Vail Resorts has a new AI assistant for its app

Visiting new mountains broadens your horizons as a skier or snowboarder. Towering peaks and diverse terrain let you stretch your legs and build your skills. Local culture and unique fare create a one-of-a-kind experience. Powder days are the icing on the cake, letting you float and glide through a winter wonderland.

When you’re at an unfamiliar ski resort — especially a big mountain environment with thousands of skiable acres — it can feel like being lost in a sprawling city. Whether finding the right chairlifts or locating on-mountain dining, time spent navigating takes away from your time on the hill. Unless you’re with a friend or family member with local knowledge, you might spend half the day getting acquainted with the surroundings.

Recommended Videos

But for winter 24/25, Vail Resorts has the answer. The new My Epic Assistant puts local knowledge at your fingertips, letting you navigate with ease, and make the most of your trip. By harnessing the power of AI, the assistant caters to your every need and helps you ski and ride like a seasoned pro. Here are the details.

Why My Epic Assistant enhances the big mountain experience

Visiting a resort like Vail, Colorado, is an awe-inspiring experience. Massive expanses of snow-covered peaks, vast powder fields, and ample snowfall provide skiing and riding you’ll never forget. On the other hand, with so much terrain, getting around can be confusing. That’s where My Epic Assistant comes in.

As part of the My Epic App, the Assistant answers any question you may have, from snow conditions to on-mountain dining options. When you wake up and eat breakfast, just open the app, check the latest info, and know before you go.

Additionally, the Assistant has info on groomed terrain, rental locations, and Ski and Ride School drop-off. You can also talk to a live resort expert via chat or phone, ensuring you get what you need.

My Epic Assistant follows Vail Resorts’ continual enhancement of the My Epic App, which includes the introduction of mobile lift passes for winter 23/24. That allows online pass purchase, and ticket scanning via Bluetooth. Not only that, but My Epic App provides lift line wait times, interactive trail maps, and personalized stats.

My Epic Assistant debuts at select resorts for winter 24/25

Next winter, Vail Resorts will offer My Epic Assistant at four resorts: Vail Mountain, Beaver Creek, Breckenridge, and Keystone. The company plans to expand the Assistant to more locations in the future, and as next season approaches, more details on its functionality will become available. In the meantime, you can purchase next year’s Epic Pass and score an excellent deal.

World-class ski resorts offer experiences to remember. From stunning vistas to challenging terrain, big mountains dazzle the senses and push your limits. That helps you grow as a skier or snowboarder, refining your skills and on-mountain acumen. But when you’re unfamiliar with a new resort, getting around can be a hassle. My Epic Assistant changes that, putting local knowledge at your fingertips for a seamless day on the hill. Next season, you can concentrate on what matters most — early morning turns and hidden powder stashes — and know right where to go.

Editors' Recommendations