man walks up a mountain in deep snow with a snowboard.

The IKON pass is widely regarded as one of the most comprehensive ski passes worldwide, giving skiers and snowboarders access to more than fifty resorts and some of the best snow on the planet. With just a single ticket, you get unlimited access to all the IKON pass resorts, including Palisades Tahoe, Steamboat, and Mammoth Mountain, as well as seven days each at some of the most iconic ski resorts in the U.S. — Aspen Snowmass, Jackson Hole, Alta Ski Area, to name a few. You can also experience skiing in Canada, Japan, and Europe.

Although it pains us to admit it, there is more to a skiing or snowboarding holiday than just the snow. Before you open that email browser to tell us we're wrong, think about this: what would your ski holiday be without boasting about how you had the best line of the day over some après ski? And if you don't get proper rest, what will happen to your riding? We don't know about you, but we're not eighteen anymore and can't jump up after a night on our buddy's sofa, wade through empty cans, and hit the slopes. We need a proper hotel with proper facilities, and these are the best hotels on offer at U.S. IKON pass destinations.

Read more