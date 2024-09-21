Palm Springs is more than just golf (but there's that, too)

Palm Springs combines relaxed luxury, retro charm, and outdoor adventure. Whether you’re lounging by the pool, exploring desert trails, or taking in the mid-century modern architecture, this desert oasis has something for everyone. Here are 12 amazing things to do during your stay in Palm Springs.

1. Get on the Palm Springs Aerial Tramway

If being whisked up 8,500 feet in a rotating tram and getting a 360-degree view of the Coachella Valley sounds like something you’d be interested in, this is the experience for you! The Palm Springs Aerial Tramway is perfect if you want to escape the desert heat (the top is often 30 degrees cooler!) or explore Mt. San Jacinto State Park for some hiking, snowshoeing, or simply enjoying the fresh mountain air.

2. Get lost in the Moorten Botanical Garden

A cactus lover’s dream, this quaint and quirky garden is home to over 3,000 types of desert plants. It’s a charming little spot, and you can even pick up a few succulents to take home with you. If you’re into desert aesthetics or plant shopping, this is a must-see. Plus, it’s a great place to take some photos!

3. Check out mid-century modern architecture

Palm Springs is a mid-century modern mecca. Rent a bike or take a self-guided tour through the neighborhoods of Indian Canyons or Vista Las Palmas to see iconic homes with clean lines, geometric shapes, and pops of vibrant colors. And don’t miss the opportunity to see the iconic “That Pink Door.”

4. Visit the Palm Springs Art Museum

If you’re craving some culture, the Palm Springs Art Museum is a must-see! This chic museum houses everything from contemporary art to Native American artifacts. With rotating exhibits and an outdoor sculpture garden, it’s an ideal spot for art lovers looking to cool off indoors for a bit.

5. Hike the Indian Canyons

For nature lovers, hiking in the Indian Canyons is a serene yet invigorating experience. Palm trees line the streams in this desert oasis, and the trails range from easy to more challenging. The Andreas Canyon loop is particularly stunning with its lush foliage and rocky cliffs.

6. Soak in the sun at a chic poolside lounge

Palm Springs is synonymous with poolside lounging, and there’s no shortage of trendy boutique hotels with retro vibes and swanky pools. Whether you’re staying at the Ace Hotel, the Parker, the Saguaro, or somewhere else, grab a drink, throw on your best sunglasses, and soak up those desert rays in style.

7. Go vintage shopping in downtown Palm Springs

If you love all things retro, downtown Palm Springs has some of the best vintage shopping around. Check out The Frippery or Iconic Atomic for fabulous vintage clothes, accessories, and home decor. You never know what kind of treasure you’ll stumble upon here!

8. Take a day trip to Joshua Tree National Park

Just a short drive from Palm Springs, Joshua Tree is a must-see with its namesake trees and rugged rock formations. Whether you’re rock climbing, hiking, or stargazing, this national park is a must for outdoor adventurers and those seeking a tranquil, off-the-grid experience.

9. Try a date shake

Palm Springs and date shakes go hand-in-hand. Head to the legendary Shields Date Garden for one of these creamy, sweet treats made from locally grown dates. It’s the perfect way to cool off after a day of exploring!

10. Go horseback riding at Smoke Tree Stables

Get in touch with your inner cowboy (or cowgirl!) at Smoke Tree Stables. Whether you’re a beginner or a seasoned rider, their guided horseback tours take you through stunning desert landscapes, offering a fun and scenic way to explore Palm Springs’ natural beauty. It’s a peaceful, slower-paced activity that lets you appreciate the desert from a new perspective.

11. Visit the Living Desert Zoo and Gardens

Just outside of Palm Springs in nearby Palm Desert, the Living Desert Zoo and Gardens is a family-friendly adventure. The zoo showcases desert animals from around the world – think giraffes, cheetahs, and bighorn sheep. You can even feed a giraffe! This spot is perfect for kids and adults alike, giving you a fun yet educational way to spend your day.

12. Play golf

If you’re a golfer, this is for you! Escena Golf Club is a real standout, offering amazing views of the San Jacinto Mountains and a course that’s both fun and challenging for any skill level. After your game, you can kick back with a drink or meal at the stylish clubhouse. And don’t miss Desert Willow Golf Resort — it’s another must-play spot with gorgeous desert scenery and courses that make every round memorable.