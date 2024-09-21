 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Travel

12 amazing things to do in Palm Springs: Plan the perfect trip

Palm Springs is more than just golf (but there's that, too)

By
a car in front of a house in palm springs
Peter Thomas / Unsplash

Palm Springs combines relaxed luxury, retro charm, and outdoor adventure. Whether you’re lounging by the pool, exploring desert trails, or taking in the mid-century modern architecture, this desert oasis has something for everyone. Here are 12 amazing things to do during your stay in Palm Springs.

1. Get on the Palm Springs Aerial Tramway

palm springs aerial tramway
Don Graham from Redlands, CA, USA - God bless it!, CC BY-SA 2.0 / Wikimedia Commons

If being whisked up 8,500 feet in a rotating tram and getting a 360-degree view of the Coachella Valley sounds like something you’d be interested in, this is the experience for you! The Palm Springs Aerial Tramway is perfect if you want to escape the desert heat (the top is often 30 degrees cooler!) or explore Mt. San Jacinto State Park for some hiking, snowshoeing, or simply enjoying the fresh mountain air.

Recommended Videos

2. Get lost in the Moorten Botanical Garden

green cactus plants in clay pots
Karly Jones / Unsplash

A cactus lover’s dream, this quaint and quirky garden is home to over 3,000 types of desert plants. It’s a charming little spot, and you can even pick up a few succulents to take home with you. If you’re into desert aesthetics or plant shopping, this is a must-see. Plus, it’s a great place to take some photos!

Related

3. Check out mid-century modern architecture

a mid century modern house with palm trees and landscaping
Peter Thomas / Unsplash

Palm Springs is a mid-century modern mecca. Rent a bike or take a self-guided tour through the neighborhoods of Indian Canyons or Vista Las Palmas to see iconic homes with clean lines, geometric shapes, and pops of vibrant colors. And don’t miss the opportunity to see the iconic “That Pink Door.”

4. Visit the Palm Springs Art Museum

outside view of the palm springs art museum
Gillfoto, CC BY-SA 4.0 / Wikimedia Commons

If you’re craving some culture, the Palm Springs Art Museum is a must-see! This chic museum houses everything from contemporary art to Native American artifacts. With rotating exhibits and an outdoor sculpture garden, it’s an ideal spot for art lovers looking to cool off indoors for a bit.

5. Hike the Indian Canyons

hiking trail with a snowy mountain in the background
Aaron Godin / Unsplash

For nature lovers, hiking in the Indian Canyons is a serene yet invigorating experience. Palm trees line the streams in this desert oasis, and the trails range from easy to more challenging. The Andreas Canyon loop is particularly stunning with its lush foliage and rocky cliffs.

6. Soak in the sun at a chic poolside lounge

palm trees near pool and building in palm springs
Aran Mtnez / Unsplash

Palm Springs is synonymous with poolside lounging, and there’s no shortage of trendy boutique hotels with retro vibes and swanky pools. Whether you’re staying at the Ace Hotel, the Parker, the Saguaro, or somewhere else, grab a drink, throw on your best sunglasses, and soak up those desert rays in style.

7. Go vintage shopping in downtown Palm Springs

green palm trees
Lena Maeland / Unsplash

If you love all things retro, downtown Palm Springs has some of the best vintage shopping around. Check out The Frippery or Iconic Atomic for fabulous vintage clothes, accessories, and home decor. You never know what kind of treasure you’ll stumble upon here!

8. Take a day trip to Joshua Tree National Park

joshua trees in desert
Kindel Media / Pexels

Just a short drive from Palm Springs, Joshua Tree is a must-see with its namesake trees and rugged rock formations. Whether you’re rock climbing, hiking, or stargazing, this national park is a must for outdoor adventurers and those seeking a tranquil, off-the-grid experience.

9. Try a date shake

shields date garden restaurant building in palm springs
Visitor7, CC BY-SA 3.0 / Wikimedia Commons

Palm Springs and date shakes go hand-in-hand. Head to the legendary Shields Date Garden for one of these creamy, sweet treats made from locally grown dates. It’s the perfect way to cool off after a day of exploring!

10. Go horseback riding at Smoke Tree Stables

smoke tree sables sign in palm springs
Visitor7, CC BY-SA 3.0 / Wikimedia Commons

Get in touch with your inner cowboy (or cowgirl!) at Smoke Tree Stables. Whether you’re a beginner or a seasoned rider, their guided horseback tours take you through stunning desert landscapes, offering a fun and scenic way to explore Palm Springs’ natural beauty. It’s a peaceful, slower-paced activity that lets you appreciate the desert from a new perspective.

11. Visit the Living Desert Zoo and Gardens

giraffe at the living desert zoo in palm springs
inkknife_2000 (7.5 million views +), CC BY-SA 2.0 / Wikimedia Commons

Just outside of Palm Springs in nearby Palm Desert, the Living Desert Zoo and Gardens is a family-friendly adventure. The zoo showcases desert animals from around the world – think giraffes, cheetahs, and bighorn sheep. You can even feed a giraffe! This spot is perfect for kids and adults alike, giving you a fun yet educational way to spend your day.

12. Play golf 

a building with palm trees in front of it
Bob Osias / Unsplash

If you’re a golfer, this is for you! Escena Golf Club is a real standout, offering amazing views of the San Jacinto Mountains and a course that’s both fun and challenging for any skill level. After your game, you can kick back with a drink or meal at the stylish clubhouse. And don’t miss Desert Willow Golf Resort — it’s another must-play spot with gorgeous desert scenery and courses that make every round memorable.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Kelly Baker
Kelly Baker
Kelly is a writer who loves good books, baking homemade bread, playing the piano, and spending time with her family.
The best things to do in San Francisco: Exclusive experiences and more
Add these San Francisco activities to your bucket list
view of the golden gate bridge in san francisco

 

With its stunning views, dynamic culture, and iconic sights, San Francisco is a top choice for travelers. From gourmet dining and upscale shopping to unique experiences and key attractions, this city has it all. Here’s a guide to the best things to do in San Francisco.
Fine dining experiences

Read more
A fall trip like no other: Four Seasons Resort Maui offers new “Getaway” experiences
Take a fall adventure at the Four Season Resort Maui's "Getaway"
Four Seasons Maui pool

When visiting a special place, knowing what to do and where to go can be a challenge. Finding the best experiences, and the right ones for your group, takes time and energy. Even then, you could still miss out on a unique adventure.

This fall, the Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea takes the guesswork out of your trip. By offering curated experiences, the resort immerses you in the culture, nature, and cuisine of the island.
The Four Seasons Maui Getaway: Experience Hawaii like never before

Read more
Venice limits tourist group sizes — how the new rules will affect your trip
Venice introduces rules to preserve city
Canals in Burano, Venice, Italy

Yesterday, in a move to preserve its cultural heritage and give locals peace, Venice introduced limits on tourist group size. The new rule restricts groups to 25 people and bans guides from using loudspeakers, reducing the effects of mass tourism. Here’s what you need to know.
New Venice tourism rules: Smaller groups, quieter streets
The new rules seek to balance the positive economics of tourism with protecting the city and locals’ quality of life. That’s a difficult formula, as visitors are an important source of income, yet too many can impact the city’s charm. The regulations arrive as overtourism is a hot topic across the globe, with protests in Alaska and Spain. 

For groups over 25 or guides using a loudspeaker, fines await, ranging from 25 to 500 Euros ($27-541). That’s intended to demonstrate the serious intent of the city’s efforts to manage tourism. In doing so, the city hopes to move toward a sustainable tourism model.

Read more