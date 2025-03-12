 Skip to main content
Frontier is adding these domestic and international routes

Frontier adds new routes to its domestic and international network

By
San Juan, Puerto Rico
San Juan, Puerto Rico Jaime Correas via Unsplash / Unsplash

In late spring, Frontier Airlines will launch four new routes, including the first-ever trips from Seattle Paine Field International Airport (PAE) in Everett, Washington, and Gregorio Luperón International Airport in Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic (POP). Flights from PAE begin on June 2, serving Denver, Phoenix, and Las Vegas. That’ll complement the airline’s current offerings from Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA).

Direct flights between Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport in San Juan, Puerto Rico (SJU), and Gregorio Luperón International Airport in Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic (POP) will also be offered. Many of the routes include special introductory fares. 

Frontier keeps growing its domestic and international network

Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic
Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic Jenny Wu via Unsplash

Josh Flyr, Vice President of Network and Operations Design, Frontier Airlines, said: “We are proud to continue our rapid network growth, providing affordable travel to more people in more places both domestically and internationally. From the natural beauty of the Pacific Northwest to the stunning tropical paradise of the Dominican Republic, to many destinations in between, there will be even more for budget-savvy consumers to explore this year with Frontier.”

Frontier’s new flights include (from Frontier):

New service from Denver International Airport (DEN):

SERVICE TO: SERVICE START: SERVICE FREQUENCY: INTRO FARE:
Seattle Paine Field, Wash. (PAE) June 2, 2025 3x/week $39*

New service from Harry Reid International Airport (LAS):

SERVICE TO: SERVICE START: SERVICE FREQUENCY: INTRO FARE:
Seattle Paine Field, Wash. (PAE) June 2, 2025 3x/week $29*

New service from Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport (PHX):

SERVICE TO: SERVICE START: SERVICE FREQUENCY: INTRO FARE:
Seattle Paine Field, Wash. (PAE) June 2, 2025 3x/week $29*

New service from Gregorio Luperón International Airport (POP):

SERVICE TO: SERVICE START: SERVICE FREQUENCY:
San Juan, Puerto Rico (SJU)** June 19, 2025 2x/week

**Subject to government approval

New service from Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport (SJU):

SERVICE TO: SERVICE START: SERVICE FREQUENCY: INTRO FARE:
Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic (POP) June 19, 2025 2x/week $79*

**Subject to government approval

New service from Seattle Paine Field Airport (PAE):

SERVICE TO: SERVICE START: SERVICE FREQUENCY: INTRO FARE:
Denver (DEN) June 2, 2025 3x/week $39*
Las Vegas (LAS) June 2, 2025 3x/week $29*
Phoenix (PHX) June 2, 2025 3x/week $29*

Mark Reif
