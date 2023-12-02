LaGuardia Airport's rules might be at fault

Delta Airlines is making some big changes to a few of its flights out of New York City. Air travel will be disrupted as two transcontinental routes are axed from the schedule. Delta Airlines flights from LaGuardia Airport to both Phoenix and Los Angeles will no longer be in service after the holiday season. This decision comes just a few months after the routes were initially announced. NYC to LA and NYC to Phoenix are two very convenient routes, as they offer nonstop travel across the U.S.

Why did Delta Airlines cut these flights?

Delta did not give a specific reason as to why these flights are being cut, however many people are speculating the change to be a result of LaGuardia’s perimeter rule. This rule was established in 1984 as a way to combat overcrowding at the NYC airport. The rule bans nonstop flights from LaGuardia to cities more than 1,500 miles away. The only exception to this rule is if the flight is heading to Denver or departs on a Saturday.

Because Saturday is one of the least busy days at LaGuardia, the airline may have been losing money by operating these flights. “We continuously evaluate our network to make the changes that will help meet the needs of our customers and best allocate our resources. We apologize for any inconvenience and will work with our customers booked on flights beyond this service suspension date to make the necessary adjustments to their travels,” a Delta spokesperson said in a statement.

What are my alternative options?

If you want to head to LA or Phoenix, then have no fear! There are still a few options for you to choose from. You can still make it to these destinations from LaGuardia, but you will have at least one layover in another U.S. city. If you don’t mind heading over to JFK, then you can enjoy nonstop flights to both Los Angeles and Phoenix from airlines such as American, Spirit, JetBlue, and even Delta.

If you still want to head out west on a nonstop flight, Delta still continues to serve both Salt Lake City and Las Vegas every Saturday from LaGuardia.

The final nonstop flights from LaGuardia to Phoenix and LA will take place on January 6, 2024.

