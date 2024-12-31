Emirates opens experiential travel store in this West Asian country

Emirates recently debuted its latest Travel Store in Karachi, Pakistan, offering an experiential retail space in West Asia. The store is situated in the noteworthy Sky Tower, Karachi Towers, on Abdul Sattar Edhi Avenue in Clifton. Comprised of 183 square meters of space, the store provides peerless service combined with tech-focused experiences.

The new store showcases what Emirates has to offer

Essa Sulaiman Ahmad, Emirates’ Senior Vice President for Commercial Operations, West Asia and Indian Ocean, said: “The Emirates Travel Store is a place where travellers can discover all of our incredible products and services, and we’re proud to bring our immersive experiences to Karachi. This innovative retail concept reflects Emirates’ dedication to enhancing every aspect of the customer journey, offering them a unique glimpse of the Emirates experience and more, and all of the exciting destinations on offer.”

“This is coupled with personalised service and exceptional support from our teams. “Karachi was one of Emirates’ first destinations when we launched our operations back in 1985 and choosing this location for our very first Emirates Travel Store in West Asia is testament to our commitment to Pakistan, which we serve with five gateways.”

The Emirates Travel Store shows customers the airline’s latest offerings, from network destinations to inflight products. Trained staff are onhand to help with planning trips, managing preferences, and booking tickets. Also included are a selfie mirror that uses Emirates destinations as backgrounds, self serve kiosks, and Emirates-branded merchandise and travel accessories.

The store builds on Emirates’ history in Pakistan, with the country a part of its network for more than 30 years. The store builds on that by providing excellent service and customer participation in the West Asia region.