How Delta ensures smooth travels during the winter season

Each day, as thousands of Delta Air Lines flights cross the sky, the airline’s Operations & Customer Center (OCC) functions behind the scenes, ensuring smooth travels. That can be especially challenging during winter, one of Delta’s busiest travel seasons. From weather events to deicing procedures, six OCC Duty Directors make adjustments as conditions change. One of the Duty Directors, Pete Sansom, shared what it’s like to work at the OCC.

Delta’s OCC: A behind-the-scenes nerve center

As winter approaches, Delta’s Operations Management Team meets at northern U.S. hubs and stations at local airports for a pre-winter de-icing summit. During that time, teams estimate how many planes can be de-iced hourly based on precipitation levels and where they should be parked for the procedure. Additionally, though irregular operations (IROP) can be anticipated, thunderstorms bring a unique set of variables. To adjust, the OCC makes surrounding airports aware of potential diversions and plans for holding at some destinations.

Pete Sansom shared: “Working in the OCC can be like solving a big puzzle; just when you think you have it figured out, a piece is missing. The challenge is replacing that missing piece. You have to figure out how to get people to their destination while keeping our customers and employees safe and protecting the Delta brand.”

He continued: “When conditions make it unsafe to land at the scheduled destination, a diversion is our biggest safety lever we can pull. We do it for the protection of our customers, employees and aircraft. Diversion is not a failure – it’s almost like a punt in football. You can’t always dive for the touchdown; sometimes, you refuel and regroup for the next attempt.”

Part of the OCC’s expertise is its in-house meteorology team, which constantly monitors conditions, and shares data across the network, including dispatchers and flight crews. That way, when winter weather arrives, the OCC can isolate the event by working with local teams, while ensuring the rest of the airlines keeps running smoothly.