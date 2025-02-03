You can have dinner with penguins in Dubai: Here’s what it’s like

Table of Contents Table of Contents Entering the dining area The dinner The experience

There are many places where you can explore various fascinating penguin species, such as SeaWorld locations worldwide. These individual encounters, like those I’ve tried at SeaWorld Orlando, allow you to meet penguins up close and learn more about their captivating habits.

Dubai, however, sought to create something different, unique, and memorable with the dinner with penguins at Ski Dubai experience. Of course, the location of this experience is no surprise, as Dubai is renowned for its extravagant experiences. Ski Dubai is located within the Mall of the Emirates, one of Dubai’s many shopping malls featuring entertainment and experiences. Here’s what it’s like to have dinner with the world’s second-largest and third-largest species of penguins: the King and Gentoo penguins.

Before heading into the icicle-igloo-themed “restaurant,” the experience begins at the Penguin Meeting Point. After your wristband ticket is scanned, a member of the Ski Dubai team will help you gear up for the cold with gloves, a jacket, crew socks, and boots. All of these rentals are included in the experience. You can also come prepared with your gear if you prefer.

Recommended Videos

From the looks of the extra-puffy white coat and snow boots provided, I expected to be shivering throughout the entire experience. Surprisingly, I was almost too warm (I removed the gloves immediately after entering the penguin dining area). A cozy blanket is also provided on your chair should you visit on a day when the room is colder.

Your wristband will also be linked to a free locker to store your shoes and bags, which cannot enter the penguin dining area. Cellphones can enter to capture adorable moments with these fascinating birds (as long as you do not use flash, which can scare the penguins). A staff member will explain this and other basic safety rules to the group. The key to the experience is not dropping any food on the floor, and if you do — you’ll want to pick it up as fast as possible before the penguins snatch it up.

Entering the dining area

The theming of the dining area is truly one-of-a-kind. You’ll start by walking through a lit entryway path, which ultimately leads to the dining area, with ice-themed tables. Each table is perfectly themed with a centerpiece representing the various pebbles Gentoo penguins gift each other as a sign of love. Since my visit took place around the holiday season, the room was decorated even more than usual with stunning holiday decorations. One thing I appreciated about the experience is the ability to dine alone amongst your group instead of having to share a meal with strangers.

The encounter with each of the two species of penguins is nicely spaced throughout the experience. After your appetizer, you’ll take a break from eating to learn about the Gentoo penguins. Two penguins were present with their trainer, who taught the group a few interesting facts and introduced the penguins by name.

A photographer also follows so you and your table group can capture the moment with a printed photo. As tempting as it can be to touch the penguins, the experience prohibits petting them. This allows the penguins to stay well-behaved while there is food around. You’ll meet the King penguins between your main course and dessert. The process repeats when penguins walk into the center of the room, followed by their trainers and the photographer.

The dinner

The dinner with penguins at the Ski Dubai program includes a multi-course dinner with an appetizer, main meal, hot beverage, cold beverage, and dessert. While it’s pretty apparent guests purchase passes for this event for the experience, the delicious food was a pleasant surprise. To my surprise, an event that I thought was more geared towards children contained only adults. The menu was also crafted with adult tastebuds in mind.

I had low expectations of the dinner included in the package, but the meal options surprised me. My meal began with a warm amuse-bouche soup, served in a mug with a miniature mug. The 48-hour short rib as a main meal was unexpectedly delicious, prepared by Ski Dubai’s restaurant, North 28.

The experience

The experience begins nightly at 7 p.m. and lasts until around 8:30 p.m., just enough time to enjoy a delicious meal and meet some adorable penguins. If you travel to Dubai and want to try dinner with penguins, I recommend booking your tickets several weeks to months in advance. The online booking system filled up quickly (I only got tickets by diligently checking the website multiple times per day). Ski Dubai sells walk-up tickets for last-minute visits, but the event will likely sell out.

This unique experience is an excellent choice for a unique thing to do while visiting Dubai. The experience may be misleading to first-time visitors, who may be disappointed that the experience does not allow you to touch the penguins. Ski Dubai’s other penguin experience, the encounter, does allow guests to pet the penguins. The program did not disappoint me as I have met penguins many times before. However, if you haven’t already had the chance to pet one of these incredible birds, I’d recommend returning for the dinner experience after booking an encounter experience.