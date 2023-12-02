 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Travel

Delta Airlines is cutting flights to L.A. and Phoenix from this major East Coast city

LaGuardia Airport's rules might be at fault

Amanda Teague
By
Plane flying in the sky over mountains
Song_about_summer / Shutterstock

Delta Airlines is making some big changes to a few of its flights out of New York City. Air travel will be disrupted as two transcontinental routes are axed from the schedule. Delta Airlines flights from LaGuardia Airport to both Phoenix and Los Angeles will no longer be in service after the holiday season. This decision comes just a few months after the routes were initially announced. NYC to LA and NYC to Phoenix are two very convenient routes, as they offer nonstop travel across the U.S.

Why did Delta Airlines cut these flights?

Delta did not give a specific reason as to why these flights are being cut, however many people are speculating the change to be a result of LaGuardia’s perimeter rule. This rule was established in 1984 as a way to combat overcrowding at the NYC airport. The rule bans nonstop flights from LaGuardia to cities more than 1,500 miles away. The only exception to this rule is if the flight is heading to Denver or departs on a Saturday.

Recommended Videos

Because Saturday is one of the least busy days at LaGuardia, the airline may have been losing money by operating these flights. “We continuously evaluate our network to make the changes that will help meet the needs of our customers and best allocate our resources. We apologize for any inconvenience and will work with our customers booked on flights beyond this service suspension date to make the necessary adjustments to their travels,” a Delta spokesperson said in a statement.

An airplane midflight as seen from below
elpratviu / Pixabay

What are my alternative options?

If you want to head to LA or Phoenix, then have no fear! There are still a few options for you to choose from. You can still make it to these destinations from LaGuardia, but you will have at least one layover in another U.S. city. If you don’t mind heading over to JFK, then you can enjoy nonstop flights to both Los Angeles and Phoenix from airlines such as American, Spirit, JetBlue, and even Delta.

Related

If you still want to head out west on a nonstop flight, Delta still continues to serve both Salt Lake City and Las Vegas every Saturday from LaGuardia.

The final nonstop flights from LaGuardia to Phoenix and LA will take place on January 6, 2024.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Amanda Teague
Amanda Teague
Contributor
Amanda, an accomplished freelance writer with four years of experience, is a dedicated explorer of both the world and the…
Use your Rapid Rewards points to book a Southwest Airlines flight ASAP — here’s why
Southwest isn't the only airline devaluing its loyalty in 2024
Stationary grounded Southwest Airlines airplane

These days, reward program changes feel a lot like a roller coaster ride with unavoidable ups and downs. If you're a frequent flier, staying up-to-date on the evolution of your favorite carrier's programs is pretty much the only way to ensure you won't get taken for a ride when it's time to cash in your points. So, if you're a Southwest Airlines enthusiast, hold onto your hats. The New Year is set to bring about a change in their beloved Rapid Rewards program — and it's not one you'll like.

Before we get into the details, let me share the good news: If you've been racking up those points, now's the ideal time to start planning your next getaway. Who doesn't like vacation planning? The catch here is that you don't have a whole lot of time to plan. 

Read more
Travel tips you can’t miss: How to survive a busy airport this holiday season
These tips work. Trust us. We travel a lot.
travel tips busy airport survival guide christmas tree in

The holiday season brings joy, warmth, and the promise of family reunions, but it also ushers in the notorious chaos of airports. Millions of people flood the nation’s airports throughout November and December, resulting in crowded terminals, long security lines, and potential flight delays. All of this can be intimidating, but with the proper travel tips, you can master the art of holiday travel. 

Pack light
Efficient packing is key to enjoying a stress-free airport experience. If you can, try to avoid checking your bags and travel with only a carry-on. This will save you valuable time at the airport as you won’t need to stand in long lines to check your suitcase or wait for your luggage to arrive after your flight. You also won’t need to worry about the airline losing your bag and making your journey even more complicated.

Read more
F1 is already selling ‘deposits’ for the 2024 Las Vegas Grand Prix – and we have one big question
Reserve your spot at the 2024 F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix for $250
F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix

F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix grandstands Nate Swanner / DTMG

Before the 2023 Las Vegas Grand Prix starts, F1 will sell “deposits” for the 2024 Las Vegas Grand Prix.

Read more