 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Travel

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Flight attendant shares genius travel tips and a key hotel hack on TikTok

Finally, a good place to store your toothbrush

Ashley Jones
By
Interior of a hotel room with a bed, bathtub, and sink in one room.
Amelia Hallsworth/Pexels

Who better to give the best hotel travel tips than a flight attendant? They basically live in hotels when they’re on the job, so it makes complete sense that they would know exactly how to maximize a person’s hotel experience. Globe-trotting flight attendants are a unique resource for travelers to look to for tips. Since she spends so much time in them, one flight attendant has taken to TikTok to share her top hacks for a seamless trip.

Esther Sturrus, who works for Dutch airline KLM, has more than a few tips to keep travelers safe, clean, and refreshed on their next journey. One such video — with more than 34.8 thousand likes to date — garnered lots of support thanks to a genius safety hack and a simple trick to try with a paper cup.

Recommended Videos
@esthersturrus

After much asking Part 2! 💙 #hotelhacks #hotel #hacks #blowthisup #myklmmoment #klm #klmcrew #crewklm #klmairlines #klmroyaldutchairlines #flightattendant #stewardess #workingmode #cabincrew #cabincrewlife #cabincrewgirls #flightattendantlife #aviationlife #aviation #uniform #royalbue #tiktok #viralvideo #viral

♬ Players – DJ Smallz 732 – Jersey Club Remix – Coi Leray

Related

Flight attendant shares top hotel tips on TikTok

In Oct. 2022, Sturrus’ first hotel tip video garnered nearly 39 million views. She walked viewers through the first things she does when arriving in hotel rooms during trips across the globe. Immediately upon entering the room, she goes through a number of steps, including putting on the do not disturb sign, locking the door, closing the curtains, and adjusting the air conditioning before showering and getting comfortable. Then, before getting some shut-eye, she checks for bedbugs.

The comment section of her video is filled with praise for the usefulness and value of her tips for travelers — especially those traveling solo. Below, we’re taking a closer look at the newest set of tips she shared:

  1. Temporary Toothbrush Holder: You know those little paper cups hotels have in the bathroom for rinsing toothpaste out of your mouth? Flip one over and poke a hole in the cup bottom with the bottom tip of your toothbrush to make a handy toothbrush holder. This way, your toothbrush head stays off the counter instead of tipping over.
  2. Bathroom Dry Cleaner: I’ve actually done this one before, and it really works! Hang your clothes in a steamy bathroom while you take a shower so the wrinkles fall out. Sturrus uses dry spray wash to give her suit a refresh in the video.
  3. Getting Ready Quickly: If you don’t already know this one, it comes in handy in smaller hotel bathrooms where the mirror fogs up quickly. Simply run the blow dryer across the mirror, and it’s gone in a few seconds. This is a great trick to have up your sleeve when you’re in a hurry and don’t have time to wait for the mirror to clear up before getting ready.
  4. DIY Speaker: If you don’t have a portable speaker when you’re traveling, simply put your phone speaker-side down in a ceramic coffee mug. This will amplify the sound, and it’s easily transportable.
  5. Under-the-Bed Check: Sturrus also shares a very necessary hotel safety tip for how to check to see if anyone is under the bed in your hotel room without sticking your face or hands under the bed. Roll a water bottle underneath the bed; if it comes out the other side, you’re in the clear.

For anyone seeking a smoother hotel experience, Sturrus’ tips serve as an indispensable guide, ensuring an easy and secure hotel stay, one travel tip at a time.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Ashley Jones
Ashley Jones
Ashley is a freelance journalist with bylines across a range of online and print publications.
Flight tips you can’t miss: Booking directly with the airline might help solve issues when flight delays happen
Why booking flights with the airlines is the best option
Online flight booking website provide modish reservation system . Travel technology concept .

Online travel agencies and third-party booking websites will try to entice you with cheap flights, hotels, and other travel amenities. However, these services are not always as great as they may seem, especially when it comes to flights. According to Phil Dengler, co-founder of thevactioner.com, booking a flight through a third-party website is never the way to go. Buying your ticket directly with the airline is just as important as opting for nonstop flights. 
Flight delays can disrupt everything
Flight delays and cancellations are nearly unavoidable for frequent travelers. When these problems arise, it is best to be able to contact the airline directly. They will give you more leverage when rebooking your flight or helping you find accommodations if you get stuck in a foreign city. 

When you book through an online travel agency, you will likely need to contact their customer service, which is never as efficient as dealing directly with the airline. These customer service representatives do not work for the airline and, therefore, will not have all the information needed to solve your problem. This often means you will be directed back and forth between the airline and the travel agency before coming to a solution. These are likely hours that you do not have to spare if you are trying to make a quick change to your travel itinerary. 

Read more
CEO says Southwest Airlines may add red-eye flights in certain markets
A cheap fare and one less hotel night will help your travel budget
Southwest Airlines Boeing 737 MAX Departing Kahului International Airport Maui Hawaii

 

Following the praise from launching its long-awaited bag tracking site, Southwest is keeping up the momentum with the mention of another possible development: red-eye flights. Red-eye flights are a heaven-sent flight option for many travelers when trying to travel flexibly and affordably. 

Read more
This is the must-have travel item iPhone 15 users need (and it’s less than $20)
This eSIM will be as useful as Global Entry
Portrait of handsome smiling man in casual wear holding his luggage and messaging through his mobile phone while sitting in the hall of the airport.

 

If there's one thing that we can't live without (especially when we're traveling) it's our smartphones. But finding the right plan for that iPhone 15 can be difficult. International travelers have been battling the fine print of cellphone plans for years, and so far, most resolutions are either short-lived or more hassle than anyone can realistically bear. From the intended flexibility of Google-Fi to T-Mobile’s expansive international benefits, cellphone companies of all sizes have spent years rolling out (and reneging) intricate cellphone plans tailored to frequent travelers. 

Read more