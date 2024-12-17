 Skip to main content
Frontier Airlines is offering an all-you-can fly pass for this low price

Frontier Airlines offers GoWild! pass for discounted price

Frontier Airlines aircraft
Frontier Airlines

Avid travelers can look forward to 2025-2026 with Frontier Airlines offering GoWild! all-you-can-fly passes for only $299 during a limited-time pre-sale. The special price is only offered to the first 5,000 customers, and after the pre-sale, goes to $499. 

The GoWild! Pass is made for adventurers

Frontier Airlines aircraft cabin
Frontier Airlines

Bobby Schroeter, Chief Commercial Officer of Frontier Airlines, said: “The GoWild! Pass is perfect for spontaneous adventurers, budget-savvy travelers, and anyone dreaming of limitless journeys. At $299, this is the lowest price we’ve ever offered, making it easier than ever to explore amazing destinations across the U.S., Caribbean, Mexico, and Latin America. This limited-quantity pricing, and opportunity to win one of 10 free passes, will only be offered to those who sign up for the pre-sale notification so be sure to act fast!”

The 2025-2026 GoWild! Pass is good for travel from May 1, 2025, through April 30, 2026. Customers who sign up for pre-sale alerts will also be entered to win one of 10 free GoWild! Passes. Both new and existing passholders can take advantage of the pre-sale and giveaway. 

The GoWild! pass allows unlimited travel anywhere in the Frontier network, including Puerto Rico and international destinations. Each flight costs only $.01 plus applicable taxes, fees, and charges. Domestic bookings can be made the day before, and international flights 10 days in advance. For a nominal fee, passholders can book even further ahead of time and secure select flights. This year, there are new passholder perks, like the ability to earn FRONTIER Miles when buying seat assignments or bags, and extended FRONTIER Miles expiration dates with pass usage. 

